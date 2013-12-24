Premier League Preview: Unstoppable City play table-topping Reds

Merry Christmas! The key Boxing Day game is undoubtedly the late kick-off at the Etihad, as Man City who have won eight out of their last nine, can overtake a Liverpool side who currently occupy top spot. There’s a clash of two form teams at St James’s Park as Newcastle host Stoke, and a key game at both ends of the table takes place in East London, as relegation strugglers West Ham look to beat title contenders Arsenal.

Hull vs. Man Utd

Four consecutive wins is just what was required for Manchester United, but they still face a challenge to reach the Champions League spots. Unlike the teams above them, United have never really looked particularly frightening this season, and at six points off fourth, there is work to be done. Despite just one win in seven, and a late two points dropped at West Brom last week, Hull still have a comfortable cushion of seven points between themselves and the drop zone. At home they are a very compact team, having conceded just three goals in eight games at the KC Stadium this season, so it will be difficult for Man United to break them down. They might just provide another setback for David Moyes’s hopes of a Champions League place next season. 1-1.

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Stoke saw a third consecutive defeat for Aston Villa. For a team relying heavily on picking up points on the road, back-to-back away losses are obviously not ideal. It is important then, that they beat Crystal Palace. Thankfully for Villa, a solid Palace defence has just been softened by Newcastle, who humbled the Eagles 3-0 at Selhurst Park. With none of the bottom half teams winning last week though, the damage is limited, as Crystal Palace remain just one point away from safety. Villa operate with a counter-attacking system, and work best when the opposition pushes men forward. But Pulis always sets up his teams to be organized defensively, even more so away from home. A combination of these factors may result in a stalemate. 0-0.

Cardiff vs. Southampton

The writing was seemingly on the wall for Malky Mackay after the match against Liverpool, where he looked to be waving goodbye to the Cardiff fans, in anticipation of being sacked. However, someone in the boardroom must have been talking sense to Vincent Tan, because it looks as though Mackay will take charge of this match. Hopefully Tan will be able to take a step back now, and allow the players to get on with their games, without any uncertainty. Southampton are without a win in six games now, two of those being draws. A dip in results was inevitable in some ways. The team started the season with a high pressing, fast tempo game, which can be difficult to sustain. Cardiff have been strong at home, so they might take advantage of Southampton’s poor form. 2-1.

Chelsea vs. Swansea

Chelsea got a reasonable draw at Arsenal on Monday, with Jose’s defensive tactics. The one positive is a second clean sheet in twelve Premier League games, but it was only because they were so happy to sit back and let Arsenal have the ball. If they were five points clear at the top that would be an understandable approach, yet it seemed like a missed opportunity to stamp some authority on the title race. Swansea went down to an unfortunate late defeat to Everton on Sunday. They could be starting a poor run of form, because three of their next four league games are against Chelsea, Man City and Man United. With Michu and Wilfried Bony back fit, they might be able to score past a vulnerable Chelsea defence, but Mourinho’s men will scrape a win. 2-1.

Everton vs. Sunderland

Everton’s bubble is showing no signs of bursting. They have taken thirteen points from a possible fifteen, and their only defeat this season was back in early October. The one concern would be the form of Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian has failed to score in his last four games and could, potentially, see a barren spell. If Everton’s bubble isn’t bursting, Sunderland’s has barely been blown. They have already beaten Chelsea and Man City this season, yet cannot seem to string two results together. They have failed to score more often than not under Poyet, and therein lies the problem - there is a real lack of confidence going forward. Just three points away so far for the Black Cats suggests this will be a routine one for Everton. 2-0.

Newcastle vs. Stoke

Things are looking up for both sets of supporters. A Newcastle side who have lost just once in their last eight host a Stoke team unbeaten in four, and both have enjoyed wins over the elite in recent weeks. Newcastle look a much better team with Yohan Cabaye in, and it was the Frenchman who was at the heart of their win at Crystal Palace. Stoke could consider themselves slightly fortunate in their win over Villa, scoring with their two shots on target. Even with Mark Hughes’s more attacking approach, they’ve not always been clinical, which is an area they will look to improve. Newcastle’s only home defeat this season came in mid-September, while Stoke haven’t won away since August. Home win. 2-0.

Norwich vs. Fulham

Rene Meulensteen will be disappointed at the manner of Fulham’s defeats to Everton and Man City. The team had been competitive in those games, on both occasions they were drawing midway through the second half, but lost their defensive grip at the end. This is perhaps where having the oldest squad in the division has cost Fulham, because they have conceded 41% of their goals in the last twenty minutes of matches. A run of just one defeat in five for Norwich means they can go into this game with an aim, rather than a desperate need, of three points. Chris Hughton deserves credit for the way he has finally galvanized the squad, made up of a lot of high-ego, expensive signings, after a difficult first few months. 2-1.

Tottenham vs. West Brom

Tim Sherwood has been rewarded for Tottenham’s win at Southampton with the full-time manager’s job at White Hart Lane, a contract running until summer 2015. Considering Sherwood lacks experience as a manager, this seems like a bizarre appointment. If you’re going to sack Andre Villas-Boas, why replace him with someone with less knowhow? Keith Downing is likely to only be in charge of West Brom temporarily. However, he should get full marks for his first game. Both his substitutes, Gera and Vydra, combined to give the Baggies a late equalizer against Hull. West Brom play two defensive midfielders, Yacob and Mulumbu, which means it could be difficult for Tottenham to break them down given their narrow style of play. This could be a low-scoring affair. 1-0.

West Ham vs. Arsenal

Arsenal will expect to see lots of the ball here. Against Chelsea they had a very patient approach, where they tried to dominate the midfield, and Sam Allardyce will be content to let them have possession. His West Ham side are without a win in four. Yes, two of those games were away to Liverpool and Man United, yet they also failed to score past Crystal Palace and Sunderland. A goal at Old Trafford will boost Carlton Cole, yet it is difficult to see him thriving against the strength of Vermaelen and Mertesacker in Arsenal’s defence. A concern for the Gunners will be the decreasing form of Aaron Ramsey. His confidence is key to their title chances, but he has gone off the boil since the start of December. It might be a wise move for Arsene Wenger to leave him out of a couple of matches over this Christmas & New Year period, to make him fight for a place, as Arsenal have plenty of other good midfielders. If they can grab a goal in the first half, this should be a comfortable game for the Gunners. 0-2.

Man City vs. Liverpool

After a horribly inconsistent start, Man City are becoming a brute force in the title race. Concerns over their away form are being eradicated, with four wins and a draw from their last five games on the road in all forms. They have a distinct ability to outscore the opposition. City have only failed to score at least three goals once in their last nine matches, which makes the ‘Hart or Pantilimon’ debate almost redundant. The Citizens are now just one point off top spot, which is currently occupied by their opponents, Liverpool. The Suarez Show continued at Anfield on Saturday, but manager Brendan Rodgers has definitely done the right thing by labelling Man City as title favourites. Making that type of comment alleviates the pressure from his own side. They may get some joy down the left with Pablo Zabaleta a doubt, and Clichy struggled to adapt to right-back against Fulham. The Reds have a very young team though, and they will struggle against very powerful opposition. 3-1.