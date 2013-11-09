Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Preview

After extending their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points with a comfortable victory over Liverpool, Arsenal are set to face the biggest test of their title credentials yet on Sunday, when they meet last season's champions, Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Ahead of the game, Manchester United manager, David Moyes, has stated that Arsenal's position in the table does not surprise him, but that Manchester United are still the team to beat:

"I said at the start that Arsenal have got the same chance as the rest of us to win the league."

“It's an open Premier League. They've had a really good start but it will only be decided at end of the season who will win it. We'll wait and see until then."

"Arsenal are coming to play the champions. They're in the top position at the moment, their form has been very good and they'll come here in good spirits. But we've had some growing momentum and we want to put on a good show.”

Manchester could go a massive 11 points behind the league leaders with defeat on Sunday, however Moyes has defiantly stated:

"We'll try to ensure that this will not be the case. If it did happen however, then we'd need to make sure we got it back. I think there's a lot of football to be played, and a few things can change as the season goes on."

Like Moyes, Manchester United's number ten, Wayne Rooney has remained bullish about his team's chances on Sunday; but the forward has also stated that he believes United can retain the Premier League title this season:

"We always believe. We believe we can win the league. We have been in a similar position before and gone on to win titles. We are hitting form at the right time. If we can keep within touching distance until Christmas, we will be in a great position."

"I am sure if we can win on Sunday it will make us stronger and give us great belief."

Arsenal have been in scintillating form this season, and after defeating Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, Arsene Wenger believes his side can control Sunday's game at Old Trafford and record a famous victory:

"We believe we can get a result on Sunday. We'll go there in the same way we go everywhere: to control and win the game."

"It's a benchmark game fo us, a game which you can judge how strong you really are."

Team News:

Manchester United - Welbeck is set to miss out, while Evans and Rafael are doubts.

Arsenal - Wilshere and Flamini are doubtful for the trip to Old Trafford.