Arsenal - Liverpool: The Gift That Keeps On Giving

Arsenal - Liverpool is one of the games that boldly stands out as you browse through the fixture list during the long summer break. It’s right to stick in your mind having produced some truly fascinating and poignant games in the Premier League era, we at VAVEL look back with nostalgia at some of these games here:

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal, Premier League - April 21 2009

Liverpool went into this stunning Premier League clash between two of the top four fighting for the first Premier League title in their history. They were sitting in second place sandwiched between bitter rivals Manchester United and Chelsea and were head and shoulders above an Arsenal side who at this point in the season had nothing to play for. It is for that reason why the Kop may view this game as a disappointment rather than the captivating display of football it was. The game was glistening with stars, as you’d expect from teams of such high calibre, with Liverpool boasting the red hot Fernando Torres and club captain and already certified legend Steven Gerrard. Arsenal themselves had the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in their ranks but it was their £15m record signing Andrei Arshavin who joined from Zenit that January, who was to steal the show.

These stars were involved in the build up to the first goal 10 minutes before half time. Liverpool looked to have the ball safe when it was in Javier Mascherano’s possession on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area but the Argentine took a temporary lapse of concentration which allowed Arsenal skipper Cesc Fabregas to get a foot on the ball. It found it’s way to Samir Nasri who was more than happy to return it to his team mate who put it on a plate for Arshavin to side foot it past Pepe Reina. Rafa Benitez has gained a lot of praise for his half time team talks over the years and he must have said the right thing in the dressing room as his in-form Spanish striker Fernando Torres met a Dirk Kuyt cross to put a delightful header past the hapless Lukasz Fabianski in the Arsenal goal to make it 1-1. This goal seemed to have spurred Liverpool on and 5 second half minutes later they were in front. Some simply shambolic defending from the Arsenal back line gifted the Merseyside club the opportunity as Dirk Kuyt gathered the ball from a poor clearance, the Dutchman yet again had the presence of mind to pick out a teammate in the box and this time it was Yossi Benayoun. He headed the ball into the net whilst taking a boot in the face from Bacary Sagna to go with it. Arshavin got his second goal of the game to equalise for the Gunners, who’s right footed shot from the left hand side of the box swerved an abnormal amount to fire it into the Liverpool goal. An unstoppable shot.

The defending in this game was horrifically ineffective and that was again apparent when Arshavin bagged his hattrick. A poor clearance from full back Fabio Aurelio fell straight to the little Russian, whose impeccable first touch allowed him to rifle the ball past Reina to take the lead for the second time. Another delightful first touch from Fernando Torres allowed him to bag his second of the game to make it 3-3 before an Arsenal counter attack conducted by Theo Walcott saw Arshavin get his fourth, yes fourth, of the game by keeping his composure and hammering it past the incoming goalkeeper in the 89th minute. Surely that was the winning goal but all was not lost as Yossi Benayoun grasped his second and grabbed Liverpool a point deep into stoppage time to draw the 8 goal thriller level. This point proved to be not enough for Liverpool as Manchester United were runaway winners yet again in the title race, Arsenal finished 4th.

Fellow VAVEL writer Ervin Krantic recalls the game “I vividly remember the 4-4 draw between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield. I had just returned from school and was very excited to see Wenger's costless-flowing football pitted against Rafael Benitez's vibrant attacking side. It was a great match; one I will never forget. The main talking point is obviously Andrei Arshavin and his 4 goals. It was a match that really epitomised the EPL in my opinion; quality football and an end-to-end match. One of the best matches between Arsenal and Liverpool we've ever seen.”

Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool, Premier League - April 9th 2004

The ‘Invincibles’ season was undoubtedly the greatest season in Arsenal’s history as the club went the whole Barclays Premier League season unbeaten in 2004 but the Liverpool game at Highbury had come after an unusually bad week for Arsene Wenger’s side. Arsenal had been knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United the previous weekend and had been eliminated from the Champions League by London rivals Chelsea. Not the kind of form you want going into a game against a strong Liverpool side. This bad week was set to continue as just 5 minutes into the game, when fans favourite Sami Hyypia met a header from Steven Gerrard to head Liverpool in front from 4 yards out, not the start Arsenal wanted. Arsenal inevitably responded through none other than Thierry Henry, who touched down a ball over the top from fellow Frenchman Robert Pires to dispatch it into the bottom right hand corner. It was the Englishmen’s turn to combine for the third goal of the afternoon as Steven Gerrard’s exquisite through ball found the clinical Michael Owen who was never going to miss from that far out.

Arsenal had to respond again if their impressive cloak of invincibility was to remain intact and they responded emphatically. Robert Pires poked the ball into the net after a typical costless-flowing Arsenal move which saw Freddie Ljungberg place a delightful first time ball over the Liverpool defence to put the French winger one on one with the keeper and he calmly converted. Minutes later Arsenal took the lead through an excellent solo goal from Arsenal’s main man, Thierry Henry. The talented striker picked the ball up just over the halfway line and then went on to beat Harmann and sidestep past Carragher to slot it past the keeper in front of the North Bank. He secured his hat trick late on when Dennis Bergkamp, who was brought in after missing Arsenal’s midweek game against Chelsea, found Henry with yet another lofted ball and arguably the world’s most deadly striker at the time luckily found the net after his initial effort was saved but the ball found it’s way back to him and rebounded off his knee and went in. This left Arsenal 7 points clear with 7 games remaining, which after a bad week was just what Arsenal fans needed.

Liverpool 4-2 Arsenal, Champions League - April 8th 2008

Liverpool Football Club made it into yet another Champions League semi-final on another glorious and entertaining European night at Anfield. This was the second leg of an all English quarter-final between Liverpool and Arsenal after the first finished 1-1 at the Emirates, so it was ultimately winner takes all on April 8 2008 and that is how it panned out. Abou Diaby gave Arsenal the lead 13 minutes in before Sami Hyypia, who was left unmarked in the box scored a header with pinpoint accuracy, drew Liverpool level. Arsenal’s defence came undone again when Peter Crouch flicked the ball on to Fernando Torres who turned Philippe Senderos, who was having an awful game in truth, far too easily and hammered the ball into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate. The moment of the game was yet to come. Arsene Wenger knew his team had to score and brought on Robin Van Persie and the pacy Theo Walcott off the bench to try and change the game. Walcott showed this pace when he sublimely ran from one penalty box to the other, beating 4 Liverpool players in the process, then calmly put the ball behind Skrtel to set up Emmanuel Adebayor in the 83rd minute of the game. A goal which should have seen them through but as the old saying goes “You are most vulnerable when you have just taken the lead” and that proved to be correct as straight from the restart Ryan Babel was brought down by Kolo Toure and a penalty was given. Gerrard duly converted to send Liverpool through and the night was tipped off when Ryan Babel got the ball when the entirety of Arsenal’s team was in the penalty box searching for an equaliser and set the Reds up for a semi-final against Chelsea.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool, Premier League - April 17th 2011

Not the highest scoring game between these two sides but one of the most significant. Arsenal’s season was going extremely well before the League Cup final against Birmingham City with the London club reaching the final, beating Barcelona and were being considered as serious title contenders but they seemed to just self destruct. Arsenal lost the League Cup final, lost the second leg against Barcelona and this Liverpool game proved to be the final nail in the coffin. This game only really seemed to burst into life in the dying embers of the game. Jamie Carragher suffered a serious injury after colliding with a teammate which subsequently added on 8 minutes of injury time to the game; the Arsenal fans greeted the 4th official's board with joy as they needed a win to maintain their title challenge. They did indeed achieve a goal in the 97th minute through a Robin Van Persie penalty after Jay Spearing tripped Cesc Fabregas up, the Emirates erupted with joy but not one fan in the stadium could have predicted what happened next. Liverpool won a costlesskick on the edge of the box 11 minutes into stoppage time, Suarez’s effort was blocked but the ball found it’s way to Lucas Leiva or it would have done if Arsenal right back Emmanuel Eboue didn’t fumble into the back of him and give away a penalty. Kuyt converted with the last kick of the game which left Arsene Wenger fuming and Arsenal trophyless for another year. One to forget for any Arsenal fan.

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal, FA Cup - May 12th 2001

Arsenal will be wondering how they lost in a game they dominated throughout but there was one small reason, Michael Owen. VAVEL's very own Jack Gallagher recall’s the game from the Millenium Stadium “The 2001 F.A. Cup Final is one of my earliest football memories. It was Arsenal in a red kit and Liverpool in a Wolves kit; or to my naïve 7 year old self, Arsenal in a red kit and Wolves in a Wolves kit. I was convinced that Arsenal were in fact playing Wolves until the 83rd minute, when the then best striker in Europe, Michael Owen, came to the fore. It seems difficult to think of a time before his knee buckled and his monotone voice bored us to tears, but in 2001 Owen was on the brink of the Ballon D’or and a move to Real Madrid. In the final ten minutes of the F.A. Cup Final, Owen’s were never more prevalent. Two goals from the England international, including an outstanding solo effort, were enough to overturn a one goal deficit and lift the F.A. Cup.” Liverpool went on to win 3 trophies that year, the League Cup, the FA Cup and the Uefa Cup while Arsenal finished with nothing.

The last time these two sides met it finished in a stunning 2-2 draw with Arsenal coming back from 2-0 down to claim a vital point in their chase for Champions League football and with both teams starting extremely well this game, like many others, should be a cracker.