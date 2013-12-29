Chelsea vs. Liverpool: How we lived it

17:58. Thank you for following our live coverage of today's game. Our match report of this thrilling encounter will be up shortly.

17:57. Great game at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea run out winners but Liverpool will feel aggrieved that they were not given a penalty in the second half.

FULL TIME: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

94' Oscar lucky not to see red for a dangerous two footed challenge! Lucas reacts badly also, but Oscar should have penalised.

90' Four minutes to be added on.

89' Liverpool substitution: Toure on for Sakho.

88' Great run from Torres! The former Liverpool forward cuts inside from the right and is unlucky to see his subsequent shot saved well by Mignolet.

86' Chelsea substitution: Torres on for Eto'o

85' Liverpool are pushing forward much more in search of an equaliser.

83' Big error from Webb!!!! Eto'o brings Suarez down off the ball right in the eyeline of Web! Unbelievably poor decision from the referee.

78' Great set piece delivery from Suarez on the left of the penalty area, but Cech is on hand to punch the ball clear.

73' Johnson forces Cech into an awkward save at his near post, from a 25 yard dipping effort. Good play from the right back.

70' Oscar goes close! The Brazilian dispossesses Lucas on the edge of the Liverpool penalty area, before attempting to curl the ball into the bottom right corner. Unfortunately however, the ball goes just wide of the post.

64' Clumsy from Terry! The former England captain seems to barge Suarez inside the penalty area from a costless kick, but Webb waves play on.

63' Liverpool are down to the bare bones of their squad. It will be interesting to see how they cope without a number of key individuals.

60' Liverpool substitution: Smith comes on for his debut in replace of the injured Allen.

53' Wonderful save from Mignolet! Eto'o finds himself one-on-one of the right of the penalty area. He unleashes a powerful effort toward the near post from 12 yards, but the Liverpool number one stands tall and is able to block the shot.

52' SAKHO HITS THE POST!! A costless kick is played short to Henderson in the middle of the park. The midfielder's subsequent chip into the box is met by Sakho who heads the ball off the post.

50' It's been a scrappy start to the second half, with both Luiz and Terry being booked for needless fouls.

45' Chelsea substitution: Mikel on for Lampard

17:04. We're underway for the second half!

16:56. Despite taking an early lead, Liverpool have been rather disappointing. Unlike on Boxing Day, the midfield runners have not played a prominent, and due to this, Suarez has been isolated in the final third.

16:53. Great attacking performance from Chelsea so far, a much less conservative approach which they have been rewarded for today.

16:48. HALF TIME: Chelsea 2 - 1 Liverpool

45' Three minutes to be added at the end of the first half.

42' Good save from Cech! Sterling attempts to pull the ball back to Henderson on the edge of the penalty, but the ball is deflected off Cole's heel and into the path of Allen instead. The Welsh international strikes the ball well from 15 yards, but Cech is on hand to punch the ball clear of danger.

39' Chelsea have been outstanding going forward in this first half. It's difficult to see why they were not as ambitious in Monday's game against Arsenal.

33' Oscar's low pull back to the edge of the six yard box from just inside the penalty area, is met by Eto'o, who sees his shot squirm under the outstretched hand of Mignolet and into the bottom left corner.

33' GGGOOOOOAAAALLLLL!!!! ETO'O GIVES CHELSEA THE LEAD!

30' Azpilicueta has moved over the right back with the introduction of Cole.

29' Chelsea substitution: Cole on for the injured Ivanovic.

25' Goal saving challenge from Cahill!! Lovely interplay on the edge of the penalty area between Sterling and Suarez leads to the Allen being played in on goal with a chipped pass. The Welsh international chests the ball down, and as he is about to pull the trigger, Cahill slides in to clear the danger.

21' Chelsea have reacted well to going behind early in this game, and they are now in the ascendancy.

17' Wonderful goal from the Belgian! Oscar breaks from midfield and attempts to play Eto'o through on the right side of the penalty area. The Brazilian's pass however deflects off Sakho and into the path of Hazard, who from 20 yards, curls the ball brilliantly into the top right corner.

17' GGOOOOAALLLLLLLL!!!! HAZARD MAKES IT 1-1!!

11' Great effort from Lampard! The midfielder rifles the ball goalward from fully 25 yards, and with the ball arrowing into the top right hand corner, Mignolet is able to redirect the ball out for a corner kick. Fantastic save from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

9' Penalty claims waved away!! Hazard cuts infield and proceeds into the penalty area, where Lucas seemingly chops the Belgian international down.

8' Good chance for Cahill! Willian's wide costless kick is met 12 yards from goal by Cahill, who sees his header fly wide of the left upright.

7' Sterling is looking menacing on the right flank. The young midfielder beat two men with consumate ease, but his subsequent early cross is well defended by Cahill.

3' Coutinho's costless kick from the left side of the penalty area is met at the near post by Suarez. The inform striker's header deflects off Ivanovic's leg and the ball falls kindly to the feet of Skrtel, who taps the ball in from close range. Great start for the visitors!

3' GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!!!!!!!! SKRTEL GIVES LIVERPOOL AN EARLY LEAD!!

2' Dangerous challenge from Eto'o on Henderson. The forward's high foot catches Henderson in the right knee, and a costless kick is given. Eto'o can count himself lucky not to be given at least a yellow card.

16:00 KICK OFF

15:58. John Terry will make his 600th Chelsea appearance today.

15:55. Due to yesterday's results, Liverpool have dropped down to fifth in the Premier League standings. Can they climb back into the Champions League places with a win today?

15:45. The last time these two sides met in the Premier League, it finished 2-2 at Anfield:

15:41. Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho was also full of praise for his opposite number, stating that he believes that Liverpool can win the title this year: “I know Brendan has said they can’t win the title, that seventh to first has never happened, but I think they can. Because they are good; because Brendan is good; because they have time to prepare the team tactically; because they are not involved in the heat of the knock-out situation in the Champions League or even the Europa League. My players are going to play 60 matches. Liverpool will play 40 matches. It’s a big difference. When you add quality plus ambition plus this advantage, yes, they can win it.”

15:39. Brendan Rodgers has praised Jose Mourinho ahead of the top of the table clash: "I was able to observe one of the world's best operators going about his business. José gave me the self-esteem and confidence I needed to make my own way in management. I probably wouldn't be where I am now but for him. I regard him as a friend now, but he is actually a great organiser, the best controller of day-to-day detail I have ever met."

15:37. David Luiz is set to be pushed into defensive midfield today, with Cahill and Terry starting in defence. What do you make of this decision? Let us know on Twitter: @VAVEL

15:35. Liverpool substitutes: Jones, Toure, Alberto, Aspas, Cissokho, Rossiter, Smith.

15:34. Chelsea substitutes: Schwarzer, Cole, Essien, Mikel, Schurrle, Mata, Torres.

15:33. Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet; Johnson, Agger, Skrtel, Sakho; Lucas, Allen; Henderson, Sterling, Coutinho; Suarez.

15:33. Chelsea starting XI: Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta; D Luiz, Lampard; Willian, Oscar, Hazard; Eto’o.

15:31. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs. Liverpool.