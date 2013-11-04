New dawns at Carrow Road are met by sour grapes

We have all let the club down today. I am manager and I pick the team and determine the tactics. It is tough to put into words what I feel at the moment on the back of that defeat.”

Chris Hughton fails to piece words together on the back of the 7-0 thrashing. And as he struggles to speak, he struggles to keep the support of the Norwich faithful. Results leave them sitting in the relegation zone, and whilst the fans do want him to succeed, their patience with the 54-year-old is wearing thin.

My main concern this season with the Canaries has been how defensive they setup regardless if they are home/away, playing top/bottom, in the sun/rain. And with the acquisition of 3 strikers in the summer, it’s strange that the Irish man has played one up-top every game, especially as the club have only scored 6 goals in 10 Premier League matches.

The solution to this would be to change to a four-four-two, which I believe, once tried-and-tested to get the right balance, would be much more successful:

This may not be Norwich’s strongest lineup, nor may the formation be so rigid, but this is just an idea as to how Hughton should change up his lineup to turn his sides’ fortunes around.

As expected you have John Ruddy in goal, who has made some blunders this season which have cost the East Anglian club, and the flat back four that can be rotated. Moving forward, you can see a lot of responsibility would be placed on Fer and Howson to hold the midfield. If playing away or - a stronger team, I would rotate Tettey in for Redmond and move Howson out to the right wing where he’d carry out a similar role to James Milner’s for England. The wingers are the focal point of the team, they’d need to cross often to the towering figure of Ricky van Wolfswinkel; For this I placed Redmond on the right to launch crosses towards the back post where ‘The Wolf’ would be located to head the ball goal-bound or back to Hooper, who will flourish consequently as he’s very much a poacher-type striker.

I believe a shake-up similar to this will freshen the team and give a new lease of life on some of the players in perhaps a new position/role. Also, this would hopefully starve off chairman Alan Bowkett from twisting as oppose to sticking with passionate Chris Hughton.

By Cain O’Kelly