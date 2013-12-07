Stoke City - Chelsea: Mark Hughes' Men Looking For First Win Over Chelsea Since 1995

Stoke have not won against Chelsea since a League Cup clash in 1995 and are without a triumph in the league since 1975, but ex Chelsea forward Mark Hughes acknowledges that and is still optimistic they can get something out of the game.

Hughes in his press conference :"I don't think our record against Chelsea is too fantastic to be honest, but there always comes a time when that has to change".

Stoke who are 14th in the table on 14 points have won only once in the last eleven league matches. But they were only defeated once by a brilliant Everton performance in the last six fixtures. The Potters are however, among a group of clubs perched just above the relegation zone, with only four points separating them from the bottom three and Chelsea needs all 3 points as they will look to reduce the gap between them and the league leaders Arsenal who has tough fixtures ahead. Thus with both clubs having their own reasons, we can expect another amazing 90 minutes of Premier League football.

Sparky,as many call him, has introduced a new look Stoke this season whose gameplay is more direct and positive. 'A new dawn at Stoke!’ were the chants in the Britannia when the season started and from then Potters have scored 12 and conceded 18 with an average possession of 48% which proves how changed they are from the previous seasons. What didn't change was the influence of Bosnian keeper Asmir Begovic's effect on Stoke's results. With 5 clean sheets,50 saves and a save-to-shot ratio of 64%,that man will certainly play a key role on Saturday's result. Stoke have no fresh injury or suspension concerns. Only Robert Huth is out with a knee injury and Erik Pieters also faces a fitness test ahead of the match.

Chelsea on the other hand,will be keen to continue their recently found away form. Mourinho making it clear when he addressed the media at Cobham ahead of the trip that, "Stoke is difficult, they're a very physical team and strong at set pieces”. But he also assured that neither the Blues are weak in that aspect as he cleared that he found absolutely no mistake in the three set piece goals conceded to Sunderland on Wednesday. The Manager has applauded recent performances by Eden Hazard,Mata and Willian who are again mostly set to start the match. Looking the physical prowess of the Potters,Mourinho might give Demba Ba a nod to lead the line and can add Mikel to provide strength in the centre.He has confirmed that David Luiz is out and he is yet to make a decision on Oscar.Captain John terry will take the arm-band on his 33rd Birthday and the team will certainly look forward to hand him over as a win a gift.Last season this fixture was completely a 'Jonathan Walters show' but we saw a stunning Eden Hazard 'Too Hot to Handle' strike too with Chelsea winning it comfortably 4-0 in the end.

Recent form

Stoke City: L D D W L D

Chelsea: W L D W W W

Chelsea - Stoke Head to Head:

Che Dr Dr Che Che Che

Possible starting lineups

Stoke City (4-1-4-1): Begovic; Cameron, Shawcross, Wilson, Pieters; Whelan; Arnautovic, Nzonzi, Adam, Assaidi; Crouch

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; Ramires, Mikel; Willian, Mata, Hazard; Ba