Manchester City v Crystal Palace: Pellegrini Plans A Poisonous Punishment For Pulis

Languid legs and stuffed stomachs will characterise the Premier League roster sapped by a saturated Christmas period, however, for Manuel Pellegrini's championship chasers, an excellent Etihad record must be maintained.

The blues welcomed incontestably their toughest opponents yet to the Etihad on Thursday where City scrapped and sparred with a Suárez led Liverpool side to record a precious 2-1 victory. Brendan Rodger's proceeded to blame the officials for his side's agonizing Boxing Day blunder, but in truth, the reds weren't clinical enough in front of goal.

Pellegrini praised his side's fiesty showing against the 'best team' in the league, but City's Chilean chancellor may be forgiven for tinkering with a side that have endured eight games in 26 days this December as he prepares to ring the changes on Saturday afternoon. Matija Nastasić is in line for a return to first team football after being named on the bench two days ago and the Serbian will be desperate to resurrect his first team place after three weeks out. Striker Edin Džeko, linked with Valencia this week, will also be hoping for a start.

(Matija Nastasić could make a return to the first team after three weeks out with a calf injury)

With only two wins from 11 Premier League games, Ian Holloway's Eagle's were failing to take flight in the top flight of English football. The appointment of ex-Stoke boss Tony Pulis in late November instilled a solidity into Palace's play and the Welshman has enjoyed three wins in six games with his new club. A delightful 90th minute finish from Dwight Gayle secured a vital win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day as Pulis's men climbed back up the chimney and out of a repugnant relegation zone.

Plethoric predictions of four and five nil have already been stamped on the tie and pundits clearly expect the league's top scorers to shatter Palace. The blues have netted a terrifying 37 goals in nine home fixtures this season and will be intent on perforating Palace's already putrid goal difference of -15.

A win would see Manchester City take a temporary place at the top of the Premier League before Arsenal's titanic tussle with Chelsea on Sunday, but the blues will feel that their phenomenal form in front of goal warrants that spot. Changes may be made, but prices will be paid if Manuel's minions fall to a side that have won only twice away from home this season.

Prediction: 4-0

Line-Ups

Manuel Pellegrini is expected to tinker with his tiring title chasers and Matija Nastasić could line up alongside either Vincent Kompany or Joleon Lescott in the centre of defence. Martin Demichelis will remain on the sidelines after picking up a late injury ahead of City's Boxing Day victory over Liverpool and his return date is currently unknown.

Micah Richards and Stevan Jovetić remain out of action with long standing injuries, but the likes of Jack Rodwell, James Milner and Edin Džeko could make first team appearances.

(James Milner could make a well deserved start on Saturday)

Pulis is expected to field the side that beat Aston Villa just two days ago and will be without Jerome Thomas and Adlène Guedioura.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Hart, Zabaleta, Kompany, Nastasić, Clichy, Milner, Rodwell, Fernandinho, Nasri, Džeko, Negredo

Crystal Palace: Speroni, Mariappa, Gabbidon, Delaney, Parr, Ward, Jedinak, Bolasie, Bannan, Puncheon, Chamakh

Key Players

James Milner

The Englishman has been in fine form the blues this December, with his performances against Bayern Munich and Leicester City impressing the City faithful. Not only does Milner offer tirelessness and an unmatchable appetite to fight for his team; he also brings pace down the flanks. He may not score many, but his ability to finish is undeniable and if he starts on Saturday, he'll be the driving force in the City team.

Marouane Chamakh

The Moroccan has hit form recently with three goals in his last four games. The African brings height and power to Palace's forward line and will have to be marked carefully if his aerial abilities are to be controlled.

Head to Head Stats

Crystal Palace have not beaten Manchester City in the league since September 1996 when they won 3-1

Only two Premier League fixtures have been played between the sides, City winning them both

The last meeting between the teams was in August 2009 when Carlos Tevez led City to a 2-0 league cup win at Selhurst Park

In 21 attempts, Crystal Palace have beaten Manchester City only 5 times away from home

In 1926, Manchester City recorded a remarkable 11-4 victory over the Eagles in the 5th round of the FA Cup

Premier League stats

Manchester City (53) have scored 41 more goals than Crystal Palace (12) this season

Crystal Palace (24) have conceded 5 more goals than Manchester City (19)

Manchester City (14) have scored the most goals from set pieces this season, 9 more than Crystal Palace (5)

Crystal Palace's (32%) shot accuracy has been relatively poor this season, 8% lower than Manchester City's impressive 40%

Manchester City (247) have created 100 more chances than Crystal Palace (147)