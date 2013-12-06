World Cup Brazil 2014 draw: how we lived it

18:07: So thanks for joining us here, it's been a pleasure, and stay tuned to VAVEL for more info, news, analysis and content on the 2014 FIFA World Cup draw. I've been Dan Smith, and roll on Brazil 2014!

If England win Group D they would most likely play Ivory Coast or Japan in Recife, before a quarter-final with holders Spain in Salvador, a semi-final v Germany in Sao Paulo and a final against Brazil!

If group runners-up, they could face the prospect of meeting four seeds in a row: Colombia in Rio, Brazil in Fortaleza, Argentina in Belo Horizonte and then Spain.

Ouch.

17:59: At least Wayne Rooney is confident about England's chances: "If we want to be the best, we have to beat the best. Tough group but really looking forward to it! Roll on Brazil 2014!" Blimey.

17:54: England manager Roy Hodgson: "It's a tough group, there's no doubt about that. In Italy and Uruguay it's almost as though we have got two number one seeds in our group.

"We know how good Italy are because we lost to them in the quarter-finals at the Euros. The game is going to be tough from a climate point of view for both teams. We're both in the same boat.

"There were not going to be many scenarios where we were going to be jumping for joy. It [the draw] doesn't surprise us. I suppose one positive is that we have only got one long trip then the other two are in the same neck of the woods."

17:50: If, and that's a big if, England make it through the group stage, they face either Colombia, Greece, Ivory Coast or Japan. So more winnable games there for sure. If they make it out the group

17:48: Roy Hodgson getting the excuses in early: "Even Costa Rica are a good side..." But he is in good spirits about it, whilst acknowledging it will be a tough group. Yep, that about sums it up.

17:46: Roy Hodgson coming to terms with the draw well...

17:44: To recap:

17:42: Quick opta stat to put you at ease! 5 - In major tournaments against Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica, England have played five games and won none (D2 L3). Nightmare.

17:40: And Group H will be a shootout between well-fancied Belgium, Russia, S. Korea and Algeria

17:38: Group G - the group of death? Germany, USA, Portugal and Ghana. Those poor Ghanaians...

17:36: Group F has Argentina against newcomers Bosnia and Herzecovina, Iran and Nigeria. What a baptism of fire for the Bosnians...

17:34: Group E will see France battling against neighbours Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras. Ecuador will fancy that one in South America...

17:31: Group D is England's, who will surely struggle against Italy. But also don't count out Uruguay. Costa Rica shouldn't pose too much of a problem, but then we said that about Algeria in 2010...

17:30: Group C is a soft one, with Colombia, Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan all eyeing top spot there

17:29: Group B is just...wow. Spain and Holland, a repeat of 2010's final, with Chile and Australia also in there

17:28: Group A will be tasty, with hosts Brazil against Croatia (opening game), and Mexico and Cameroon facing tough competition

17:27: Let's go through all the groups then...

17:25: So below is the info about Manaus, England's first port of call for their opening game against Italy...

The capital of the state of Amazonas, Manaus is the furthest north of the host cities. The climate is very difficult. Tropical heat with tropical storms. Highs are a toasty 30C with a 40% chance of thunderstorms in June, with humidity up to 80%. Expect to see plenty of drinks breaks. Time Zone: GMT -4 hours. Approximate distance from Rio (England's base): 2,659 miles.

17:23: England face Italy in Manaus on 14 June - A 2AM (GMT) KICK-OFF! A few sickies being pulled on the 15th I imagine...

17:20: GROUP A: Brazil, Mexico, Croatia and Cameroon GROUP B: Spain, Chile, Australia and Netherlands GROUP C: Colombia, Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan GROUP D: Uruguay, England, Costa Rica and Italy GROUP E: Switzerland, Ecuador, France and Honduras GROUP F: Argentina, Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria GROUP G: Germany, Ghana, Portugal and USA GROUP H: Belgium, Algeria, Russia and South Korea

17:19: Group D: Uruguay, England, Costa Rica and Italy. Roy Hogson didn't look pleased, and with good reason. 90degree humidity to look forward to. Oh the joys...

17:17: And Russia with Belgium, Algeria and South Korea

17:16: Portugal in with Germany, Ghana and USA

17:15: Bosnia in with Argentina Iran and Nigeria

17:15: France in Group E weith Switzerland, Ecuador and Honduras

17:14: England in with Uruguay, Italy and Costa Rica. Oh dear...very tough draw there, opening game against Italy

17:13: Greece in with Colombia, Japan and Ivory Coast

17:12: Holland in with Spain, Chile and Australia in Group B. Wow.

17:11: Croatia in Group A with Brazil, Mexico and Cameroon

17:10: South Korea in with Belgium and Algeria. That's Group H

17:10: USA into Group G with Germany and Ghana

17:09: Honduras, Ecuador and Switzerland

17:08: Japan join Colombia and Ivory Coast in Group C, with Costa Rica in Group D with Uruguay and Italy

17:08: Australia in Group B with Spain and Chile

17:07: Algeria with Belgium in Group H

17:07: Ghana in with Germany in Group G

17:06: Ecuador in with Switzerland in Group E and Nigeria in with Argentina in Group F

17:06: Ivory Coast into Group C with Colombia

17:06: Cameroon in with Brazil in Group A

17:04: GROUP B: Spain, Chile GROUP D: Uruguay, Italy

17:01: So England probably want Group E, with Switzerland...

16:59: GROUP A: Brazil GROUP B: Spain, GROUP C: Colombia GROUP D: Uruguay GROUP E: Switzerland GROUP F: Argentina GROUP G: Germany GROUP H: Belgium

16:56: Conducting the draw: Geoff Hurst, Mario Kempes, Fabio Cannavaro, Lothar Matthaus, Zinedine Zidane, Fernando Hierro, Cafu and Alcides Ghiggia

16:55: Confusion being cleared up now, and then we're off!

16:52: Just going over the entrants now before the draw.

16:49: Ambassadors being introduced. Geoff Hurst, Zidane, Fernando Hierro, Cafu onstage right now. We're almost there!

16:48: England manager Roy Hodgson: "I've been pretty excited all along. The only time I was worried was before the Poland game at Wembley where we had to win.

"I've been looking forward to this, so we know where we're playing and who. The best way to approach the draw is just take it as it comes and just get on with it.

"It'd be nicer to play somewhere more agreeable, but we've got make sure whoever and wherever we play we're ready."

16:44: Dancers being cleared off the stage now, we must be getting close surely? Ten minutes behind schedule as it stands...

16:42: Roy looking hot under the collar as we edge closer to the draw:

16:39: So we're waiting on the pre-draw now, to move one of the European teams from Pot 4 (it could be England) to Pot 2.

16:34: Ooh we're almost at ground zero now, Brazilian goalscoring legend Ronaldo onstage, looking well-fed to say the least. Can't take away from the man though. 15 goals in World Cup tournaments.

16:32: Not long to go until the draw, and we're certainly in the World Cup mood now. Joachim Low, German manager making his entrance, followed by Carlos Quieroz, Jurgen Klinsmann and Roy Hodgson, who looks petrified. A real who's who of international football here.

16:29: This man has a better WC goalscoring record than than Lionel Messi... Awkward. We all dream of a team of Gary Breens!

16:28: More music now, so this seems a fitting time to point out that Irishman Gary Breen has got more World Cup goals than Lionel Messi.

16:26: Vicente del Bosque about to hand the Jules Rimet trophy back up for grabs. He doesn't look too gutted to be giving it back, maybe a bit of confidence the Spanish will be holding again soon?

16:24: Cracking video montage of World Cup memories from 1930 onwards. Cruyff, Pele, Jairzinho, De Rossi, Maradona, Hurst...Colin Hendry!

16:21: A minute's applause in tribute to Nelson Mandela, who is pictured holding the 2010 World Cup. The watching crowd stand and applaud.

16:19: Shoutouts now to many Brazilian greats past and present, including Bebeto and Ronaldo. Nice touch there.

16:15: And now Sepp Blatter is onstage, saying it was "high noon that Brazil hosted the World Cup. It is 60 years since this great country hosted it, so it's long due." And now he's gone the full John Lennon, calling for all nations to "come together as one and love each other". Steady on Sepp.

16:13: So to recap, just 30 minutes before the draw is expected to be made. It's going to get a bit complicated, but we'll do our best to keep you in the loop:

16:11: The ceremony is underway with music to kick us off, Brazilian singer Alcione breaks into song, quickly followed by rapper Emcida. Perhaps it's a cultural thing, but I can't make heads nor tails of it.

16:07: The draw today coming just a day after the death of Nelson Mandela, aged 95. Here's a fitting tribute to the great man -- despite South Africa's absence from the tournament -- and here he is next to Pele, who will be in attendance for tonight's draw in his home country.

16:04: And this is it, the ceremony is underway!

16:01: From what I can tell, England's worst potential draw is Spain, Ivory Coast and Mexico... the best is probably Switzerland, Algeria and Honduras

15:59: Here's the plan for who gets pulled out when. A pre-draw will be held to move one of the European non-seeds (potentially England) to Pot 2. Pot 1 will then be drawn. Brazil will be placed in Group A, with all other seeds drawn sequentially in Groups B-H.

The four South American seeds are temporarily allocated to Pot X and one team is drawn - meaning their group will include the European side moved to Pot 2 in the pre-draw. The remaining teams in Pot 2 will be then drawn

This is done sequentially from Group A to H, although groups may be skipped to guarantee geographical separation - i.e. Chile and Ecuador will not be drawn into groups containing South American seeds.

The teams from Pot 3 will then be drawn sequentially from Group A to H, the teams from Pot 4 will then be drawn sequentially from Group A to H.

Finally, the position within groups (A2, A3, A4, B2, B3, B4 etc) will be drawn for all teams in pots two, three and four. Only then will we know where and when teams will meet

Get it? No, me neither...

15:55: So this is the first look at the 2014 Brazil WC mascot, a dancing armadillo called Fuleco...he's good, but he's no World Cup Willie...

15:54: Some big teams the Three Lions are due to avoid there, but plenty of big guns still out there. What do you reckon England's worst case scenario of a group is?

15:50: So to recap, England will be in Pot 4, along with Bosnia-Hercegovina, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia and France. So they can't be drawn with any of those nations. Which is the good news!

15:42: If you're watching Mr Blatter, I hear Molineux is interested in hosting the final on July 13th, please?

15:38: Most worrying news from today comes from FIFA president Sepp Blatter himself... imagine that. He reckons that if problems persist with stadiums in Brazil (with the arena due to host the opening game of the tournament not due to be ready until April, after it collapsed in November) there's no Plan B. So where could the World Cup end up being played? A Brazilian car park?

15:33: Group of death was Group A with Brazil, France, Italy and Australia in the rehearsal.

15:32: In the rehearsal for the draw around half an hour ago, England were drawn into Group E with Spain, South Korea and Ivory Coast. Please God no...

15:30: But of course Brazil are already in there, pride of place at the top of Group A, as hosts. So it's the other 31 teams who need to be drawn.

15:25: With the ceremony just over half an hour away, let's have a review of who's in the draw in Costa do Sauipe, Brazil.

Pot 1 (seeds): Brazil, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Colombia, Belgium, Uruguay, Switzerland

Pot 2: Ivory Coast, Ghana, Algeria, Nigeria, Cameroon, Chile, Ecuador (seven teams)

Pot 3: Japan, Iran, South Korea, Australia, United States, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras

Pot 4: Bosnia-Hercegovina, Croatia, England, Greece, Italy, Netherlands Portugal, Russia, France (nine teams)

15:21: Well alright, it's me Dan Smith with you for the World Cup 2014 draw. It only feels like yesterday that England were getting thumped by the Germans in South Africa, we learnt what a vuvuzela was and Spain cantered to the Jules Rimet trophy in SA.