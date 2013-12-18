Is Sherwood the man for Tottenham?

Following the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas on Monday, Tottenham announced that Assistant First Team Coach Tim Sherwood, Striker Coach Les Ferdinand and Head of Youth Development Chris Ramsey have taken charge of the first team, with Sherwood set to take on the role of interim manager.

Sherwood has been at Spurs since 2008, when he was appointed as Assistant First Team Coach under the reign of Harry Redknapp. Previous to that, he had a four year playing stint at the cllub from 1999-2003. Elsewhere in football, Sherwood turned out for Norwich, Watford, Portsmouth, Coventry and most notably captaining Blackburn Rovers' 1995 title winning side.

Managerial wise, Sherwood has no experience. One thing that he does have however, is experience of coaching the current side, along with previous sides over the past five years.

For a man with years of top flight playing experience, it appears ex-teammates are very supportive of his chances of becoming Spurs manager full-time.

Ruel Fox, who played with Sherwood at Norwich and Tottenham, described Sherwood as a 'born leader'. "He's a great leader. As soon as he came into the club, players looked up to him".. Fox then went on to say "Its not hard to see what he can bring to Spurs and I know that chairman Daniel Levy likes him too", before adding "He (Levy) advised him to do his coaching badges and will be comfortable with him being there."

Kevin Gallacher, who played alongside Sherwood at Blackburn spoke about his influence on his fellow teammates. "Tim wanted to get the players smiling again and bring a bit of joviality back. He knew when to have a laugh and when to be deadly serious." Gallacher then concluded by saying "He'd tell you if you were not pulling your weight, but also take it on board if someone said the same about him."

Nigel Gibbs, who holds a similar role as Sherwood as number two to Brian McDermott at Leeds, played with Sherwood at Watford in the late-eighties. He said "He's got a great eye and I know he's very highly thought of at Spurs after developing strong links between the academy and first team." He then suggested that Sherwood will know if this is his chance by saying "Managing Tottenham is a great job for anyone to have. If that's an ambition of his, then only he will know if the time is right or not."

It's fair to say Sherwood possesses good leadership qualities and has the backing of some of his ex-teammates, potentially Spurs chairman Daniel Levy too. Ultimately the deciding factor will be the next few games. Sherwood is set to take charge of tonights Capital One Cup quarter final match against West Ham United, a team that dismantled Villas-Boas' Spurs 3-0 in early October.