Arsenal - Cardiff: League leaders welcome managerless Cardiff to The Emirates

Cardiff make the long trip from Wales to face league leaders Arsenal at The Emirates on New Years Day. Both teams had an envious 2013 with the Welsh club managing promotion from the Championship by winning the competition whilst mustering up a win against Manchester City and a 2-2 draw against Champions United in the latter stages of the year. Arsenal on the other hand were the team of the year in some respects; the London club won more points than anyone else in the Premier League in the year just passed and also recorded stunning wins against Champions League finalists Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund away from home.

The two sides will want to kick on from where they left off in their first game of the new year but for two very different reasons. The home side are sitting just one point clear of Manchester City and a mere two points above Chelsea at the top of the tree. The Gunners have shown character in their last two games, managing wins away at West Ham and at an in-form Newcastle despite not being at their best. Isn’t that the sign of Champions? Isn’t that what we have praised pervious United sides for doing so well? For me, it is those two games that have shown us Arsenal are real contenders for the title. Some say there are no easy games in England but Arsene Wenger will look at their next few fixtures with a smile upon his face. Aston Villa, Fulham, Southampton and Palace are on the agenda after Cardiff’s visit. Maximum points will of course be the aim and they look set to achieve that.

Cardiff are going through a rough patch at the moment, on the pitch as well as off it which can only be bad news for a club hoping to fend off relegation in their first season back in the top flight. Vincent Tan is more of a dictator than an owner, he almost certainly dresses as badly as North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in all honesty. The Malaysian demonstrated this on the 27th when he relieved the much loved Malky MacKay of his duties at the Cardiff City Stadium. The manager won England’s second division during his time in the Welsh capital and left the club two places above the drop zone, surely his target before the start of the season.

The Blue Birds have won just one of their last six Premier League games, leaving them 15th in the form table and 16th overall. A 2-2 draw against relegation rivals Sunderland is not what the fans would have wanted especially after being two goals up at home. They are set to face Arsenal, United and City in January, as daunting as that may seem now managerless Cardiff took four points from those three teams at their own ground but now they face the task of putting a performance in away from home.

In the reverse fixture it ended in a 3-0 win for the visitors courtesy of a brace by Aaron Ramsey against his former team, after both goals the home crowd applauded the Cardiff lad who is doing ever so well on an International stage. A rare strike from Mathieu Flamini sealed the win. Mind It was a belter.

The league leaders will be without record signing Mesut Ozil and top scorer Aaron Ramsey in Wednesday’s clash. German playmaker Ozil is out with a shoulder injury and is also likely to miss Arsenal’s FA Cup game against fierce rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon. Ramsey sustained a thigh injury in the win at Upton Park and it’s feared that he could face up to a month on the sidelines. Ozil who arrived from Real Madrid in the summer has seven assists to his name already, only behind Wayne Rooney in the table while Ramsey has scored thirteen goals in all competitions. His best tally by far. With these two out, Olivier Giroud will have to work even harder to put the ball in the back of the net; the big Frenchmen failing to score since his brace against Southampton on November 23. The club have been boosted recently by the return of Theo Walcott and Lukas Podolski. Walcott has scored four in his last four games and Podolski managed a goal and an assist in his first game back. Wenger is likely to rotate tomorrow with Gibbs, Mertesacker and Giroud being heavily used over the Christmas period, so expect to see the likes of Monreal, Vermaelen and Bendtner be given a start.

Cardiff are the lucky ones when it comes to injuries with seemingly no one with fresh injury problems. However, local lad Craig Bellamy is still suffering with a knee injury and will miss out. Cardiff would have loved someone with Bellamy’s passion and experience against such tough opposition.

It’s hard to see anything else but a victorious start to 2014 for Arsenal as they continue to surge towards their first piece of silverware in what will be nine seasons come May. With all the madness that is currently surrounding Cardiff City, the club will see a point here as a small victory in a long old war with relegation and their owner. As the old saying goes “Anything can happen in football” and based on that and the fact that Arsenal are set to have some key players missing due to injuries a point may not be out of Cardiff’s reach but it's still unlikely.

Last six league games:

Arsenal - WDLDWW

Cardiff - DLWLLD

Possible Line-Ups:

Arsenal: Cardiff:

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Cardiff City