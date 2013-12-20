Fulham - Manchester City: Manuel Eyes A Meulensteen Mauling

Sir Alex Ferguson may have escaped the burgeoning muscle of Manchester City, but for his old accomplice René Meulensteen, things have only just begun.

The ex-Manchester United coach assumed responsibilties on the bitter banks of the River Thames after compatriot Martin Jol was relieved of his duties earlier this month. However, the job has proved to be difficult for the Dutchman so far, and his side sit in 19th place.

The Cottagers have won only once in their last eight games, conceding a troubling 20 goals in the process. Fulham's foul form has seen a sulking strike duo of Dimitar Berbatov and Bryan Ruiz frequent the local travel agents with respective moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Anderlecht on their Christmas wishlists, however, with a combined total of just four goals all season, a sufficient amount of blame has to be put on the couplet.

(Dimitar Berbatov and Bryan Ruiz have failed to find goalscoring form this season)

Admirably, Fulham's Dutch dictator will refuse to erect obstacles in the path of any uncommitted Fulham player and has already commenced preparations for the January transfer window. Manchester United's out-of-favour Brazilian midfielder Anderson is believed to be on Meulensteen's radar whilst former fan favourite Clint Dempsey could make a return to the club on loan from Seattle Sounders.

Reluctantly boasting the league's worst defensive record, the visit of a gluttonous Manchester City side comes at a poisonous period for a Fulham outfit lacking in confidence. However, René Meulensteen will be salivating over an unlikely victory over a side he used to adore torturing.

Aiming to magnify Meulensteen's misery are Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City. The blues seem to have found a remedy for the atrocious away form that threatened to derail their 2013/2014 campaign and have avoided losses in their last four away games in all competitions. Convincing victories against Leicester City, Bayern Munich and West Bromwich Albion have instilled a carnivorous confidence in the title chasers, whose greed for goals continues to escalate uncontrollably.

Even without the injured Sergio Agüero, the Citizens will fancy their chances against a side that have kept only three clean sheets all season. Fresh from his double that downed Leicester City in mid-week, Edin Džeko believes he can fill the void left vacant by the prolific Argentine and many see the opportunity as the Bosnian's last chance to impress Manuel Pellegrini. Džeko has notched up an impressive two goals and two assists in his seven games against Fulham and will be desperate to add to that record in a bid to secure a starting place in Pellegrini's eleven.

(Edin Džeko has vowed to fill the void left by the injured Sergio Agüero)

If proceedings go perfectly for the blues over the weekend, they could approach Christmas in a sumptuous second place. Santa Claus may not be ready to sail the skies just yet, but Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping for an early Christmas present on Saturday with a win over Meulensteen's men.

Prediction: 1-3

Line-Ups

The doors of Manchester City's injury room continue to swing wildly as Pablo Zabaleta enrolled onto the blues casualty list on Tuesday night. The defender joined his Argentinian compatriot Sergio Agüero after suffering an early hamstring twinge that is expected to keep him out until mid-January. With Micah Richards also entertaining a hamstring injury of his own, Dedryck Boyata is expected to fill the role.

(Manchester City's forgotten man Dedryck Boyata is in line for a re-call)

Fulham are still without Hugo Rodallega, Fernando Amorebieta and Brede Hangeland ahead of Saturday's clash.

Possible line-ups

Fulham: Stekelenburg; Riether, Senderos, Hughes, Riise; Sidwell, Parker, Kasami; Dejagah, Berbatov, Kacaniklic

Manchester City: Pantillimon, Boyata, Kompany, Demichelis, Kolarov, Nasri, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Silva, Negredo, Džeko

Key Players

Scott Parker

If Fulham are to record an unlikely victory on Saturday, a disciplined and organised midfield will be key. The England veteran has won an impressive 54% of his duels this season and has a pass accuracy rate of 87%. Fulham's engine room will need to continue his solid record if Fernandinho and Yaya Touré are to fade in Saturday's game.

David Silva

Manchester City's midfield wizard has made an emphatic return to first team action with two goals in two games. Despite his admirable appetite for assists, the Spaniard has been continually criticised for the lack of goals throughout his career and 'Merlin' seems to be gradually allowing them to characterise his game.

Head to Head Stats

Manchester City have won 5 out of their last 10 fixtures against Fulham



3 of those 5 victories have been away from home



Manchester City have scored 20 goals in their last 10 games against Fulham



Fulham's last victory against Manchester City was in April 2009 when a brace from Clint Dempsey secured an away win for his side



Manchester City have not kept a clean sheet at Craven Cottage since December 2002

2013/2014 Stats