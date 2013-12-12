Manchester City - Arsenal: Arsenal Visit the 'Coliseum Of Catastrophe'

The Etihad Stadium will become a colossal cauldron for a titanic tug-of-war on Saturday afternoon between Premier League giants Manchester City and Arsenal.

Although the shadow of José Mourinho's Chelsea menacingly looms alongside both sides, the respective manners in which both Manuel Pellegrini and Arsène Wenger's teams have gone about their business this season has made them firm title favourites.

Manchester City's vacillating conduct on the road this season has been somewhat forgiven thanks to their ruthlessness on home turf. The erratic nature of City's travels this year have been characterised by loathsome losses to relegation battlers Aston Villa and Cardiff who miraculously presented the blues with more problems that Champions League holders Bayern Munich in mid-week. However, although Manuel Pellegrini may be unable to accurately calculate the reasons as to why his side have performed so peculiarly away from home this season, the Chilean chancellor certainly has no issues making his men shine at the Etihad Stadium.

City's 100% home record in the league this year has rendered the Etihad Stadium a 'Coliseum of Catastrophe' with the blues netting 29 goals in 7 games. The sensational statistic can't be mentioned without reference to the beautifully beastly partnership of Sergio Agüero and Álvaro Negredo who between them have scored 12 goals at Eastlands this season. A defined defensive record has also helped to cast an aura of invincibility around the Etihad and the return of influential captain Vincent Kompany will surely aid the preservance of the two goals the Citizens have conceded in Manchester.

(The blues have been invincible at home so far this season)

Eagerly anticipating the annihilation of City's perfect home record on Saturday are Arsène Wenger's high-flying Gunners. The Premier League table toppers have exhibited an uncanny consistency this season, winning 11 of their 15 games. Cries of 'buy, buy, buy' assaulted the ears of Arsenal's French enforcer in the summer transfer window and an opening day loss to Aston Villa threatened the future of the man who has won 11 trophies in 17 years with the club. However, Wenger's wisdom prevailed and the exceptional £42.5m capture of Mesut Özil catapulted Arsenal straight back into the title race.

The form of the German has been instrumental in Arsenal's success so far this season and with progression into the Champions League last 16 confirmed on Wednesday night, the 'Gooners' may be waving goodbye to 9 trophiless years come May 2014. Although the ex-Real Madrid star may be receiving all the plaudits, the renaissance of a forgotten Welshman has also seen Arsenal take the Premier League by storm this year. Aaron Ramsey, whom last year was deemed Arsenal's flop of the season, has made an exhilarating start to Premier League proceedings with 8 goals and 5 assists in 15 games. The Welshman has formed a dangerous partnership with Özil and the Etihad will be treated to a magical montage of midfielders on Saturday afternoon.

(Aaron Ramsey has been in exquisite form for the Gunners this season)

Saturday's critical clash has all the makings of a Premier League classic with the background stories of Samir Nasri, Gaël Clichy, Kolo Touré and Emmanuel Adebayor's infamous knee sliding celebration fizzing around an apprehensive atmosphere. The Gunners have not been victorious at the Etihad Stadium since 2010 and the blue will be hopeful of maintaining their recent impressive record against their visitors on Saturday.

It's a tie that will attract millions of eager eyes, and a tug-of-war that may well reveal the winners of the 2013/2014 Premier League crown.

Prediction: 3-1

Line-Ups

David Silva returned to the side with an impressive 70 minute display in City's emphatic 3-2 comeback at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night. However, despite being available for Saturday's clash, the form of Samir Nasri and Jesús Navas may well keep him out of the starting line-up.

(David Silva made a return to the side with a goal on Tuesday night).

Bacary Sagna has been ruled out the weekend clash with a hamstring injury, whilst Matija Nastasić, Stevan Jovetic and ex-Arsenal defender Gaël Clichy are all expected to miss out for the blues.

Carl Jenkinson is expected to replace the injured Sagna whilst Joleon Lescott will be hoping for a starting place following his impressive performance in mid-week.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Pantillimon, Zabaleta, Kompany, Lescott, Kolarov, Navas, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Nasri, Agüero, Negredo.

Arsenal: Szczęsny, Jenkinson, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Gibbs, Flamini, Arteta, Ramsey, Özil, Cazorla, Giroud.

Key Players

Samir Nasri

The Frenchman has been in exceptional form this season and has been at the heart of Manchester City's most brutal of attacks. His inability to step up in the big games has been reversed this year and he'd love nothing more than put one over his old suitors.

Aaron Ramsey

Not only has the Welshman assisted most of Arsenal's goals this season, he's also scored them. Revitalised and in the form of his life, Aaron Ramsey could well be the star of Saturday's table topping showdown.