Celtic - AC Milan - How we lived it
FINAL SCORE - CELTIC 0-3 AC MILAN

With the end of the game, comes the end of our coverage, we hope you enjoyed it, we can only apologise to Celtic fans that we could have no bearing on the results. Feel costless to tweet @RosskoC with your thoughts and analysis of the game

AC Milan in second in the group, but have to play Ajax in a couple of weeks. Celtic now head to Barcelona with nothing but pride to play for.

All over in Amsterdam as well and Ajax have beaten Barcelona 2-1, meaning that Celtic are out of Europe

All over at Parkhead and it has finished 3-0 to AC Milan. Celtic were equal to the Milan team, but two terrible pieces of defending and a massive lack of killer touch allows their more illustrious opponents to ease to victory 

FULL TIME - CELTIC 0 - 3 AC MILAN

21:35 - Almost time up here

21:33 - The Celtic fans that have stayed behind are still in good voice. Neil Lennon looks like he has swallowed a fly on the bench

21:32 - Celtic Park is now half empty as we reach the 90th minute. Samaras tries an overhead pick that is comfortably caught.....by a ballboy

21:31 - Ambrose with a 'Messi' like run past the Milan defence. Eventually stabs the ball through to Samaras but he is offside

21:30 - Costless kick for Celtic 35 yard out. On target, but comfortably stopped by Abbiati. Celtic could play this game for the next two days and not score a goal

21:29 - Robinho gets outmuscled by Ambrose fairly, Celtic have the ball but the ref blows to stop the game for Robinho waving in agony. Unsurprisingly he is up about 20 seconds later. 

21:28 - Still 2-1 to Ajax in Amsterdam and Celtic are still out of Europe as things currently stand

21:26 - Boerrigter hit the ball, deflected wide for a corner from Mulgrew

21:25 - AC Milan look quite content to pass the ball around, Samaras gets the ball and is fouled about 5 yards outside the box. Can Mulgrew give the Celtic fans something to cheer?

21:23 - 10 minutes to go, Robinho just on goes one on one but gets flagged for offside

21:22 - Young Australian Tom Rogic replaces James Forrest for Celtic, and Robinho comes on for Kaka

21:21 - Apart from the guilt edged Van Dijk chance, Celtic have never really looked like scoring. Gary Hooper is a huge miss for the Parkhead team up front

21:19 - Celtic enjoying lots of the ball as Milan slow themselves down. Emanuelson again goes down for a push. Everyone in Parkhead knows the games a bogey

21:18 - Samaras knocks the ball down well, but Ledley can't turn to shoot. Ball goes back into Samaras, but the Turkish ref is conned by Emanuelson falling sideways

21:17 - Efe Ambrose on one of his trademark runs passes to oerrigter who wins a corner for Celtic. Ball too easily cleared again by AC Milan

21:16 - Whilst Milan make a sub take a look at Balotelli's goal below