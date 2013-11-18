The Chelsea Season So Far

As we grinned our way through the summer after the appointment of our ever-charming and egotistical leader The Special/Happy One, I think I speak for all Chelsea fans by saying that the new season was filled with high anticipation. This year looked like it could be a special one. One that we could spend the next 10 years banging on about to our rivals, you know. Jose found himself up against a different Scot in Manchester and a Chilean grandfather like figure called Manuel who, much like Jose had also swapped sunny Spain for mediocre Manchester weather. The optimism is there, but has the early optimism been justified?

The short answer, no.

And the long answer? Well, find out below.

The summer brought along new faces in that of the beautifully afro-ed Willian, the teenage heartthrob Wulfurt Cornelius ‘Marco’ van Ginkel, the rather dapper Andre Schürrle, as well as big Aussie Mark Schwarzer and the sneaky little Samuel Eto’o. But the impacts that they’ve made haven’t perhaps been as big as one might have hoped.

Van Ginkel finds him out injured until March; Schwarzer finds himself behind footballs greatest ever scrumcap and Eto’o behind the striker who is back more times than Arnold Schwarzenegger. Whilst currently scoring some of the world’s sneakiest goals, Eto’o still probably hasn’t had the impact on the Premier League that Jose would’ve hoped, not like a certain Belgium plying his trade in Merseyside. Other new blood in Schürrle and Willian are vying for the position on the flanks along with Tin Tin and Eddie Hazard. Willian’s big price tag so far has been justified with a beautiful goal against Norwich and an enjoyable and uplifting chant to be sung by the Blues faithful, whilst Schurrle continues to entertain fans with a rather vertical running style and the fact he isn’t Marko Marin.

The new additions have given Chelsea arguably the greatest squad depth in the league – any team that can afford to keep Henrique Hilario not even on the bench must be going places. Despite the elegant and incredibly likeable Juan Mata seeming to still be nestled behind the little Brazilian they call Oscar in the pecking order, the team does look very strong on paper. It’s only when on grass that this team tends to struggle which isn’t a great characteristic for a football team to have.

Aside from a blistering 30 minutes against Hull in the first game of the season – yes, Hull – Chelsea haven’t really been playing to the peak of their powers. In recent years the ‘Chelsea Way’ of playing football hasn’t really given us a large array of football hipsters supporting us due to our brilliant execution of regista’s and what not(thank god). Instead, we are often criticised for playing football that puts people to sleep. This season they’ve given moments that make you jolt back awake and stare around thinking what you’ve missed, but the majority of the time we’ve been pretty dull.

A team supposedly set up – in Roman Abramovich’s mind at least – to outpass the opposition and dazzle them as we break passing stats Xavi could only dream of, we do look a bit too keen to counter attack. Instead of being the team that could bully any team off the park with our big and muscly Africans and a pre-racist John Terry, we are filled with pretty little boys who possess what is known in the business as “mad tekkers” who will dazzle teams with fancy footwork and colourful boots.

Our reliance on prancing about around the 18 yard box looking for the most minute of gaps in defences to slot through our strikers has often been the problem this season. A lot of teams who have played Chelsea this season have adopted a tactic that we made famous in a spring evening in Barcelona: a tactic known to most as “parking the bus”. We proved that night at the Nou Camp – with a back four of Ramires, Bosingwa, Ivanovic and Cole – that by putting plenty of men behind the ball, not even the greatest of intricate schemers such as Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta can get through. This season, we have found ourselves on the receiving end of such a tactic with the creative nous of Hazard, Oscar, Willian and co struggling to find a way through. It’s been a frustrating look, especially when you think you’ll just pump crosses into the box and then you see Ivanovic accurately picking out the opposite touchline with great consistency.

The main problem though is not just the fact that our Serb with the big bum can’t cross, or the fact that we let our best striker out on loan. No, our problem lies in behind our band of merry-men, the 2 in our 4-2-3-1.

Picture this, a tactical system with no proper defensive midfielders. Surely this wouldn’t suggest that you’d get overrun in the defensive phases of play by top players or that you’d be weaker defensively. Oh wait, hang on, that does happen. A midfield duo of Ramires – famous for rampaging attacking runs – and Frank Lampard – famous for scoring goals from attacking positions in midfield – isn’t a defensively sound one. Pick any top team in the world that plays a 4-2-3-1 system similar to Chelsea and they will have this kind of layout in the 2 midfielders: one defensive anchor, the other a deep lying playmaker. Think Bender/Gundogan, Martinez/Schweinsteiger (last season), Khedira/Alonso, Matuidi/Verratti, and even at a stretch of top team Tiote/Cabaye. Instead Chelsea adopts a system with two offensively minded defensive midfielders and the result is, well, a weak midfield.

Sure, shove John Obi Mikel and things improve. He allows the others to bombard forward whilst holding the reins from the anchor position he deploys, but it’s his overall ability is often questioned. Whilst he also brings the extra physical presence into the small man midfield he is often slow on the ball and prone to silly and costly mistakes. A new defensive midfielder would certainly be my January priority, maybe even two midfielders to play in that band of two if Roman is feeling radical.

Whilst I may appear a pessimist on occasion – although I prefer the term realist – I do actually think things will improve at Chelsea. The talent there beneath Mourinho’s trigger finger is undoubted and it can’t be long before the likes of Eden Hazard switch up out of 3rd gear and head towards the peak of their game. The re-emergence of Juan Mata would certainly do wonders for my heart before I start to think that he might leave us (he won’t, he can’t, I won’t allow it) but having him back in the team should also improve things going forwards after Oscar’s form has hit a bit of a blip.

I’ve also been screaming out for the inclusion of Azpilicueta into the Chelsea team all season and whilst Jose might have listened, he put him on the wrong side of the pitch. Putting him left back has limited the chances of one Ryan Bertrand – a man I rate very highly and think deserves more of a chance to show his talents – but also has allowed the Ivanovic crossing circus to continue. The sooner Ashley Cole starts putting in his pre-contract extension performances the better whilst the centre back situation is a strange one. Luiz and Cahill have both been performing inconsistently alongside John Terry this season, who has arguably been our best player. Cech continues to do the job between the sticks although the bout between him and Thibaut next season is something I am preparing my popcorn for.

Up top, I can’t see Demba Ba hanging about too much longer and neither can I see Torres’ form sticking either. Samuel Eto’o will hopefully continue to thrive off unaware goalkeepers as well as the chances that are laid to him by the armada of creativity behind him. A new striker should be considered for sure but the presence of Lukaku should be remembered.

So far my optimism and hope has so far been fairly fruitless but I remain undeterred. Jose will sort us out, I have faith. Mata will stay and play, Hazard will dazzle us all, and John Terry will be memed as we glide our way to some form of silverware. With one of the world’s best managers in charge of one of Europe’s most promising squads, anything is possible – Mikel scoring for example. It’s time to shift through the gears Chelsea, and take England by storm.