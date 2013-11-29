Championship Preview: Watford Look To Regain Form At Home To Yeovil

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading

Something of an injury crisis has hit the City Ground, with potentially five important players missing on Friday night, captain Chris Cohen having picked up a knee injury in the draw against Burnley. Nottingham Forest had a lot of possession in that match and perhaps deserved more than a point, but with the injuries mounting, these next few matches will provide a big test of squad depth. Reading are in poor form, having won just one of their last seven matches, and worryingly they only had one shot on target against Blackburn last week. High earner Pavel Pogrebnyak is an experienced international - he needs to start firing for the Royals. 1-1.

Bournemouth vs. Brighton

The clash of the south-coast clubs. After an excellent start to the season, Bournemouth are beginning to slip down the table, having taken just one point from their previous four matches. The Cherries are now down to sixteenth and struggling to find their vitality and buoyancy, which made them a force in the early weeks of the campaign. It has been a case of very much the opposite for Brighton. After a dreadful start, results gradually picked up under Oscar Garcia, and now they have won three consecutive matches. The way the Seagulls are playing at the moment, this could be a fourth. 0-2.

Barnsley vs. Birmingham

This is a game in which both teams will be inclined to take an attacking approach. For a home game against a side slightly above the relegation zone, Barnsley will feel they need to win this. Likewise, Birmingham will fancy their chances against the worst defence in the Championship. However, Barnsley’s lowly position in the table does not reflect that they have only been beaten once at home since the opening day. Birmingham have extended the loan of Jesse Lingard from Man Utd until New Year, which is good news, because he adds pace and guile to the Blues front line. This has potential to be a high-scoring contest. 2-2.

Blackburn vs. Leeds

Blackburn have failed to score in their last two matches, and despite having Jordan Rhodes in the team, their season seems to be falling flat. The worry for Rovers is that they do not seem to have too much of a physical presence in midfield. The likes of Lowe and Williamson might well get dominated by Leed’s Austin and Murphy, who are very tall, powerful players. And, if Blackburn are struggling for goals at the moment, Leeds certainly aren’t. They have scored fourteen times in their last five matches, winning four of them, with Ross McCormack getting most of the goals. Leeds are looking in great shape at the moment, but whether they get a play-off place depends on whether they can keep up their form for long spells. 1-2.

Blackpool vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Last week, Blackpool got what turned out to be a decent point at Birmingham. None of the three teams below them had won and the Tangerines now have two games, against Wednesday and Yeovil, from which maximum points must be the objective. They also recall manager Paul Ince for the first time since his five match stadium ban, for violent conduct. People connected with Blackpool have said that the ban was harsh and that Ince only needs to learn to control his passion, but I’m having none of it. To shove, and reportedly threaten to ‘knock out’ a fourth official is disgraceful behaviour for anyone involved in football, let alone a manager. Every Monday morning I expect to find out that Dave Jones has left Sheffield Wednesday, because the team cannot seem to find a win. In many cases, defeat at home to Huddersfield would have been the final straw. However, the Wednesday board have given him a vote of confidence and with Milan Mandaric reportedly looking to sell the club, perhaps his priorities lie elsewhere. This should be a comfortable win for Blackpool. 2-0.

Charlton vs. Ipswich

Charlton kept their fifth clean sheet in the space of under two months when they beat Doncaster 2-0 on Tuesday night. It was an excellent volley from Dale Stephens which opened the scoring, and now the Addicks are looking fairly safe. Ipswich are very much your bog standard Championship team, in that they are unpredictable. They never seem to put together a particularly telling sequence of results, and have won five, drawn five and lost six of their games, sitting in midtable since the beginning. There is little separate the teams. 1-1.

Doncaster vs. QPR

Doncaster got an important 2-1 win over Yeovil last Friday, despite having 10 men towards the end, and Mark Duffy’s late costless-kick capped a promising performance from the winger. However, it is one thing to do well against the Championship’s bottom club, it is another to do it against one of the top teams in the division. QPR picked up a sixth 1-0 win of the season against Charlton last week. Notably, QPR have had the majority of possession in all but one of their matches this season (that one surprisingly coming against Yeovil), they seem to have a knack for holding onto the ball and waiting for their opponent to lose focus. It could be a similar story at Doncaster. 0-1.

Huddersfield vs. Burnley

Huddersfield got a deserved 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday last week, having been boosted by the return of Adam Clayton and James Vaughan from injury and suspension respectively. Playmaker Clayton in particular had a big impact, scoring and grabbing and assist, though striker James Vaughan may need some time to return to match fitness. Burnley did a lot of defending to get their point at Nottingham Forest last week, which will go down as a decent result. However, the pressure will be on them this week, because Leicester and QPR level on points, will both be expected to win. The Clarets face a difficult run of games between now and Christmas, and with a small squad, this might be where results start to dwindle. 1-1.

Leicester vs. Millwall

Leicester have home advantage this weekend, as promotion rivals Burnley and QPR are both playing away. The Foxes bounced back from their loss against Nottingham Forest to take three points at Ipswich last weekend, which suggests that the derby defeat was simply a one-off result. Top teams always need to be wary of complacency when they play Millwall though, as QPR, Burnley and Blackpool all found to their cost. The Lions have a habit of excelling against the higher teams, and a scrappy win over Barnsley last week keeps them well above the relegation zone. As a footnote, the club deserves much credit for their work in support of Prostate Cancer UK, after playing in a white strip to raise awareness last week. 2-1.

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton

Bolton are making great strides forward now, having won three consecutive games, and the Trotters could move into the top half for the first time this season with a win. Jermaine Beckford scored again at Watford last week and is one of the in-form strikers in the Championship, having netted in five of his last six games. This is a first home match for Aitor Karanka in charge of Middlesbrough. After defeat at Leeds, although it was a good performance, his first few games could go either way. The fact that Middlesbrough have got such a big squad suggests that it might take Karanka a few weeks to settle into the job, and assess which players are part of his plans. Goalkeeper Shay Given arrives on a short-term loan from Aston Villa due to Jason Steele’s suspension, perhaps surprisingly after he had spent so much of his career at rivals Newcastle. The last time he played, he looked very shaky in Villa’s Carling Cup semi-final defeat to Bradford, and he could struggle due to a severe lack of match practice. Bolton might just have the momentum to win this. 1-2.

Watford vs. Yeovil

This is a must-win game for both clubs, for different reasons. Watford were looking a reliable bet for the play-offs just a few weeks ago, but with a 1-0 loss against Bolton last week, they have fallen down to tenth. A defeat on Saturday would be the first time Watford have lost four consecutive home games since December 2007, so they must recover quickly from this downturn in form. The Hornets have a good opportunity to do so when they play Yeovil. The Glovers have lost their last three, six points adrift of safety, and they will still be reeling from their late loss at Doncaster last time out, despite having a man advantage towards the end. Yeovil have nothing to lose, but if Watford cannot win this one then it is difficult to see them making the play-offs. 2-0.

Wigan vs. Derby

Sunday’s game sees two teams who, like virtually everyone in the Championship, have realistic hopes of getting into the play-offs. Wigan went down to a surprising loss at home to Brighton last week, which was their first defeat at the DW Stadium. It will be a disappointment for Owen Coyle, because the Latics were unbeaten in four matches beforehand. However, they still have the best defensive record outside the top three, and play a Derby side who have scored more goals than any other team in the league. Not only that, but they have also kept back-to-back clean sheets, which suggests that they are improving defensively under Steve McClaren. 1-1.