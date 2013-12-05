Championship players heading to Brazil

The Championship has become a more exciting league to look in recent years due to the ever growing quality of players deciding to apply their trade in England’s second division. This depth of quality is showcased by the amount of players about to represent their respective countries at the World Cup in Brazil this summer. Admittedly some of these countries are not favourites to get their hands on the most famous trophy in sport but some may yet break into some of the top sides. The World Cup draw is to take place tomorrow, deciding who will meet each other in the group stage, we take a look at which Championship players will be competing from each of the four pots.

Pot One:

Pot one includes some of the favourites to come away victorious this summer such as the hosts Brazil, holders Spain, Argentina and Germany. Along with Colombia, Switzerland, Uruguay and dark horses Belgium.

It is unlikely that teams of this stature will have to dip into the second tier of any country for quality and few have. Hosts Brazil are expected to call up experienced goalkeeper Julio Cesar to their final squad with not many challenging him for his starting place. Cesar is currently at QPR, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, behind Robert Green in the pecking order. Argentina defender Fabricio Coloccini has Championship experience for Newcastle United while a host of Belgium’s squad play in the top flight but you can’t see any of these teams calling up a player from the SkyBet Championship.

Pot Two:

The African sides are all located in pot two including Chile and Ecuador from South America. Middlesbrough winger Albert Adomah is likely to secure a place in Ghana’s final squad. The former Barnet man has twelve caps for the Black Stars and will hope Ghana improve on their Quater-Final exit in 2010, one of the games of the tournament. Others in contention are pacy Leicester City striker Jeff Schlupp and young Birmingham midfielder Koby Arthur who was described as a “pocket battleship” by manager Lee Clarke. Algeria have Forest forward Djamel Abdoun in their ranks as well as impressive Watford center back Essaid Belkalem to call upon. Adlene Guedioura was once a Championship player but now is in the Premier League with Crystal Palace will certainly be on the plane for Algeria if he remains injury costless. Millwall defender Danny Shittu played a part in Nigeria’s disastrous World Cup campaign in South Africa just under four years ago and has a decent chance of making the final cut. Benoit Assou-Ekotto is at QPR on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and is expected to go as is Stephane Mbia who was loaned out by QPR to La Liga side Sevilla in the summer. Chile, who beat England recently, have FA Cup winner Jean Beausejour (Wigan) and Gonzalo Jara (Forest) to bring pace on the wing and solidarity at the back to try and break out of the group stage.

Pot 3:

Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Honduras populate pot three with half of these national teams including a Championship player. Lee Chung-Yong of Bolton captains South Korea, who have recently recognised Doncaster Rovers defender Yun-Suk Young’s abilities. The Socceroos, known as Australia to many, have many players with experience of the Football League in their recent squads. These players include versatile Middlesbrough defender Rhys Williams and 30-year-old Scott McDonald will be at least included in the provisional squad if he keeps up his impressive form of late despite not playing for Australia since August 2012. Reading goalkeeper Adam Federici is unlikely to force the experienced Mark Schwarzer out of the side whilst Mile Jedinak recently won promotion to England’s top division with Crystal Palace. The USA qualified for their seventh finals in a row by finishing top of their qualifying group but only managed one win away from home. Looking to make the trip are defenders Tim Ream and Eric Lichaj of Bolton and Nottingham Forest respectively. One who deserves his place more than anyone is Bolton midfielder Stuart Holden, the impressive playmaker suffered the third serious knee injury of his career earlier this season which has put his place in doubt but the American said ‘‘I told Jurgen Klinsmann I’ll be on that plane to Brazil – and I don’t plan to go back on my word.’’ Mexico’s current crop predominantly play in the counties’ national league but Honduras boasts Championship quality with Juan Carlos Garcia and Roger Espinoza currently playing for Wigan Athletic.

Pot 4:

Pot four contains just European teams with giants such as Italy, France and Holland in the final pot for the draw which takes place on Friday. Croatian midfielder Niko Kranjcar was reunited with former manager Harry Redknapp when he was loaned out to QPR by Dynamo Kyiv in the summer. Greece or Bosnia, who are appearing in their first World Cup, have nobody representing them in the second tier of English football. Italy have a few nationals playing at Watford due to their connection with Udinese but only Diego Fabbrini has done enough to merit an international cap while Fernando Forestieri, Gabriele Angella and Faraoni all have made appearances for the Azzurrini. The Hornets aren’t playing awfully well at the minute so it’s unlikely this group will get to Brazil on a wildcard. Familiar faces such as Robin Van Persie, Cristiano Ronaldo and Andrei Arshavin play for Holland, Portugal and Russia but there are no serious contenders from the Championship to break through into these sides despite Royston Drenthe of Reading earning a cap for Holland. A whole article could be written about Championship players representing France at next years tournament if Newcastle returned but alas only Anthony Knockaert of Leicester has the slimmest of chances for a call up and when I say slim, I mean slim. Despite the Championship hosting an array of English players none will be called up to Roy Hodgson’s team. Jack Butland of Barnsley has a cap for his country whilst Reading keeper Alex McCarthy was called up to an England squad in May this year.

Many will be looking to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Iniesta amongst others to light up what should be a terrific World Cup but the players mentioned above could play a big role in how their teams do in Brazil this summer. Have a good tournament and they may not be appearing in a similar article this time four years later.