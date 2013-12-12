Manchester City Thursday Transfer Rumours: Can City capture Kurt?

With Manchester City's attacker firing on all cylinders this season, Manuel Pellegrini has seemingly turned his attentions to sealing up his leaky defence. The latest defender to be linked with the blues is 19 year-old wonderkid Kurt Zouma. The Saint-Étienne centre back has impressed for 'Les Verts' this season and The Sun believe City could tussle with Chelsea for the man who may be made available in January.

Another youngster buzzing around the headlines this morning is 17 year-old Atlético Paranaense striker Mosquito. The wonderfully-named Brazilian is a wanted man after impressing with his performances for Brazil in the recent Under 17 World Cup. Both Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the starlet according to the Daily Mirror.

In keeping with the theme of wonderkids, one of City's own hot prospects George Evans has revealed he is open to extending his loan deal with Crewe Alexandra according to the Stoke Sentinel. The young midfielder made a name for himself at the club with a stunning 25-yard strike against rivals Port Vale last month.

Other News

After impressing in City's remarkable 3-2 comeback at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night, James Milner has told the Daily Express that hebelieves the rest of Europe will now sit up and take notice of Manchester City. The blues have disappointed in previous Champions League campaigns but are being suggested as a dark horse for the competition this year.

However, despite the miraculous nature of the win, boss Manuel Pellegrini has come in for some criticism for his mathematical error that saw City finish second in the group. Former City midfielder Didi Hamann told the Daily Mail that it is 'ridiculous and scandalous' that the Chilean miscalculated the winning margin needed to win the group and his decision not to bring Sergio Agüero off the bench could cost the club millions of pounds.