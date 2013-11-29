The difficult December for Arsenal

Early in August, a few weeks before the Barclays Premier League 2013-14 kick off, nobody was expecting to see Arsenal at the top of the table after twelve games. The media and the fans were more excited about the return of the ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho to Chelsea or Manchester United’s new adventure under the direction of the new boss David Moyes. But truth is that, after three months of competition, Wenger’s team deserves that ‘best team’ tag. Arsenal leads in the Barclays Premier League and also in the most difficult Champions’ group.

The new faces of this team, Mesut Özil and Mathieu Flamini, have been playing so far at high level, even though the German player has been kind of irregular. These two professionals have made a major impact on a squad where people like Wojciech Szczesny, Aaron Ramsey, Jack Wilshere and Olivier Giroud have taken a step forward. And with all these pieces harmonised like a Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the great conductor Arsene Wenger, Arsenal is developing one of the best games not just in England but also in Europe.

But it is not all good news here. The London club has taken so far the easiest step of the season but now they have to fight. They have to protect their crown in Premier League and especially in Champions League, where if they do not advance as first seed, they could face against European giants such like Bayern, Madrid, Barça or PSG.

December seems to be a crucial month for Arsenal’s aspirations. Wenger’s players will play against Everton, Napoli, Manchester City and Chelsea just in a period of time of 15 days. They have shown that they are able to beat all these teams, but fatigue will be an important difficulty for these next weeks.

The most important players on the squad for Arsene Wenger, analyzing the minutes the boss has been using his disciples, are Wojciech Szczęsny, Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud. As an additional, the coach has been praising recently the skill of this core of footballers. And it is not a coincidence, because Wenger has used these three players between 1.400 and 1.500 minutes, counting Premier League and Champions’ games.

Thus, December will be a trial month for Arsenal. And, even more, looking the squad Wenger has in his hands, where a lot of the bench players leave a lot to be desired. This is also the opportunity for Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and company. If North London club shows weakness, these rivals will have the chance to take the number one spot. But if Arsenal resists and is able to buy some interesting player in January, Arsene Wenger will have a clear opportunity revalidate the title he does not lift since 2004.