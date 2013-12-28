Championship Preview: Battles at the bottom

In the final round of Championship matches of 2013, most of the key action is in the battle to beat the drop. Two teams at the bottom of the form book go head-to-head, as Neil Harris has his first game in football management, away to goal-leaking Doncaster. Another caretaker manager is in the fray, Stuart Gray takes his Sheffield Wednesday team to Charlton, who recently enjoyed victory over Brighton. Play-off contenders Nottingham Forest and Leeds do battle, with both having kept a number of clean sheets in recent weeks. Here is the preview to the games.

Barnsley vs. Derby

If they want to stay up, this is a game Barnsley need to try and win. You might have expected Danny Wilson’s arrival to provide a ‘honeymoon period’, but they have not scored in either of his first two games in charge. If they could get a win unexpectedly, against a team near the top, then perhaps that would generate some momentum. A win on Saturday certainly would be unexpected. Derby are in excellent form, having only lost once since Steve McClaren took over, although their seven match winning streak ended with a draw at Huddersfield. Having led for most of the match, and missed a penalty in the first half, they let their lead slip with just four minutes to play. The one concern for Derby may be the fitness of Will Hughes, who picked up a knock in that match, but this game should not be a problem for the Rams. 0-2.

Blackburn vs. Birmingham

Blackburn have only lost once in their last ten games at Ewood Park, although a 0-0 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday is a poor result. This is the last match before the January transfer window opens, so top scorer Jordan Rhodes could be playing for his move to a Premier League club. Birmingham are eight matches unbeaten and are the Championship’s away specialists, having taken eleven points from their last five on the road. The Blues are beginning to look like a solid unit with Burn and Bartley at centre-back, because they did not allow Wigan any chances in a 0-0 draw, despite going down to ten men in the second half. This could be a tight game. 1-1.

Blackpool vs. Brighton

Blackpool’s disciplinary problems continued on Boxing Day. Kirk Broadfoot picked up his second red card in four games, and Blackpool’s sixth this December. Thankfully for the Tangerines, the incident happened in the closing stages, so their run of four straight defeats ended with a 1-1 draw against Leeds. Brighton were near the top of the form book just a few days ago, but they have dropped points with a draw and a loss against Huddersfield and Charlton respectively. However, in the 3-2 defeat at Charlton, the Seagulls saw an excellent return to action for Leandro Ulloa. Having been injured for two months, Oscar Garcia gave Ulloa his first start since picking up a foot injury back in October. Ulloa grabbed a brace, and if he can gain some form now, that is good news for Brighton’s play-off ambitions. Very often, they only require one goal to win a game. 0-1.

Bournemouth vs. Ipswich

Ipswich are the Championship’s form side, after Derby County. Following a 3-0 win at Doncaster, they have taken fourteen points from their last six games, David McGoldrick’s goals being key to this sequence of results. Bournemouth have been doing well lately themselves. They have won three of their last four, Matt Ritchie has put in some very impressive displays, scoring a brace in the 3-0 win over Yeovil. If you have watched Ritchie over the last month, you would not have guessed that he had just recovered from a long-term injury, and had not played since April. Ipswich will have a glint in their eye going into this one, just one point off the play-offs, while Bournemouth are already ten points clear of the drop zone. This match holds more significance for the visitors. 1-2.

Charlton vs. Sheff Wed

Charlton got a 3-2 home win over Brighton on Thursday, thanks to two goals from the rare source of right-back Laurie Wilson. That was their first win since November, and a very encouraging one. They came from behind against Brighton, who do not concede many goals. However, the Addicks are just three points above the drop zone, and cannot afford to rest on their laurels when they play relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls kept their second clean sheet under Stuart Gray at Blackburn, but the problem is going forward. In five games with Gray at the helm, Wednesday have only had twelve shots on target, which is a very poor record. To stay up, they need a manager who will show more attacking ambition. 1-0.

Doncaster vs. Millwall

A meeting of two teams right at the bottom of the form book. Doncaster have shipped three goals in each of their last four games now, and their 2-1 win against QPR at the end of November seems a very long time ago. The Rovers are just two points above the drop zone, and their next opponents are hardly in a better position themselves. Millwall sacked manager Steve Lomas after a 4-0 defeat at Watford. Lomas was arch rivals West Ham’s captain for eight years, so perhaps his immediate successor will be slightly more popular with Lions fans. Club legend Neil Harris has becomes caretaker manager. Harris might well get the backing of the fans, yet he has no management experience, having only began his coaching role at the club this summer. To go from retirement straight to managing a team might be too much of a challenge for him. Millwall need to appoint a new manager quickly. 3-1.

Huddersfield vs. Yeovil

After a brief spurt of three straight wins, Huddersfield are now without a win in four. Goalscoring is a worry, as James Vaughan has only netted once since 1st October, and is looking a shadow of the striker he was in the first couple of months. When they went four games unbeaten, Yeovil seemed capable of breaking out of the drop zone. Back-to-back defeats have knocked them back again, particularly in the manner of their 3-0 loss at Bournemouth. With such a young squad it will be difficult for them to recover quickly enough. 2-1.

Leicester vs. Bolton

Dave Nugent scored his twelfth goal of the season, as Leicester beat Reading on Boxing Day. With that result, the Foxes went to the top of the table, three points clear of third place. They are improving defensively, thanks partially to good performances from young Liam Moore, having conceded just seven goals in their last ten games the 20-year-old has played. Bolton’s away record continued with a win at Barnsley, but the other teams they have beaten on the road were Birmingham, Bournemouth, and Watford who were out of form. A trip to Leicester is a different proposition. 2-0.

Middlesbrough vs. Reading

Karanka looks to be improving results on Teeside. The start to his Middlesbrough career was mixed, at best, but after back-to-back wins Boro are now eight points clear of the relegation places. They can now start to look up the table, rather than down it. Reading have lost three of their last four and do not seem to be creating enough chances at the moment. With Pogrebnyak, Sharp and Le Fondre in the squad, they do not lack natural goalscorers, but have not got enough passing quality in the centre. Middlesbrough have won their last two, Reading have lost their last two, and both sequences could be extended. 2-1.

Nottm Forest vs. Leeds

Nottingham Forest are rediscovering the defensive solidity they had in August, despite being without Kelvin Wilson and Danny Collins. They have kept four straight clean sheets after a 2-0 win over QPR, but arguably, Forest have the opposite problem to Reading. Despite plenty of creative players in midfield, they have only had one goal from their strikers in their last five games. Leeds dropped two points in the second half against Blackpool, however, they have kept three clean sheets from their last five. The chances are, this will be a relatively low-scoring game, with Nottingham Forest possibly edging it. 1-0.

Watford vs. QPR

In 2011, this was the fixture which effectively sealed QPR’s promotion to the Premier League, barring the possible points deduction saga. This time, the match has different connotations, as QPR have slipped to third and cannot afford to fall further behind Burnley and Leicester. They have lost their last two games, against Leicester and Nottingham Forest, and have failed to score three times in their previous four. Watford got just the start Giuseppe Sannino will have wanted, a 4-0 win over Millwall in his first home game. Troy Deeney has now scored four goals in his last four games, and is starting to propel himself back among the top goalscorers in the division. For all QPR’s defensive talent, they do not score enough goals, which is poor given how much Fernandes has spent on the squad. 1-1.

Wigan vs. Burnley

Burnley missed a chance to go top when they lost at Middlesbrough, and a problem for the Clarets is that they have not won away since October. And this stat could still be in tact after they have played Wigan. The Latics have taken seven points from Rosler’s first three league games in charge, although they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Birmingham on Boxing Day. There is an eleven point gap between the teams, yet on paper Wigan have a better, and bigger, squad than Burnley. Over the Christmas period, Burnley’s squad might struggle playing so many games in such a short space of time. Their task will be made harder at the DW, because Wigan will play at a quick tempo, which might unhinge the Burnley defence. 2-1.