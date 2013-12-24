Manchester City - Liverpool: Top of the table clash

That festive time of year is upon us once again, a time of joy and celebration. Premier League fans, and in fact all football fans, will be rejoicing over the prospect of what could be one of the games of the season. On Boxing Day, Manchester City is set to host Liverpool at the Eithad Stadium. This fixture promises to be an enthralling one, between two of the Premier League's top sides.

Manchester City are coming back off of a 4-2 win over Fulham, at Craven Cottage. This game was the epitome of Manchester City's season with sloppy defensive work being offset by attacking superiority. Likewise, Liverpool beat Cardiff 3-1 at Anfield, securing three points. This fixture was always going to be under the spotlight. Whether it be because of Luis Suarez signing a new contract or Vincent Tan's outlandish actions. Suarez responded well to his new contract by scoring two beautiful goals and setting up Raheem Sterling for his finish.

Manchester City are currently third in the Premier League table, marginally trailing Arsenal and Liverpool. The Citizens are responsible for some of the best attacking football in the Premier League, especially at home. They are currently undefeated at the Etihad Stadium, which has become a fortress for them. They have scored a staggering thirty-five goals at home this season and have only conceded five. Manchester City have beaten some of the Premier League's top sides at the Eithad including Manchester United, Everton, Spurs, and Arsenal. After a bit of a rocky start, Manchester City are beginning to fulfill their potential and prove themselves to be title contendors.

Liverpool, like Manchester City, are on top form and are certainly finding the back of the net. They have scored fourty-two goals this year in total and have only conceded nineteen. While Liverpool have been stellar at home, they seem to have struggled a bit more on the road. They have scored seventeen goals and conceded twelve on their travels. Their results away from home have certainly been inconsistent. They lost to Arsenal 2-0, drew Everton 3-3, and beat Spurs by a staggering 5-0.Getting a result will not be no small task for the Merseyside club.

Manchester City will be without their top goalscorer, Sergio Aguero; the Argentine foward is sidelined with a calf injury. Micah Richards is also injured while Jovetic,Nastasic, and Zabaleta are all doubt for the Boxing Day fixture.Liverpool will be without captain and influential midfielder, Steven Gerrard. Jon Flanagan, Jose Enrique, and ex- Manchester City forward Daniel Sturridge are all also out. Liverpool have a weakened squad in general and only have seventeen players, meaning Brendan Rodgers is likely to turn to youngsters to fill the missing numbers.

Liverpool will have to keep an eye on the ever dangerous Yaya Toure and Fernandinho, who has been superb as of late. The midfield battle may well decide the fixture. Alvaro Negredo is another player on form. While he did not get on the scoresheet against Fulham, his link-up play was superb and he provided Milner with the goal which sealed the game for Manchester City.

Manchester City will have their hands full regarding the mercurial striker, Luis Suarez. Despite missing the early parts of the season, Suarez is the top goalscorer with nineteen goals in twelve appearances. Midfielder Jordan Henderson has also been very good recently and he certainly cannot be ignored.

All in all, this Boxing Day fixtures has indeed the potential to be one of the games of the season. Some of the Premier League's best players, two top teams, and a lot of attacking football will certainly be on display.