Just how bad are things for Manchester United?

Manchester United are in transition. Or at least that's what David Moyes has been quoted as saying. Some may agree & some may disagree. However, many people seem to agree that even if that was the case, Manchester United shouldn't be playing as bad as they currently are.

The current spell of bad results have put the pressure on David Moyes, big time. It was inevitable that Manchester United weren't going to dominate every game like they would have, under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, what's most worrying is the performances they've been dishing out. On paper, David Moyes has put out some pretty strong teams, with captain Nemanja Vidic featuring regularly, Shinji Kagawa getting some game time in his favourite position, & Robin Van Persie coming back from injury just last game - Everton. It's remarkable, though, how poorly the team can play, despite the presence of such big names in the starting line up. Some call it abysmal, others call it soul-less. Players seem to have forgotten the team they are playing for, and have lost sense of all that's around them. Sir Alex's departure has left many of us stunned, to this day, and it seems like it's taken an even bigger toll on the squad.

That said, put eveything aside, Sir Alex leaving, David Moyes arriving & changing all the back room staff, and the lack of motivation being put into the players, the main reason Manchester United are playing badly dates back to the summer. The Glazers' lack of funding leaves Red Devil fans scratching their heads. Granted, when Sir Alex was there, alongside David Gill, they probably knew how to sweet talk The Glazers & convince them to spend big, or go home. However, with both those figures gone, it seems like David Moyes hasn't convinced them to pay up. Many wonder whether United would be in the same situation had they spent the 30+ million on Ander Herrera, or if they went even one step further and managed to sign Cesc Fabregas. Two potential signings whom, had they joined, would've bolstered United's midfield and filled the gap that's present. Midfield has always been a problem for Manchester United. Michael Carrick has been remarkable over the past 2 seasons, but now that he's out injured, it's easy to see the lack of squad depth in that area. It's even more obvious when the players who are put in charge of filling in Carrick's shoes are Giggs, who's 40 years old, or Jones, who's originally a defender. Don't get me wrong, both play pretty good in that position, but there really should be more cover for Michael Carrick, because, as we've all seen, everything goes down the drain when he's not playing,

At the end of the day, many fans expected a decline in results, but not such a drastic change of play. Manchester United's case seems to be unfolding in a very interesting fashion. 9th place in December, with Swansea yet to play Hull on Monday night, roll on May.