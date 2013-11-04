Oscar - Mata: Mourinho's Perspective?

A lot of opinions have been thrown about Mourinho not giving Juan Mata as much importance as he has had in the previous seasons. It seems like more than a decade ago when Chelsea fans were mortified when even the slightest imagination of him not playing for them in a match crossed their minds. Things have changed now, and Oscar is the one currently occupying the Number 10 berth at Chelsea.

In my opinion most people are looking at this conundrum from a bad angle. Its so easy for one to look at the goals and assists (and general awesomeness) Juan Mata made last year and say he is conclusively the better option, but a deeper look at a more crucial perspective (how Mourinho has been setting up the team) makes the situation not so clear.

How Both Players Fit Into Mourinho's System

Jose Mourinho on his return to Chelsea has favoured a more reactive approach to things. Chelsea's best attacking moments during the whole of this season, have come from allowing their opponent come at them, then they win the ball, and break with pace, attacking the spaces that the opponents have left behind when attacking. It has been an effective tactic with wins away in the Champions League and Chelsea's super cup against Bayern being stand-out performances.

To execute a good counter, to start with you need, to have a good defensive unit standing off the opponent. And in this unit a player or two has to press the ball in order to make the opponent move the ball forward so the ball can be won back, and the counter can happen. For most of the campaign, Chelsea has deployed 2 banks of four standing off in a mid-low block, and the remaining 2 players (mostly Oscar and the striker) pressing the defenders aggressively. But looking at how freely Mourinho has allowed his attacking midfielders to change positions, there could be danger when trying to get back in positions when the ball is lost, as they won't be able to form their 2 banks of four defensive plan as fast as when the team is rigid. This was a big problem faced by Di Matteo when he started fielding Mata, Hazard and Oscar in the attacking band. Benitez's solution was to play Oscar on the right with little permission to roam, the Brazilian's performances were affected by it. This season though, it seems that Chelsea's solution to the long standing problem is that if after changing positions the ball is lost, you inherit the defensive responsibilities for that position. This means if (for example) Hazard and Schurrle are flanking Oscar, and when attacking they change positions, whoever is on the wings when the ball is lost is to join the two banks of four block, and whoever is in the no 10 position is too press with the striker. This explains why sometimes Chelsea's initial midfield four during defensive transitions look odd with Ramires on the right, Oscar in the Centre with Lamps, before the team can organize properly. This move allows the team to organize without being exposed. What you get from all this is that all of Chelsea's attacking midfielders need to be able to press hard or track back as the situation warrants. Oscar fits this role far better than Mata I'm afraid; with the latter not being adept at tracking back or pressing hard. But I have to say there has been an added effort from the Spaniard since Mourinho mentioned it, and he seems determined to prove himself there, which is always good to see.

Another crucial component of the counter is the ability to bring the ball forward quickly and efficiently after you have won it back. This can be done either by quick, short one-twos, quick direct passes, or long bursting runs into space or at defenders. Mata is a brilliant passer and is consistently capable of making brilliant "eye of the needle passes". But the truth remains that Oscar is better at quick transition games than him. Oscar is not as accurate but he is a tad quicker with his passing than Mata. Juan takes a bit more time to evaluate his options and make the right pass, time that is not always there on the counter. Oscar, as he showed against Schalke is also better when it comes to running at and beating defenders at full speed with quick dribbles. Juan Mata is an infinitely brilliant player, but his skill set at the moment, is not best suited to style that Chelsea have been playing. Oscar on the other hand, is a perfect fit.

Is There Hope For Juan?

There is a slim chance that Juan Mata could adapt his game into the needs of the current manager and earn his place in the starting line up. But this is not why I think Mata still has a Chelsea future. I actually think that when Mourinho can put balance in the team the Spaniard will go back to being a crucial player in the team. This is because, while I have said Chelsea's best displays have come from the counter, most of those performances were in Europe and not in the league.

While they've also been winning matches domestically, the performances have not been as commanding as expected with the team resorting to desperate (but brilliant and effective) tactics to get past Norwich and Cardiff. The reason is, on an away night in Europe, the opposition normally looks to attack Chelsea, making it easy for the team to sit back and hit them on the break. In England though, its a different case, Chelsea are looked at as the bigger team in most of the matches they'll play in the EPL, so most opponents will defend deep against them committing a little in terms of bodies forward. Without an attack, there can be no counter. This means that the onus will be on Chelsea to break the opponent down with the opponent not attacking.

But the thing is breaking down defensively organized teams is not something Chelsea at this moment are very poor at. Juan Mata is though, is tailor made for teams that defend deeply, he has the vision, technique, passing, movement and creativity to slice defenses open and the best part is with teams defending deeply he can have space to operate. The conundrum faced by Mourinho is that, while he has a special creator in Mata, the team's inability to build up play is more of a general problem, and a team dependent on Mata to create may look too vulnerable, as what would happen when the playmaker is injured or having a bad game? What I am sure of is that Mourinho is well aware of the importance of Chelsea being able to dominate games, create chances and be generally more proactive against opponents that won't allow us counter them. The team has made different failed attempts in most of their EPL games to play that way. Mourinho's temporary solution against deep teams is to revert to a 3 man backline, so as to bait the opponent into attacking, and then win the ball and counter the space created by their attack. But it is not going to work all the time, a more permanent and less risky solution is needed, and I think Mourinho is still trying to figure it out. The first 20 minutes against Hull for me is the way Mourinho wants this team to play against most teams, but the team is not yet ready for that. In my opinion, Chelsea are counter attacking because it suits the team at the moment, and when Mourinho has found a way for Chelsea to play inventive football as a team without exposing the defence, countering will become something used as an alternative or in games versus teams that keep better possession. And when Chelsea get accustomed to a proactive style, Juan Mata will go back to being an absolutely key man for them. Hope its sooner rather than later.