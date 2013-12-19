All I want for Christmas... is Blue

'Tis the season to be jolly, unless you are Jose Mourinho, who will be more like the Grinch come December 25th. The Portuguese manager, having joined in warmer climates, has been working overtime to see the Blues safely through the Blues' make-or-break mid-season games. Indeed, Jose faces the "Nightmare before Christmas" in an away trip to high-flying Arsenal. The young Blues team, who lie 3rd have been stop-start as of yet, and there are clear deficiencies in the playing squad.

Many Chelsea fans, therefore, will be hoping that the higher powers do not attempt their best Scrooge impressions and that they will in fact delve into their piggy bank for a spot of winter shopping. The question is, however, who, if anyone, to buy this Christmas?

Defence

A clear area of concern. Just 3 clean sheets in the last 11 for the Blues is indicative of a defense that melts like a snowman (sorry) under sustained pressure, an uncommon characteristic for a Mourinho team. I believe this to be an area where improvement is wholly necessary.

Andrea Ranocchia (£12 million): The Inter man has been touted recently in some circles. This, however, may be because of the apparent interest in his clubmate, who will be discussed later on. For me, he is a walking disaster, the footballing equivalent of skiing down Mount Everest blindfolded. I would rather play young players such as Christensen, Omeruo and Kalas rather than the ticking time bomb that is Ranocchia. I hope this link is just the result of excessive mulled wine.

Verdit = An actual Christmas Turkey would probably be a better signing.

Luke Shaw (£15 million): The young Southampton full-back has been riding the wave of positivity that has followed Saints' stellar start to the season. Rumours of him going to Chelsea have only been strengthened by his admitted love for the club-he is a boyhood fan. Shaw would be a very good buy, as he is primarily a homegrown player who can only improve, being so young.

Verdit = Christmas cracker, but more likely to happen in the summer.

Benedikt Howedes (£20 million): The German defender is imperious. A criminally underrated player. Fitting the stereotypical image of a German defender, he is no-nonsense-a quality worth its weight in gold (or frankincense or myrrh) in a time where defenders lose their heads all too often. His only downside is that he is prone to injury.

Verdict = The star on the top of the Christmas tree-would be a very shrewd purchase.

Midfield

Although Chelsea boast deep reserves of ingenious attacking midfielders, they fall rather short in the the central midfield behind. The "double-pivot" in Chelsea's preferred formation of 4-2-3-1 is a headache, and the present options are either ageing (Lampard, Essien) or arguably incomplete players (Ramires, Mikel). I think this is the area where Chelsea are most in need of quality options this January.

Fredy Guarin (£15 million): For an in depth report: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/chelsea-fc/311539-fredyguarininitialreport.html.

Verdict = Christmas turkey, due to inconsistency, although the article makes a very convincing case for the opposite. Likely.

Adrien Rabiot (£8 million): A special player. A host of clubs are chasing him, with Chelsea among the pack. Great passing and dribbling capabilties, and has excelled when playing for PSG this year. Although not a natural player in the "double pivot", Rabiot has the correct build as well as time on his side to do well there.

Verdict = Christmas cracker. One for the future, too.

Paul Pogba: (£30 million): The former Manchester United exile has shown this season that he is one of the best central midfielders in the world. At just 20, the Frenchman would be the solution to all our midfield woes for the forseeable future. Power, vision and a lethal shot have produced world class player and Pogba may well be looking for a move following Juve's CL group stage exit.

Verdict = Star on top of the Christmas tree.

Attack

Since Didier Drogba's last kick of a ball for Chelsea, not one striker has properly stepped out of the Ivorian's shadow. The young Romelu Lukaku has seemingly threatened to do so whilst out on loan, but currently Chelsea lack the goal-scoring threat that has served them so well over the last 10 years.

Radamel Falcao (£55 million): Falcao. Chelsea. Yawn. Every transfer window, the striker wrongly appears to be Chelsea-bound, and there is no exception this January. Colombian has endured a mixed start at AS Monaco, and has recently seen Anthony Martial succeeding in his place as he succumbed to injury. He has also been reported to have been unhappy, so specualtion is a certainty. Despite his average season, Falcao is one of the most feared players in world football.

Verdict = Christmas turkey. Great player, but currently not worth the price.

Luis Muriel (£20 million): Falcao's international teammate has also been causing a stir at Udinese. Although he has been injured, the pocket dynamo possesses the qualities of a striker on their way to the top. WIth oodles of pace and strength, with a hammer of a right foot, he would be a return to the glory days of Drogba, where Chelsea deployed an explosive frontman, and, at 22, he can only improve.

Verdict = Christmas cracker, but the injury makes it unlikely.

Javier Hernandez (£15 million): This would be the ideal signing for Chelsea. 'Chicarito' has seen himself pushed to the fringes a lot more at United, and has scarcely seen regualar action. Nevertheless, he remains one of the sharpest strikers in the Premier League, and would fit Chelsea like a glove with the finshing prowess that Chelsea have been crying out for. Would also provide an excellent foil for Lukaku next season, if signed.

Verdict =The star on top of the Christmas tree: it would also mean that he wouldn't score against us anymore, too!

On behalf of everyone @Chelsea_VAVEL, I'd like to wish you all a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year!