Chelsea vs. Arsenal Post-match Analysis

Jose Mourinho still remains unbeaten against Wenger, after he saw his Blues win 2-0 at The Emirates. 10 changes were made to the Chelsea side which faced Manchester City in the Premier League two days back. Arsene Wenger also left out the inspirational Ozil to the bench and Giroud saw Bendtner start ahead of him.



Chelsea started dominating from the word go but looked vulnerable on the breakaways. The first real chance of the game came when Cazorla threaded a ball for Ryo Miyaichi who was played on by David Luiz, just about, Mark Schwarzer came to collect the ball but Ryo took it away for him and get his shot away after rounding him off. Thankfully for Chelsea, Gary Cahill was there to stop the ball from hitting the back of the net of an open goal.



After that set-back, Chelsea started to get a grip of the game and looked extremely comfortable with the possession. Essiesn and Mikel played a huge role throughout the game in setting the pace of the play.



The Blues got their passing act together and created spells in the first half where they could have scored three times but chances kept on leaking. Eto'o took a long ranged effort which left the Arsenal's goalkeeper still but the shot ended up wide.



Chelsea took the lead through Cesar Azpilicueta, who scored his first goal of his Chelsea career, from a breakaway. Eto'o tried to spread the play to Willian but the it was intercepted and Chelsea seemed to have messed up the counter-attack as the ball looped to Jenkinson. Meanwhile, Azpilicueta kept his run going and pulled out a defensive error from Jenkinson who tried to head the ball back to his keeper but it came short and Cesar latched on to the mistake and slotted it away down right side of the goal.

At half-time, Chelsea were crusing with 55% of the possession and 8 shots on target.



Second half kicked off and we saw a purpose and a direction to the Arsenal play. They looked controlled and precise with their passing which they lacked in the first half.

The atmosphere at the Emirates was shocking, even for a neutral. The 9,000 Chelsea fans who travelled to support their team were rocking the entire stadium. Lots of empty seats were also seen.



It was a neck and neck battle in the second half till Juan Mata popped up with a spectacular wrong footed strike which left every Chelsea supporter in awe. Juan Mata played a vital role in the entire game along with Willian. The Brazilian's enerygy was utilized more so whilst fulfilling his defensive duties to help out Ryan Bertrand who also had a very good game.



The game was all but over at 2-0 when Wenger decided to change things around by bringing on Ozil and Giroud. Arsenal looked like a completely different side and more like themselves with that swift passing between Cazorla, Ramsey, Wilshere and Ozil. A chance did fall to Giroud after Wilshere bursted through Chelsea's defense late in the game but his shot was saved by Chelsea's goalkeeper.



It was a very good win for the Mourinho men with a very handsome display of play. It is clear that squad depth plays a vital role and with the injuries faced by Wenger, he is finding it tough to make his mark in every competition like every other top club does. For now, we await to see who Chelsea end up facing in the semifinals of the Capital One Cup.