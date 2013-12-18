Stoke City v Manchester United: Post-match comments

The rain couldn't dampen United's recent winning streak, as it continued with a 2-0 win against Stoke in the quarter final of the Capital One Cup. It is the first time the Red Devils have put three clean sheets in a row together since David Moyes took charge of the squad.

The game was stopped for 10 minutes due to torrential downpour, but Moyes was keen to point out the importance of the first goal: "I think that the first goal tonight was going to make a big difference". He was also quick to point out that once the first goal came through Ashley Young, that United gained control of the tie: "It was a tight game, we had some good play at times but we hadn't created too many chances, but I don't think Stoke created too many either. I thought that once we got the first goal we were in control".

As is the case on most days when weather subtracts from the quality on show, Moyes also pointed out that "The conditions were a leveller, particularly in the first half it was really difficult for the players to play. The wind was blowing all over the place. Players will tell you that to play in heavy wind is as bad as anything".

Moyes, who has had a rough time since taking over from Alex Ferguson in the summer, is happy to see off a Stoke side that has been playing some interesting football under the tutelage of Mark Hughes.

Despite Moyes patient demeanour and positive outlook, he is all too aware that Manchester United and its fans are used to silverware and he admits this is a huge step in the right direction in obtaining silverware in his first season. He emphasised this, saying: "Manchester United Football Club are used to winning trophies, so it's no surprise to them and it's nothing different. It's business as usual but we are all delighted that we're in the semi-final.

"Going into the last couple of rounds it looked like the top teams were going to be in and around the semi-finals, but some big results tonight and last night mean it has changed around a little bit".

Moyes' boys will now play Sunderland, who saw off Chelsea last night, while West Ham play Man City in the other semi-final. All eyes will be on the two Manchester teams to see if they can beat their opponents and set up a mouth watering final.