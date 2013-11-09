Sunderland - Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will hope the goals will carry on flying in when they travel to Sunderland on Sunday afternoon (14:05 BST).

The Blues come into the game after big wins against CSKA Moscow and Norwich but will have to cope without the absence of the Spanish magician David Silva.



The midfielder, fittingly named Merlin by the City fans, will miss the game after sustaining a calf injury in the midweek game against Moscow.

Whilst City are flying high after 23 goals in seven games, Sunderland side are still struggling in the relegation zone.



Gus Poyet will be hoping his side won’t make the task even harder for themselves after overseeing two red cards and three own goals in his first three league games in charge.

However the Black Cats will take hope from City’s poor away record in the league, only Hull City and the bottom 4 sides have a worse record so far this season.



In addition this fixture has ended 1-0 to the home side for the last three years, the last coming on Boxing Day last year with former Blues midfielder Adam Johnson scoring the only goal.



VAVEL Match Prediction: Sunderland 0 – 2 Manchester City

City are in great form at the moment and I feel they will record a comfortable win over Sunderland. Even though their away record is poor, I believe that is much to their own doing with silly individual mistakes rather than poor team performances. I also think their defence looks a lot more settled now without the below par Joe Hart in goal and Manuel Pellegrini will expect a clean sheet at the Stadium of Light like the team achieved away at the Black Cats’ rivals Newcastle in the Capital One Cup. The absence of David Silva will stop them from scoring as many as they have done in previous weeks.



Team News: Manchester City playmaker David Silva is out as mentioned for up to four weeks with a calf injury.

Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines, while Fernandinho and Matija Nastasic face late fitness tests.

Sunderland will have goalkeeper Keiren Westwood back after he recovered from concussion that kept him out of the midweek Capital One Cup win over Southampton

Wes Brown played in that match and will be hopeful of making his first league start for 22 months.

Sunderland will be without the suspended duo of Lee Cattermole and Andrea Dossena.



Provisional Squads:

Sunderland: Westwood, Mannone, Celustka, Bardsley, Cuellar, O'Shea, Brown, Diakite, Roberge, Colback, Cabral, Gardner, Ki, Giaccherini, Johnson, Larsson, Ba, Karlsson, Mavrias, Fletcher, Altidore, Borini, Ji.



Manchester City: Pantilimon, Hart, Zabaleta, Richards, Nastasic, Demichelis, Lescott, Boyata, Clichy, Kolarov, Milner, Nasri, Navas, Toure, Garcia, Fernandinho, Rodwell, Aguero, Negredo, Dzeko.