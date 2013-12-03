LOSC Lille - Olympique de Marseille Preview: Can Lille Make It 11 Games Without Conceding Against the In Form Marseille

Lille and Marseille are two of the most in form teams in Ligue 1 at the moment, with both sides getting 10 points from a possible 12 in their last 4 games. Lille occupy 2nd place only 4 points behind leaders PSG, and are looking to go 11 games without conceding a goal, whilst Marseille, who sit just outside the top 3, are looking for a 4th consecutive victory.

Lille have been somewhat of a suprise package so far this season, sitting in between PSG and Monaco who many thought would be the two teams battling it out for the title. They boast the best defensive record in the whole of Europe, conceding only 4 goals in their first 15 league games. Only Olympiakos and Roma have conceded the same amount of goals, but both of these teams have played fewer matches. This is quite a remarkable statistic, and Lille have not lost a game since their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nice back on September 15th, failing to concede a single goal in their last 10 outings. Some have called it the Rene Girard effect, who won the league a few years ago with an unfancied Montpellier side, and is looking to do the same thing with Lille this time around. His appointment wasn't the most popular amonst all Lille fans, with his style of football going against the philosophy of a club who have produced some excellent players in recent years, namely Yohan Cabaye and Eden Hazard. He has since won the fans over however, as nobody can argue with the results he has achieved, despite the manner in which Lille are winning these matches. Only 7 other teams in Ligue 1 have scored less goals than Lille so far this season, as they have only managed 17 from 15 games. Striker Nolan Roux has contributed with 5 of these, and former Chelsea man Salomon Kalou has grabbed 3. Lille have recorded six 1-0 wins so far this season, and praise must be handed to goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who has been in fine form. Another of Lille's 1-0 victories games at the weekend away at Valenciennes, where they had to see out this game for the last 40 minutes with only 10 men, so they will take great strength from this result, going into their game with Marseille tonight.

Marseille on the other hand have had a slightly inconsistent start to the season, but they have hit some form of late, and went through the month of November unbeaten, winning their last 3 games. Manager Elie Baup resigned to the fact that his side could not qualify from their tough Champions League group and fielded a slightly weakened side for their trip to Arsenal last week. This seemed to have paid off however, as one of the rested players Florian Thauvin was on the scoresheet in their 2-0 win over Montpellier at the weekend. Marseille's goals have been spread amongst Gignac, Thauvin and Payet who have all put in some good performances so far this season. Marseille will be looking to overcome their inconsistency however, as they have been unable to sustain a good set of results in their first 15 games. They travel to Lille on the back of 3 consecutive league wins and will be looking to make it 4, for the first time this season.

It is set to be a very close game with both sides eager to continue their run of form, whilst Lille will be desperate to make it 11 games without conceding. Last time these two sides met it finished 0-0, a result which wouldnt really suit either team tonight if they are looking to put up a real title challenge. A win would see Lille move only a point behind leaders PSG who travel to Evian tomorrow, whilst a win for Marseille would put them back in the mix, moving them to only 2 points behind Monaco.