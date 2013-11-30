Poyet: "Sendings Off, Penalties, Own Goals, We've Had Them All"

Sunderland manager Gus Poyet has told his players that their away form has to improve ahead of their trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

The Black Cats are yet to pick up any points on the road under Poyet this season, and have had three players sent off in the process. This is in stark contrast to their home form, where they have won all three games they have played under their new manager.

Whilst the former Chelsea player concedes that circumstances have conspired against them at times, most notably Wes Brown's red card at Stoke City last weekend, but that bad luck can not be blamed for the poor run of form:

"Sendings off, penalties, own goals, we’ve had them all" said the Sunderland chief. Yes, we have been unfortunate at times but I want no more excuses. I just want to see my team performing for 90 minutes to give us a chance of winning. I have been talking to my players about the away form, and while I don’t think it is a psychological problem, the run cannot go on forever.”

The Black Cats are looking to stop the rot this weekend when they head to Aston Villa to face a side lying comparatively comfortably in mid table, following a late show in the Midlands derby against West Brom on Monday night. Despite the availability of trio Cattermole, Dossena and Brown, Poyet is all too wary of the threat posed by their opponents:

"They are a very difﬁcult team to play against" he said. "They have options, they can change their system and they play with power, speed and youth.We need to be spot on. You need to be at your best in practically every game in this league, but this match in particular is going to be a big test for us."