Preview: Chelsea - West Bromwich Albion

The Blues will want to get their league campaign back on track after last weekend's disaster in St James Park which saw the west London side fall 5 points behind present league leaders Arsenal.An angry and frustrated Jose Mourinho blamed himself of making '11 mistakes' and promised to make 'lots of changes' to shake things up.Chelsea started the game against Schalke with 6 changes and managed a comfortable 3-0 win in the end.Although the result puts Chelsea in a solid position to top the group,many are yet to be convinced with the overall performance as it was clearly far from 'the best' that is expected of a side which boasts a lot of quality and depth.



West Brom had sent a statement of intent earlier this season after showcasing a brilliant performance and taking all 3 points from Old Trafford and later outperforming Arsenal in home and managing a draw. Although their last away trip saw them losing 4-1 to Liverpool,the Baggies are more than capable of putting up a stern test which can give the home side a real run for their money.They are 11th in the league with 13 points(W-3,L-3,D-4) and has conceded the same number(10) of goals that they have scored.

West Brom's current league form:WWDDLW



The match will mark the reunion of Baggies manager Steve Clarke and Jose Mourinho in Stamford Bridge,the former being a huge part of the coaching group that worked under the Portuguese which led Chelsea to the English crown in 2004/05.Both will surely look past the old friendship when they face each other for the first time since then on Saturday.New transfers Stéphane Sessegnon and Morgan Amalfitano have already started to make impact for the Hawthorns side but the rise of academy kid Saido Berahino has been the trump card for them who scored his 6th goal of the season against Crystal Palace last week.Baggies 2nd choice keeper Boaz Myhill has been in highlight too since August and has registered his 3rd clean sheet of the season already. The Midlands club will travel to London with lots of injuries in their camp.Ben Foster(foot) and Jonas Olsson(hamstring) are surely out of the trip while Scott Sinclair(hamstring), Zoltán Gera(knock) and Victor Anichebe(hamstring) remains doubtful.Although every Chelsea fan must be excited for a certain return of Nicolas Anelka to the Bridge,even he remains doubtful with illness.



But the question that still prevails is What is Chelsea's best XI? After a successful October,when pieces were slowly starting to fall in

places,Jose started last season's best attacking trio of Hazard,Mata and Oscar against Newcastle which terribly failed.Oscar was one of the survivors from that match and when his selection against Schalke raised many fingers on the so called 'Law of Performance',he again failed to impress as a #10.Clearly he needs rest and Juan Mata can mostly be expected to make his return to the side.The manager did mention that the choice of players against Schalke wasn't a punishment for anyone.So we can consider the 'rest' factor and expect a number of changes again in the starting XI on Saturday.Other than goal scorer Samuel Eto'o and center back pair John Terry and Gary Cahill,there were brilliant performances by Cesar Azpilicueta,John Obi Mikel and Willian yet again after the emphatic win against Arsenal in Emirates.Now will Mourinho choose them over the underperforming first choices in the league? We have to wait till Saturday afternoon for that. Eden Hazard was punished for missing a vital training session but later has been confirmed to return this weekend.Fernando Torres(muscle injury) will still be unavailable for selection and Ryan Bertrand(knock) remains doubtful.



Chelsea will try to continue their impeccable home form this season.All 15points were won from the 5 games played with 12 goals scored and only 3 conceded. But West Brom recently has showed a great run against the Blues winning 2 of the last 3 encounters much like Newcastle,the last one coming in a similar mid 'November' fixture.A fact not worth-stating is Chelsea's last two fulltime managers got sacked after this fixture.Well that's not an option anymore.

Chelsea - West Brom last six games head to head : CHE WB WB CHE CHE CHE

Probable Starting Lineups:

West Bromwich XI: Myhill; Reid; McAuley, Olsson, Ridgewell ; Yacob, Mulumbu; Amalfitano, Morrison, Sessegnon; Berahino

Chelsea XI: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Cole; Ramires, Mikel; Hazard, Mata, Willian; Ba