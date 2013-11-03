Premier League: Everton - Tottenham Preview

Everton currently sit just one place and one point below visitors Spurs, and given their home record of taking 28 points from their last 10 Barclays Premier League home games, they will be looking to leapfrog the North London club after today’s meeting.

Tottenham fans will still remember the dramatic loss they suffered at Goodison Park last year when 90th minute goals from Steven Pienaar and Nikica Jelevic overturned Clint Dempsey’s effort giving the Toffees a dramatic 2-1 win.

Tottenham have struggled on their travels to Everton in the past, not winning there for six seasons, losing three and drawing three.

The visitors will have to cope with the threat of Romelu Lukaku, who has been in fine for since being loaned out from Chelsea, scoring five league goals already.

Tottenham will also be relieved to be travelling away from home this week after Andre Villas-Boas criticised the home fans last week after they scrapped past Hull City.

Tottenham do play much better away from home and will no doubt resort back to their counter attacking football, however with Everton’s home record, you see the visitors having to work extremely hard is they are to leave Merseyside with three points.

PREDICTION 2-1

POSSIBLE STARTING XI

EVERTON

Tottenham 4-2-3-1