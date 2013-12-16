Champions League Last 16: Blues to welcome Barcelona

As Michel Platini's lips repugnantly rounded into that baleful bilabial, Manchester City fans knew that a delectable draw against Barcelona was on the cards.

A knowing grin possessed the flustered faces of former Barca chiefs Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain who last year were respectively appointed CEO and Director of Football at Manchester City Football Club. The proposition of two of the world's greatest footballers, Lionel Messi and Neymar da Silva, stepping their formidable feet inside the Etihad is enough to bring a joyous tear to the eye of any long-serving Manchester City fan, but let it be known; Barcelona won't be celebrating tonight.

In a recent poll conducted by a fansite of the Catalan club, over 60% of voters proposed Manchester City as the toughest possible last 16 opponents for their club. Spanish newspaper 'Mundo Deportivo' reported the same message this morning, using the headline 'El City, No'. There is some clear uncertainty in the Barcelona camp, and rightly so.

Links

The aura of expectation surrounding the monumental tie has been indubitably amplified by the links established between the two clubs this year:

Soriano and Begiristain

The appointment of the celebrated couplet last year was greeted with disapproval from Barcelona's controversial president Sandro Rosell. In January 2013, the Spaniard accused Manchester City of attempting 'to entice a number of staff from the Nou Camp'. He also alleged that the blues went about their business in an 'offensive' way. The reunion of the three former colleagues will certainly add an awkwardness to proceedings.

Agüero to Barcelona rumours

Manchester City's star striker Sergio Agüero has been linked with the Catalan side on numerous occasions this season with Barcelona reportedly ready to submit a £40m bid for the Argentine. Despite Sergio's inisistence that he is 'happy' in Manchester, the striker's agent is believed to have held talks with Barcelona representatives. Although things seem to have silenced in recent weeks, there is a feeling that the story has not yet ended.

Agüero - Messi friendship

Sergio Agüero and Lionel Messi have made no attempt to hide their strong friendship from the media and the Argentinian accomplices will be delighted with news that a reunion is on the cards in 2014. Both players are currently injured, but will hopefully be available to illuminate the clash in February.

Head to Head

The freshness of Manchester City's rise to the top has prevented the two sides from meeting on a more regular basis. However, Martin Petrov's 27th minute winner gave the blues a famous friendly win back in August 2009.

Champions League 2013/2014 Head to Head

Manchester City (18) have scored two more goals than Barcelona in the Champions League this season (16)

Manchester City (10) have conceded twice as many goals as Barcelona (5)

Barcelona (5) have scored two more goals than Manchester City (3) from set pieces

Manchester City have a shot accuracy rate of 51%. Barcelona have only managed 38%

Barcelona have a pass accuracy of 90%. Manchester City's is just behind with 84%

Barcelona (71) have created three more chances than Manchester City (68) in the Champions League group stages

Barcelona have won 56% of their duels, 8% more than Manchester City's 48%

Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero have scored six goals each in the group stages

Manuel Pellegrini - Barcelona

After managing in Spain for nine seasons, Manuel Pellegrini certainly has an understanding of the power and might Barcelona Football Club possess. Tenures at Villarreal, Real Madrid and Malaga have seen the Chilean meet the Catalan club on thirteen occasions.

Villarreal, 2004-2009

2W, 3D, 1L

Real Madrid, 2009-2010

2L

Malaga, 2010-2013

5L

Two wins in 13 attempts is a statistic that will disappoint the Chilean chancellor who never seemed to be able to cope with Barcelona's superiority. However, February the 18th will present him with the chance to rectifiy his regretful record.

Barcelona: Champions League History

Arguably the world's most decorated side, Barcelona have won the Champions League on no less than four occasions winning the trophy in 1992, 2006, 2009 and 2011. The world's finest players including Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Samuel Eto'o, Patrick Kluivert and Rivaldo have etched their names into the Champions League history books under the guidance of FC Barcelona and the club has remained a formidable member of the European elite for over 20 years now. However, the tale of Lionel Messi is possibly Barcelona's finest yet.

The Argentinian sits just six goals behind Raúl in the Champions League all time top scorers table and at just 26 years old, he's fully expected to blow that record out of the water. As Barcelona were evolving into the finest team ever witnessed by the footballing eye, Manchester City were plying their trade in England's lower divisions. The evolution of Manchester City has been scathed, celebrated and even ignored by many, but no one can deny that knocking a famous Barcelona side out of the Champions League would mark the official announcement of Manchester City into the European elite.