Clarke: "It's Great News For Berahino And The Club"

Saido Berahino has been a revelation for The Baggies since bursting onto the Premier League scene earlier on this season. Only 20 years old, the England U-21 international has scored six goals in just ten games for West Bromwich Albion including a sensational goal in the win away at Manchester United in September. His fine form at club level saw a call up for England’s U-21s beckon. He has since impressed those in the England camp too, scoring six goals in just four games for Gareth Southgate’s side. We have seen many players produce at U-21 level and not go onto perform on the big stage for their respected countries but many will see this contract extension, which will keep him at the club until 2017 as the right thing to do. The young lad, who has been at the club since he was an eleven year old, may of had his head turned by the attraction of playing for Premier League giants Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton who were all reportedly in for him but instead he has chosen to play regular first team football and gain experience at West Brom. Something that will please the fans immensely.

Berahino was also in the papers earlier this year for earning just £850 a week, tuppence for a Premier League player but he has however been given a lucrative £20,000 a week contract to reward him for his good work so far this season. His manager, Steve Clarke has said “It's great news for Saido and fantastic news for the club and the supporters, He's been a breath of fresh air in our squad this year.” He continued to say "It will be great for Saido because he is a young boy who has maybe become a little bit distracted by the fact it has been ongoing for so long."