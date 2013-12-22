Fulham 2 - 4 Manchester City: Jesús Heals City Havoc at The Cottage

Jesús Navas's 78th minute strike sent Manchester City on their way to a particularly unholy victory on Saturday afternoon. An incongruous own goal from Vincent Kompany threatened to derail City's effulgent start to the game, but a prevailment of class ensured the blues marched towards Christmas in second place.

With repugnant realisations of relegation rattling through the minds of Meulensteen's men, Fulham made a bright start to the game with Adel Taarabt warming the gloves of Joe Hart early on. It was the England stopper's first Premier League start since the 27th of October and he showed no signs of stiff hands.

Fulham's vibrance instilled sincerity into City's play as they looked to maintain their recent unbeaten record on the road. On the 23 minute mark, Steve Sidwell made the criminal error of bringing down David Silva just two yards outside the box and as Yaya Touré approached the ball, the travelling City faithful commenced their celebrations. The wonderful whip into the top corner of Stekelenburg's net marked the Ivorian's fourth costless-kick of the season and City were deservedly in front.

(Yaya Touré celebrates his delicious opener)

Sitting in a nauseating 19th position, the Cottagers refused to relinquish their desperate hunt for a goal, but the Premier League's top scorers weren't content with just the one. With just minutes left in the first half, Martin Demichelis's aerial prowess presented Vincent Kompany with a tap in to make it 2-0. The Belgian's first goal of the season concluded a comfortable first 45 minutes for the blues and the antibiotics prescribed for their tumultuous travel sickness was finally beginning to kick in.

(Vincent Kompany's first goal of the season gives Manchester City a 2-0 lead at the break)

An elementary first half saw complacency characterise City's second half display and pompoisity was duly punished just five minutes into the second half when Kieran Richardson got the goal the Cottage was craving. Some surprisingly sloppy play from David Silva saw Adel Taarabt race past Gaël Clichy and angle in a superb ball to Richardson who couldn't miss.

Injuries to Pablo Zabaleta and Micah Richards forced a naturally right-footed Gaël Clichy into an unnatural role at right-back and despite his best efforts, the Frenchman was faltering. City's defence were beginning to exhibit the dubiety that had symbolised the blues' conduct on the road all season and with just over 20 minutes to go, Vincent Kompany's curious clearance outrageously looped a helpless Joe Hart to present Fulham with a deserved equaliser. Sascha Riether's tame cross was a due a routine clearance from the Belgian, but a cruel bobble sealed an unlikely comeback for the hosts.

(Vincent Kompany literally cries tears of blood following his horror own goal)

Enlightened by the conviviality of the Christmas period, City's very own saviour Jesús Navas was insistent that Manchester City were not about to experience yet another slip up at Craven Cottage. With just 12 minutes left on the clock, the Spaniard sped onto a sublime through ball from compatriot David Silva and fired home from an impossibly tight angle to restore his sides' lead.

(Jesús Navas puts Manchester City back in the lead)

Jesús' touch on proceedings resurrected a seemingly crumbled Manchester City side and the blues quickly grabbed another courtesy of James Milner to prevent yet another unpalatable Fulham fightback. A phenomenal ball from Álvaro Negredo with the outside of his left boot fittingly found City's outstanding player of December who sealed the win for the blues with his second goal of the season.

(James Milner seals the win for City)

Savvy substitutions from Manchester City's Chilean chancellor prevented another unimaginable slip up for City on the road, and currently, no one deserves a first team place more than James Milner. Defensive lapses may be a newfound feature of our play, but even without Sergio Agüero, our appetite for goals is likely to keep digging us out of trouble.

Should Arsenal and Chelsea draw on Monday night, Manchester City will approach the 25th of December in 2nd place. Happy Christmas!

Player Ratings

Joe Hart 7 - A solid return to first team football from the Englishman who produced a couple of vital saves to prevent a Fulham fightback. Will keep his place on Boxing Day.

Gaël Clichy 6 - You have to feel for the Frenchman who started the game in an unfamiliar right-back position, however, he struggled and lost Taarabt for Fulham's first.

Vincent Kompany 7.5 - Scored and didn't put a foot wrong until his outrageous own goal.

Martin Demichelis 7 - The Premier League is beginning to take note of Demichelis's power in the air and he was on hand with his head to set up City's second. Still lacks pace.

Aleksandar Kolarov 7 - Fired in a number of dangerous crosses but unfortunately, they were never met by a City player.

David Silva 7.5 - Scampered around the field in typically classy fashion and his assist for Navas was delightful.

Fernandinho 7 - A relatively quiet performance from the Brazilian but shielded the defence rather comfortably

Yaya Touré 7 - Atrocious conditions saw the Ivorian shy away from most of the action, but give him a costless-kick just outside of the box and he will delivery every single time.

Samir Nasri 7 - Was manned brilliantly by Fulham's defence and despite his best efforts, he could never penetrate.

Edin Džeko 6.5 - Passed up yet another opportunity to impress Manuel Pellegrini with a number of squandered chances. Substituted.

Álvaro Negredo 7.5 - Battled brilliantly and although he couldn't score, his assist for Milner's goal was a thing of beauty.

Substitutes

Jesús Navas 7 - Grabbed a vital goal for his side.

James Milner 7 - Continued his fine form with another goal and swung things in City's favour.

Javi García 6 - Calmed the play.

Match Stats

Shots on target: Fulham 6 - 10 Manchester City

Shots off target: Fulham 3 - 3 Manchester City

Blocked shots: Fulham 4 - 4 Manchester City

Corners: Fulham 4 - 4 Manchester City

Fouls: Fulham 7 - 15 Manchester City

Pass Completion: Fulham 84% - 85% Manchester City

Tackle Success: Fulham 65% - 32% Manchester City

Possession: Fulham 49% - 51% Manchester City