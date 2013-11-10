Sparkling Long shows his worth

It's been a difficult past few months for Shane Long. Ever since the collapsed transfer to Hull City in the summer, his first-team chances have been somewhat restricted. The arrival of Nicolas Anelka, Victor Anichebe and Stephane Sessegnon, plus the emergence of the fresh-faced teenager Saido Berahino, has meant he has had to keep the bench warm and settle as a substitute. However, the injuries to Anelka and Anichebe have transpired to be blessings in disguise.

The Irishman has come in for quite a bit of stick of late. His attitude, work rate and desire have all been questioned given some mediocre substitute appearances in September and October. But the 26-year-old's all-round performance in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday served as a reminder of just what a lethal weapon he is.

A constant menace, Long ran both Gary Cahill and especially John Terry ragged. First he made an excellent darting run into the box before seeing his headed effort crash against the post and out. But that didn't affect him, if anything it spurred him on. Chris Brunt swung in a corner; Gareth McAuley's bullet header was repelled by Petr Cech before Long rose highest - an unbelievable leap - to nod home. You could see what it meant to him.

He also held the ball up brilliantly, ran the channels, won plentiful headers and according to WhoScored.com, Long had the least number of touches on the ball as a starting Albion player (25). Yet he was most effective.

It has caused fans to sit back and actually realise what a very important individual he is for us. We hadn't been seeing the same burning desire on Saturday for a long, long time. With Anichebe now back fit and Anelka on his way to full recovery, it will be interesting to look what Steve Clarke does. Will he change the system in order to accommodate more strikers? Will he start Long again for the Aston Villa derby in a fortnight's time? Or will he indeed drop Long for one of Anelka or Anichebe? Not to forget Matej Vydra and dare I say it, Markus Rosenberg.

For me, Long warrants a start against Villa. He was simply awesome at Stamford Bridge and when presented with the opportunity to capitalize on injuries in his position, he has done just that.