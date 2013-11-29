Premier League Preview: Spurs and Manchester United Take Centre Stage This Weekend

In the Premier League this weekend, there are some big games in the relegation battle, with four of the bottom five teams playing against each other. Tony Pulis has his first game in charge of Crystal Palace and will look to give them hope of survival away to Norwich, while under-fire managers Sam Allardyce and Martin Jol go head-to-head when West Ham play Fulham. Talking of coaches under pressure, Andre Villas-Boas needs his Spurs side to bounce back from the 6-0 humiliation at Manchester City last week, but they are tasked with doing so against champions Manchester United. This is the preview for the weekend's Premier League action.

Aston Villa vs. Sunderland

Thanks to a second half comeback, Aston Villa gained a point at local rivals West Brom on Monday night. A triple substitution from Lambert with half an hour remaining made the difference, as Weimann, Agbonlahor and Delph injected pace to Villa’s play, and the equalizer from Ashley Westwood was top class. The result is unlikely to change much in the context of their season though, because Villa are looking secure in midtable. The word ‘secure’ certainly cannot be used to describe Sunderland. The Black Cats are bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat to Stoke despite a reasonable performance, and thankfully for them Wes Brown’s ban has been rescinded, because he should not have been sent off. They showed some creativity, but a big problem is the confidence of lone striker Steven Fletcher. Fletcher picked up an injury in October and has not looked particularly decisive in front of goal this season. There might only be a three point gap between Gus Poyet’s side and safety, but losing to one of your relegation rivals will be tough to bounce back from. Sunderland have not scored on their travels since August, so this might be a narrow home win. 1-0.

Cardiff vs. Arsenal

Cardiff always provide the top teams with a real examination when they come over the border. Man United, Man City, Everton and very nearly Tottenham have come away from Cardiff without the three points they were expecting. In each of those games their opponents had more possession, but Cardiff made themselves difficult to break down, and posed a very big threat in set piece situations. A few things then, for Arsene Wenger to worry about. He has seen his side beat high-flying Southampton last time out, but he win came from a comedic error by their keeper and a penalty for shirt-tugging, neither of which were exactly vintage goals. This is a game that Arsenal need to be fully-focused for, and leaders such as Per Mertesacker and Mathieu Flamini have a big responsibility to make sure concentration does not drop, particularly for the set plays. Arsenal have kept four clean sheets from their last five matches, which suggests they are getting strong defensively. With Arsenal’s passing ability they should control this match, it is just a question of whether they can break Cardiff, a tenacious team, down and stay alert for their set plays. 0-1.

Everton vs. Stoke

A match between two teams changing their approach a little bit this season, with new managers in charge. Over the past few years, Everton and Stoke built their teams on rigid, solid foundations under Moyes and Pulis respectively. This summer, they brought in more adventurous, attack-minded managers in Martinez and Hughes, and both clubs can be satisfied with the transition thus far. Everton are only one point away from the Champions League spots, while Stoke have lost just one of their last five games, following an important win over Sunderland last week. However, after a late equalizer from Liverpool last week, Everton are now on a run of three consecutive draws. They need to get a win before trips to Man United and Arsenal in the next few days, and will have to cope without the injured Leighton Baines, who is an integral part of their attacking play down the left hand side. Still, they should beat Stoke, who were a little fortuitous in their win over Sunderland last week. 2-0.

Norwich vs. Crystal Palace

This could prove to be a very big weekend for the battle to avoid the drop, with four of the bottom five teams playing against each other. This is Tony Pulis’s first match in charge of Crystal Palace, and he was thrown a lifeline by caretaker Keith Millen, who guided them to a scrappy win at Hull last time out. There are some important games coming up now for the Eagles, after this they have home clashes against West Ham and Cardiff in the next week, but the squad they have is always going to struggle to stay up. Norwich will be without winger Robert Snodgrass, who has been one of their better players this season, but the way the team defended at Newcastle will be more of a concern for Chris Hughton. They had won their last match and, playing away from home, the team would be expected to keep it tight at the beginning. Instead, they gave away a cheap goal from a corner and fell 2-0 down by half-time. Only Sunderland have conceded more goals than the Canaries, so they must improve at the back. With it being an unknown how Pulis’s arrival will impact Palace’s results in the short-term, a draw is the safe bet. 1-1.

West Ham vs. Fulham

A goalless draw is the outcome which jumps off the page here. These are two of the oldest squads in the Premier League, with both managers under pressure, and both clubs are fearing relegation. West Ham have only scored three goals in their last five home games, having failed to net in their last two, and groups of Hammers fans are starting to turn on manager Sam Allardyce. Likewise, the pressure is growing on Martin Jol at Fulham. The Cottagers have lost their last five matches in all competitions, so morale will not be high and it is difficult to see them having the energy and confidence to attack West Ham. Both teams often sit dip and play in their own half, and West Ham now tend to play without a recognized striker, while Fulham’s front line has very little work rate. It all makes for a dreary atmosphere, and a game which will lack energy and spark. 0-0.

Newcastle vs. West Brom

Toon fans who were campaigning against the lack of summer spending, and Alan Pardew a few weeks ago, have been a bit quiet lately. It is very much the nature of football, that short-term results on the pitch change everything with regard to fans’ attitude to the people in charge of their club, and, well, Newcastle have won their last three matches. Loic Remy continued his impressive scoring record with an eighth goal of the season against Norwich, which was a third consecutive game he has found the net, and he is now the Premier League’s fourth top scorer. West Brom could not hold onto a two goal lead over Aston Villa on Monday, stumbling to a 2-2 draw, which keeps them in the bottom half of the table. Shane Long went from not having netted this season, to being West Brom’s top league goalscorer, in the space of two games. The Irishman has struggled with a knee injury so far this season, but he is a very strong, hardworking forward who can be useful to West Brom’s attacking play. Newcastle could go fourth with a win – their season is looking up. 2-1.

Tottenham vs. Man Utd

Robbie Savage made some comments about Spurs in his weekly video. It is agreeable that Villas-Boas has been too negative, playing two defensive-minded midfielders in home games against weaker teams, while Lennon and Townsend have not put enough crosses in for Soldado. However, he also ‘ruled out’ Tottenham for a Champions League place, which is premature. They are only two points off fourth, and have £105 million worth of new talent in their team. The players they have brought in will need to take time to settle, and once Villas-Boas gets his tactics right, there is no reason why Spurs cannot start to put wins together. However, on Sunday they face a Manchester United side who beat Bayer Leverkusen 5-0 on their own turf on Wednesday. That said, the result had more to do with Leverkusen’s performance than United’s, because the German’s were awful at the back. A repeat of last season’s draw, which neither side would be too happy with, because both teams will be expecting to finish higher than where they are at the moment. 1-1.

Hull vs. Liverpool

Hull have had back-to-back defeats, in disappointing circumstances. They were completely outplayed by Southampton a few weeks ago, and fell down to the 10-men of Crystal Palace last time out. They have only scored two goals in their last four games, which suggests that Steve Bruce may need to invest in a striker in January, for their effort to stay away from the relegation dogfight. Liverpool have kept just the one clean sheet since their run of 1-0 wins at the start of the season, and they conceded three goals at Everton last time out. They need to become more solid at the back if they want to stay in the top four, although the recent return of Daniel Agger from injury should see them improve defensively. Luis Suarez has been sensational since he came back into the team. He is just one goal behind the league’s top scorer, despite having played just seven matches, and you would not bet against him engineering a Liverpool win here. 0-2.

Chelsea vs. Southampton

Chelsea got a comfortable 3-0 win at West Ham last week, thanks to a very strong performance from Oscar. The Brazilian was slightly inconsistent last season, but having had a year to settle in England, he looks a very big threat going forward for Chelsea. Despite a reasonable performance at Arsenal, Southampton came away empty handed, largely because of a blunder from Artur Boruc in the first half. It is possible that Southampton will start to slip down the table in the run up to Christmas, and as well as they have done so far, they are unlikely to keep pace with the top six. They might just be due a heavy defeat, and the high pressing game the Saints operate against the top teams will not necessarily work against Chelsea, who can move the ball very quickly in the attacking areas. Chelsea will have had five days to correct a poor performance in Basel on Tuesday, and could record a big win, to damage Southampton’s strong defensive record thus far. 3-0.

Man City vs. Swansea

People have been pinpointing time on the ball as a reason Man City’s form has been so different when at home, to when playing away, but I am not so sure this is accurate. Surprisingly, they have only had an average of 53.5% possession at home in the Premier League, compared to 60% away. Perhaps concentration at the back has been a problem, because three of their four away defeats came from conceding goals in the last fifteen minutes. Thankfully for City fans, this is a home game, and they have won every single match at the Etihad so far. Swansea got a win at Fulham last week, thanks to a top quality late goal from Jonjo Shelvey. However, the concern for them is that top scorer Wilfried Bony could be out for weeks after picking up a hamstring injury against Valencia. This game should not be a problem for Man City. 2-0.