3 O'Clock kick offs - How We Lived It

FULL TIME - MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 STOKE

FULL TIME - ASTON VILLA 0-2 EVERTON

FULL TIME - LIVERPOOL 4-1 WEST BROM

FULL TIME - NORWICH 0-0 CARDIFF

16:51 - Bit of controversy at Norwich. Leroy Fer has hammered the ball accidently into the Cardiff goal when Norwich trying to give the ball back to Cardiff. The referee has asked them to retake the throw in instead of letting the goal stand - all very strange.

16:50 - Elmander with another great chance for Norwich. Will be a valuble point for both teams at Carrow Road if it stays like that.

16:49 - In the Championship. Burnley extend their lead at the top beating QPR 2-0

16:48 - Leroy Fer forces a great save from Marshall. Cardiff hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

16:47 - Will there be any late goals in the Premier League? Hope so, Suarez forces a good save from Myhill. Suarez goes off to a resounding applause from around the ground. Great performance from the enigmatic forward.

16:46 - Redmond pulling the strings for Norwich, but still no breakthrough. Liverpool winding the game down at Anfield. In other news, Rickie Lambert starts for Southampton.

16:44 - Can Norwich or Cardiff get a late breakthrough. Norwich looking the more likely at the moment, but Ruddy and Marshall are standing strong. Stoke will feel hard done by getting nothing at Old Trafford.

16:44 - Don't think Sturridge wanted Suarez to take all the headlines with that chip. Mignolet made a good save from West Brom who aren't lying down despite the scoreline

16:42 - Take a bow Daniel Sturridge, what a goal this is.