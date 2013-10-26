3 O'Clock kick offs - How We Lived It

17:00 - I'm now off for a glass of Sangria to look the El Classico - Good night one and all

Manchester United 3-2 Stoke City - Manchester United come back from being 2-1 down to win 3-2 against Stoke. Stoke were ahead through Crouch and Arnautovic whoever Van Persie, Rooney and Hernandez seal the points for the champions.

Aston Villa 0-2 Everton - Took a while for the game to get going, but goals from Lukaku and Osman have given Martinez and Everton another three points to continue their impressive start to the season. Aston Villa couldn't buy a home win at the moment.

Liverpool 4-1 West Brom - A resounding victory for Liverpool with a great Luis Suarez hat trick, and a contender for goal of the season from Daniel Strurridge. West Brom's goal came from a very soft penalty, but Liverpool never looked in any real danger.

Norwich 0-0 Cardiff - Norwich spent the day battering the ball toward the Cardiff goal, and the only time they can get the ball in the net is when they were trying to give the ball back to David Marshall. Referee seen common sense and made them retake the costlesskick. Good point for both teams.

FULL TIME - MANCHESTER UNITED 3-2 STOKE

FULL TIME - ASTON VILLA 0-2 EVERTON

FULL TIME - LIVERPOOL 4-1 WEST BROM

FULL TIME - NORWICH 0-0 CARDIFF

16:51 - Bit of controversy at Norwich. Leroy Fer has hammered the ball accidently into the Cardiff goal when Norwich trying to give the ball back to Cardiff. The referee has asked them to retake the throw in instead of letting the goal stand - all very strange.

16:50 - Elmander with another great chance for Norwich. Will be a valuble point for both teams at Carrow Road if it stays like that.

16:49 - In the Championship. Burnley extend their lead at the top beating QPR 2-0

16:48 - Leroy Fer forces a great save from Marshall. Cardiff hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

16:47 - Will there be any late goals in the Premier League? Hope so, Suarez forces a good save from Myhill. Suarez goes off to a resounding applause from around the ground. Great performance from the enigmatic forward.

16:46 - Redmond pulling the strings for Norwich, but still no breakthrough. Liverpool winding the game down at Anfield. In other news, Rickie Lambert starts for Southampton.

16:44 - Can Norwich or Cardiff get a late breakthrough. Norwich looking the more likely at the moment, but Ruddy and Marshall are standing strong. Stoke will feel hard done by getting nothing at Old Trafford.

16:44 - Don't think Sturridge wanted Suarez to take all the headlines with that chip. Mignolet made a good save from West Brom who aren't lying down despite the scoreline

16:42 - Take a bow Daniel Sturridge, what a goal this is.

16:40 - Not long to go now in the Premier League. Liverpool are 4-1 up after Sturridge's incredible chip. Manchester United have come back from 2-1 down to lead 3-2 and Everton are 2-0 up against Villa. Stil goalless and letting us down at Carrow Road.

16:38 - Goals, Goals, Goals in the Premier League, and provider turns scorer as little Leon Osman makes it 2-0 to Everton. Martinez stands unaffected with a wry smile on the sidelines. Should be enough to get the points back to Merseyside.

GOOOOOOALLL - EVERTON - OSMAN

16:37 - They are coming faster than we can type. Hernandez pops up to make it 3-2 to Manchester United. A quick double from the Red Devils and it is oh so harsh on Stoke. Great turnaround from Manchester United, and what a ball into Hernandez from Evra. Real class.

GOOOOOOALLLLL - MANCHESTER UNITED - HERNANDEZ

16:36 - Sturridge puts the game beyond any doubt with a sublime chip over the West Brom keeper. A real classy effort.

GOOOOOOOAAALLL - LIVERPOOL - STURRIDGE

16:35 - Just about to type that Stoke are playing well but Manchester United comeback through a header from Wayne Rooney. It's 2-2 and it is game on

GOOOOOOAAAALLL - MANCHESTER UNITED - ROONEY

16:33 - Redmond goes close for Norwich, surely a matter of time until they find the back of the net. Lukaku's goal against Villa can be seen below

16:32 - West Brom still having half chances at Anfield. Suarez with a costless kick 30 yards out but puts it a yard wide

16:31 - 20 minutes left in the Premier League

16:30 - Norwich are battering the Cardiff goal at the moment. David Marshall man of the match so far

CURRENT SCORES

Aston Villa 0-1 Everton

Liverpool 3-1 West Brom

Manchester United 1-2 Stoke

Norwich 0-0 Cardiff

14:27 - The floodgates are open and Lukaku opens the scoring at Villa Park with a powerful right footed effort. 5 goals in 5 games for the Belgian powerhouse

GOOOOOAALLLL - EVERTON - LUKAKU

14:26 - Scottish international James Morrison despatches the penalty to make it 3-1 - He gives you something

GOOOOOOOAALLL - WEST BROM - MORRISON

16:24 - West Brom have a soft penalty as Billy Jones has tumbled in the box. Softer than a box of kittens that one

PENALTY TO WEST BROM

16:23 - Still goalless at Carrow Road and Villa Park. Still 2-1 to Stoke at Old Trafford and Liverpool cruising 3-0 thanks to a Suarez hat trick

16:22 - Suarez's third goal below - the leagues in form striker at the moment.

16:20 - Stoke still holding their own at Old Trafford. Manchester United have lost their fear factor haven't they?

16:18 - Januzaj is on for Michael Jackson, sorry, Nani, who is sarcastically cheered off of the pitch. Can the Belgian wonderkid make the difference here?

16:17 - Sturridge not wanting to be left out. The young striker leans back and sends the ball over. He then has another attempt that crashes off the cross bar. Game is well and truly over at Anfield.

16:16 - Anyone else not have Luis Suarez as captain in their fantasy football. Just me? Damn!

16:15 - 3-0 to Liverpool and who else was going to score. Gerrard floats a costless kick into the box, and Luis Suarez is there to seal his first ever Anfield Hat Trick. Man of the match at the game seems like an easy choice.

GOOOOOAAALLL - LIVERPOOL - SUAREZ - HAT TRICK

16:14 - Snodgrass sends a great ball into the Cardiff box, Hooper with a great chance, but sends it wide.

16:13 - Slow start at Villa Park. Neither team found any kind of second half fluency as yet

16:12 - Hooper turns into the box for Norwich and the ball squirms up to hit Caulker on the arm. Shout for a penalty, not given though.

16:11 - Stoke keeping the ball well at Old Trafford. Can we see a Manchester United comeback?

16:10 - West Brom starting to click finally, Liverpool still deservedly in front

16:09 - 8 or 9 minutes into the Premier League matches and still no goals

16:07 - Still Southampton - Fulham to come this afternoon, although it is on at the same time as El Classico - will anyone be looking the Saints? Gareth Bale will be starting for Real Madrid.

16:06 - Sturridge goes close with a left footed costless kick. Looked to be going wide but bent at the last minute - very close there

16:05 - Liverpool only had 2 shots on target in the first half - can't argue with that statistic

16:04 - Manchester United still behind at home to Stoke. Need Rooney and RVP to step up

16:02 - Back under way at Carrow Road - to use a football cliche, a great 0-0 so far

16:00 - We're back under way in the Premier League. Are you ready?

SECOND HALF KICKS OFF

15:53 - See you back here in 5 minutes for the second half.

15:50 - So to round up at half time, Liverpool lead 2-0 thanks to a Luis Suarez brace. Stoke currently 2-1 up at Old Trafford. Villa - Everton and Norwich - Cardiff currently goalless.

Robin Van Persie's equaliser against stoke below, but their lead didn't last long......

Half time at Anfield and a Luis Suarez double is keeping things simple for 2nd place Liverpool at present

Half time at Villa Park and the game is still 0-0. Big talking point is a penalty miss from Benteke

Half time at Old Trafford, and United go off to a chorus of boo's - Mark Hughes will be delighted with Stoke so far

HALF TIME - LIVERPOOL 2-0 WEST BROM

HALF TIME - ASTON VILLA 0-0 EVERTON

HALF TIME - MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 STOKE

15:47 - Half time at Carrow Road, Goalkeepers keeping the exciting match 0-0 at the moment - surely a breakthrough isnt far away.

HALF TIME - NORWICH 0-0 CARDIFF

15:45 - Approaching half time and the scores are 2-0 to Liverpool and 2-1 to Stoke. Other two games are goalless

15:45 - Stoke weren't down for long. Arnautovic with a great bending shot that dips under De Gea's cross bar. Jogs away like a training match. He must do this all the time...

GOOOOOALLL - STOKE - Arnautovic

15:45 - Battle of the goalkeepers at Carrow Road. Ruddy and Marshall determined to keep this 0-0

15:44 - RVP scores in his 7th consecutive game against Stoke. Good play by Rooney followed by a great save by Begovic, but the ball falls to Van Persie who slots the ball home from 7 yards. 1-1 at Old Trafford.

GOOOOOALLL - MANCHESTER UNITED - ROBIN VAN PERSIE

15:41 - Stoke with more chances at Old Trafford. Arnautovic the latest to go close. If United don't win here, surely their Premier League campaign is as good as finished?

15:39 - Everything has gone a little quiet...

15:38 - In Scotland, Dundee United are 2-0 up whilst Kilmarnock lead bottom of the table Hearts 1-0

15:37 - In the Championship, Reading, Leicester and Yeovil are all leading, whilst Blackpool and Blackburn are drawing 1-1

15:37 - A half chance for Liverpool - Henderson's shot eventually blocked. Liverpool all over West brom at the moment.

15:35 - Counter attack by Everton. Miralles does well down the right. Gone out for a corner. Both teams looking dangerous.

15:34 - Leroy Fer heads the ball but it is knocked off the line by Cardiff. Whistle was blown anyway. Bit of pushing.

15:34 - Suarez goes close to his hat trick with a costless kick that hits the post behind the post.

15:33 - Still no goals at Villa Park or Carrow Road. Dont let us down boys.

15:33 - Turns out Glen Johnson is absolutely fine - sorry Liverpool fans. Magic sponges really are excellent in Merseyside.

15:32 - Chances at both ends at Old Trafford. Stoke force another good save from De Gea. Manchester United go up the pitch and a 30 yard Rooney dipping effort well saved by Begovic.

15:30 - Whittingham clears off of the line for Cardiff. I can smell more goals coming.

15:29 - Glen Johnson down injured at the moment, doesn't look too promising. Doesn't look like he can continue.

15:28 - Lukaku with a header, but Guzan more than equal to it. Over in Norwich, Frazier Campbell cuts it back to Mutch, but Ruddy makes a great save. Keepers being the heroes at the moment.

15:27 - Skrtel misses a tap in after a Suarez costless kick. Nothing but air. He won't want to see that again.

15:26 - What a save from De Gea, crouch chests it to Walters who smashes it. Stoke City could be away with it already here

15:25 - Luis Suarez' second goal below - quite a header that. Must have been pretending it was Ivanovic's face.

15:22 - If the score stays the same at Old Trafford, United will be 11 points off of the pace in the Premier League - Fergie back by Christmas?

15:22 - Great chance for Norwich, Snodgrass drags it just wide of the post - still 0-0 there

15:21 - Below is an Ostrich scoring against Manchester United

15:20 - a quick clip of Suarez' first goal below

15:17 - A second for Suarez with a 17 yard header might just have put the game past West Brom. The Uruguayan striker is unstoppable at present.

GOOOAAALLL - LIVERPOOL - SUAREZ

15:15 - Alan Curbishley is at Villa Park for Sky Sports - suppose he probably has a mortgage to pay, been out of work for a while

15:14 - Stoke nearly go 2-0 with a great chance for Arnautovic - is this the same Manchester United?

15:12 - So 1-0 to Liverpool and 1-0 to Stoke at present.

15:11 - It's 4 in 4 for Suarez. He collects the ball and glides past a few players before striking right footed past the keeper.

GOOOOOALLLL - LIVERPOOL - SUAREZ

15:10 - Shout for a penalty for Liverpool as McAuley tugs at Suarez, looks like a penalty - maybe the toothy forwards reputation procedes him

15:10 - Windy everywhere in the UK today. Could play a big part.

15:09 - Villa haven't scored in the last 2 games, Benteke the Villian today but what a save from Howard. The big American with a great stop.

15:08 - Benteke brought down in the box. Penalty. SAVED. Tim Howard with a brilliant save.

15:08 - PENALTY for Aston Villa

15:07 - Big game in the Championship today. Top of the table Burnley against second place QPR - 0-0 at present

15:06 - Norwich starting brightly against Cardiff. Really need a win to get their season started

15:05 - Crouch hasn't been playing much recently - still good at dancing

15:03 - Stoke take an early lead. Peter Crouch with a volley from 5 yards. Great save by De Gea but Jones clatters the ball back into the lanky forward and it goes in. Moyes out? Probably not.

GOOOOOALLLL - STOKE CITY - PETER CROUCH

15:02 - Robin Van Persie starting brightly for Manchester United. Half a chance flashed across the box

15:02 - Lively start from Everton with Lukaku sniffing for a goal already

15:01 - 1 minute in, no news so far. C'mon Premier League teams!

15:00 - The teams are out, Arsenal will stay top of the league, but will we see any other significant moves?

14:58 - Almost ready and the kettle has just boiled. Just waiting for the kick offs

14:54 - Almost time. quick, go to the toilet, get a cup of tea, quickly walk the dog. Just be back in the next 5 minutes okay?

14:50 - You want to see Giroud's goal against Palace - of course you do!

14:50 - Ten minutes to go till Week 9 of the Premier League kicks off - we will also provide you with updates on whats happening around the UK as best we can.

Norwich - Cardiff - Hooper starts in place of Van Wolfswinkel for Norwich. Bellamy only makes the bench for Cardiff City

Manchester United - Stoke - Robin Van Persie and Kagawa start for United. Shawcross and Cameron return for Stoke.

Aston Villa - Everton - Benteke makes his return for the Villians along with Clark. Piennar starts for Everton.

Liverpool - West Brom - Lucas starts for Liverpool but Coutinho will miss out. West Brom still missing Sinclair, Foster and Gera

14:35 - Plenty of action in the Premier League to come - Liverpool play West Brom, Aston Villa play Everton, Manchester United - Stoke and Norwich - Cardiff - any early predictions?

14:32 - Into injury time at Selhurst Park, and Giroud has just made it 2-0 to ten man Arsenal after Artet saw red. Arsenal will be finishing the weekend on top of the Premier League

14:30 - Hello, Ross Connell here. Welcome to Vavel's live update of the 3 O'Clock kick off's from around the UK