Crystal Palace v Norwich City- Eagles look to silence the Canaries

Crystal Palace host Norwich City looking to bounce back from a narrow away defeat at Manchester City. The Eagles impressed as they put pressure on Manchester City in front of their own fans with nine shots on goal during the game.

Meanwhile, Norwich City were narrowly beaten by Manchester United at home as Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Manchester United win.

Tony Pulis is plotting an escape route from the Premier League relegation zone and he is looking for players for the short term.

"I have always prided myself in that respect and if I bring players in they will be coming in to help us initially stay in the Premier League,” Pulis said.

Pulis also hopes London will be a great pull factor for Palace.

"It is one of the great cities, if not the greatest city in the world. It is nice to come here and work. London, hopefully, is attractive."

Chris Hughton is wary of threat Palace are under Pulis, but he is confident his side can claim the points.

"Tony is somebody that is used to this division, but it has to be about our philosophy going into the game and we have to make sure we give ourselves every opportunity like we have done in recent games away from home.” Hughton said.

Team News

Crystal Palace: Cameron Jerome will be assessed after suffering a knee injury in the defeat at Manchester City. While Kagisho Dikgacoi and Stuart O'Keefe are back in training.

Norwich City: Johnny Howson is doubtful with a hip injury. While Michael Turner returns following a ban.

Last time out: Norwich City 1-0 Crystal Palace

A single goal from Gary Hooper helped Norwich City win the points in the reverse fixture back in November.