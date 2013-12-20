Championship Preview: When first met third

This weekend, the key game in the Championship is QPR against Leicester. QPR could go six points clear of the play-offs with a win, but they will need to beat Leicester, a side who have promotion ambitions of their own. Giuseppe Sannino has his first match as manager of Watford at Ipswich, as does Danny Wilson, who prepares his new Barnsley side for a short trip to play Ross McCormack-inspired Leeds. There is a meeting between two of last season's relegated clubs from the Premier League, as Reading host Wigan, who will be preparing a play-off challenge under Uwe Rosler. Here is the preview of all the games:

QPR vs. Leicester

QPR have the chance to put themselves in a very commanding position in the promotion race. They kept their thirteenth clean sheet of the season at Blackpool last week, in a performance of efficiency, which is typical of them this season. The Rs could go six points clear of the play-offs with a win over Leicester, a side who currently occupy that third place. The Foxes have taken only one point from their last three league games, and go into this one with the slight hindrance of having played in the cup midweek. When they played Burnley, a telling statistic was that Leicester had nineteen shots but only three on target, so they were not clinical enough on that occasion. With Harry Redknapp’s managerial experience, QPR should be well prepared for an important game. 2-0.

Birmingham vs. Nottm Forest

Birmingham are unbeaten in six after a 2-0 win at Bournemouth, although they have not won at home since 1st October. They have played quite a direct style of play this season, whereas Nottingham Forest seem to prefer a more possession-based approach. In recent weeks, they have dominated against Burnley and Millwall but failed to win both of those games, and could perhaps do with another striker in January. Billy Davies’s men were held at home by Ipswich last week, in a draw which keeps them outside the play-off places, but their away form catches the eye. They have taken ten points from their last five games on the road, and this might be Forest’s fifth away win of the season. 1-2.

Bolton vs. Charlton

Bolton lost 3-2 away to Wigan on Sunday, meaning that they have now lost three of their last four, having been gaining momentum just a few weeks ago. Dougie Freedman made some comments after the match, bemoaning the ‘spirit’ of the Wigan players, who pressured the referee into giving a penalty. Although he was understandably frustrated, it is perhaps surprising he directed his statement at the Wigan players, rather than the referee. Charlton went down to a 2-0 home defeat to Derby last week, and have now lost five of their last seven. They are only one point above Sheffield Wednesday in the relegation zone, and they have a game in hand, so things are looking ominous for the Addicks. You might think Chris Powell faces a challenge to keep his job, although the lack of general communication from Charlton’s owners suggests he is there to stay - for now. 1-1.

Brighton vs. Huddersfield

Brighton are one of the Championship’s form teams, having taken an impressive sixteen points from their last seven games. They won at Middlesbrough last week, with the set piece delivery of Craig Conway continuing to prove valuable. Huddersfield looked to have dominated the match against Reading, and paid the price for not being clinical enough. Top scorer James Vaughan was left out of the match day squad, even though he was available to play. It will be interesting to see whether Vaughan will be included for this match, because if their last match is anything to go by, the Terriers could do with his composure in front of goal. 2-0.

Burnley vs. Blackpool

Burnley managed to take a good point away to Leicester last week, and they are hanging on in the top two. The Clarets have done well to keep themselves in this position. Rarely do they have lots of the ball and dominate the opponents, but they have been very good at weathering opposition’s storms and are clinical with their chances. Blackpool have offered a new contract to winger Tom Ince on Thursday, but it is difficult to say whether he will accept it. His current deal runs out in the summer, and if you’re Ince or his agent, you would receive more money from a club who has been able to sign you on a costless transfer. It creates a worrying dilemma for Blackpool Football Club, a side who seem to be slipping away from play-off contention. 1-0.

Derby vs. Doncaster

Derby continue to pick up the points, and the plaudits, under Steve McClaren. Despite the temporary loss of Will Hughes, they came away with a comfortable win at Charlton, with midfielder Craig Bryson continuing to impress. When playing Derby, who are the Championship’s highest-scorers, the omens do not look good for a Doncaster side who have lost their last two matches 3-0. They went down to Leeds in the Yorkshire derby, although the scoreline badly reflected the balance of play. Doncaster had a host of chances, and what looked to be a wrongly-disallowed goal with the score at 1-0. They had 62% possession, only to crumble and concede two in the final fifteen minutes. Although the Rovers can feel hard done by in that game, it is unlikely they will take anything from their trip to Derby. Can anyone stop the Rams? 3-0.

Ipswich vs. Watford

Ipswich picked up a good away point at Nottingham Forest, and in the last week they have signed Sylvan Ebanks-Blake on a costless transfer to boost their attacking options. It is difficult to see Ebanks-Blake having much of an impact though, as he has suffered from a long-term injury and has been without a club since the summer. David McGoldrick and Daryl Murphy are still likely to be Ipswich’s front pairing. This is Giuseppe Sannino’s first match as Watford manager and, notably, his first ever job outside Italy. Though Hornets fans would like to think he can hit the ground running and push for the play-offs this season, this might be a settling in period for the ex-Chievo manager. A draw away from home would be a steady start. 1-1.

Leeds vs. Barnsley

The key selling point of this game is that it will be Danny Wilson’s first match in his second spell as manager of Barnsley. The Tykes are only three points away from safety and if they could pick up a surprise win in the Yorkshire derby, that would make the relegation battle very interesting indeed. Last week, Ross McCormack summed up what he brings to Leeds. At Doncaster, the Whites had a vulnerable lead and were under a lot of pressure. McCormack though, found a moment of magic to beat a few players and grab a goal out of nowhere. Someone of his quality can change the dynamics of a match in an instant, and he must be considered the best player in the Championship right now. Regardless of the new manager factor, Barnsley will struggle to contain him. 2-1.

Reading vs. Wigan

Reading got a smash-and-grab away win at Huddersfield. Importantly, they bounced back from the 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, and Billy Sharpe has now scored his first two goals for the club in quick succession. Sharpe has proved at Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Southampton that he is a natural goalscorer, and if he can gain some consistency in front of goal that will boost Reading’s promotion chances. Uwe Rosler got exactly the start he wanted as manager of Wigan, with a win in his first league game in charge. The Latics have finished their European adventure, and now there are to be no more excuses, in terms of fatigue or tiredness. Wigan will fancy their chances of putting a run together to make the play-offs, although they might have to settle for a draw at the Madjeski. 1-1.

Sheff Wed vs. Bournemouth

Sheffield Wednesday were fortunate in their win over Watford last week. The Owls scored with their only shot on target, and had just 40% possession, but caretaker manager Stuart Gray will not mind about that. It was a crucial win, and one which takes them to a point off safety with a game in hand, after their match at Wigan was abandoned. They face a Bournemouth side who have only won once in their last nine, and failed to follow up their shock win at Reading, after home defeat to Birmingham. As seems to be the story for many teams last weekend, Bournemouth had a lot of ball but were not clinical enough. They are in danger of getting drawn into relegation trouble. 2-1.

Yeovil vs. Blackburn

Yeovil are now unbeaten in four, and are showing that they can compete at this level, having looked like relegation bankers in the first few months. That is credit to the job Gary Johnson has done, as his loan signings have freshened the squad. However, avoiding the drop remains a massive challenge for the Glovers. Blackburn won 3-2 at home to Millwall last week, with Jordan Rhodes scoring his second goal in three, after a bit of a dry spell. Given Blackburn’s financial situation, the Scotsman’s sale in January looks almost inevitable, and a few goals over this Christmas period will boost his price tag. Blackburn have a particularly poor away record, so this is an opportunity for Yeovil to take three points, and unsettle those above them. 2-1.

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough

Poor defending was once again the story for Millwall at Blackburn. All three goals they conceded were down to a weak showing at the back, and the Lions now have the worst ‘goals against’ record in the league. Plenty for Lomas to think about with January approaching. After talk of a play-off challenge when he took over, Middlesbrough are now struggling under Aitor Karanka. They are just three points above the relegation zone and did very little to test Brighton’s goal, in a 1-0 home defeat. Boro now have only one win in seven - Karanka needs to turn results around. 2-2.