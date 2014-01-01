Graham Poll critical of Webb's performance

Liverpool had reason to believe that the referee let them down in some key decisions in Sunday’s loss to Chelsea, just like their loss to Manchester City on Boxing Day where manager Brendan Rodgers showed his frustration at referee Lee Mason in his post-match interview.

Brendan Rodgers tried to be more diplomatic with his comments after the Chelsea match about referee Howard Webb’s performance as he probably didn’t want to end up in more trouble with the FA who questioned his comments about Lee Mason.

But former referee Graham Poll criticised Howard Webb over his decision making during the Chelsea V Liverpool match. Poll explained that Webb got the big decisions wrong considering that he was in excellent position to see the incidents.

Poll explained that Chelsea’s Samuel Eto’o should have been sent off for a shocking, high, studs-up challenge on Jordan Henderson after only two minutes.

But Poll thought Chelsea should have been awarded a penalty when Lucas collided with Hazard in the Liverpool penalty box.

Liverpool appealed loudly for a penalty when Suarez went down in the box under a clumsy looking challenge from John Terry but Graham Poll thought Webb got the decision right to not award a penalty because Suarez was backing in to the Chelsea defender.

Like most people Poll said that Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty when Eto’o inexplicably tripped Suarez in the Chelsea penalty box.

Poll also thought that Webb should have sent off both Oscar and Lucas in the final few minutes as Oscar’s dangerous tackle on Lucas deserved a straight red card before Lucas reacted by grabbing the Chelsea player by the neck which should have resulted in a red card too.

The incident resulted in only a yellow card for Oscar.

Webb has refereed in 16 of the 19 rounds of top division fixtures and is yet to award a penalty or send a player off despite having many opportunities to do so.

It is refreshing to see a man like Webb come under scrutiny for his poor performance from a fellow referee when he seems almost untouchable and devoid of criticism that other referee’s receive.

It is not the first time that Liverpool have saw decisions go against them when Webb referees, this is just the latest episode as many as Liverpool supporters cringe when they know that he is the official in charge.