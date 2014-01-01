Barclays Premier League 2014: What lies in store?

'New year, new me'.

That's what they all say, but for many of the Premier League's men in charge, a revitalization of form will be topping their new year's resolution write ups. Will David Moyes pilot his Manchester United side through some nocuous turbulence? Will Tim Sherwood propel Tottenham Hotspur towards the top four?

No one knows, but we can certainly do our best to make predictions.

Arsenal

Predicted finish: 3rd

After looking his side lose 3-1 to Aston Villa on the opening day of the Premier League season, Arsenal's fractious Frenchman felt the wrath of a toxic Emirates atmosphere. Calls to spend money led by the Gunners most famous armchair fan, Piers Morgan, shrieked and squealed through the streets of North London and in true Arsène Wenger style, he responded with Mesut Özil. With a stunning midfield, steered by the German and a rejuvinated Aaron Ramsey, the Gunners sit at the top of the table with the league's most impenetrable defensive record. Nicklas Bendtner may have netted a vital late goal against Cardiff City on New Years Day to avoid embarrassment, but first place will only be maintained if a prolific striker is bought in January.

One to look: Theo Walcott

Potential transfer targets: Dimitar Berbatov, Karim Benzema

Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 14th

Christian Benteke's injury has seen the Villains shy away in front of goal this December and Paul Lambert's side have found it difficult to maintain any sort of consistency. The brummies have endured a chilling Christmas period, collecting only 7 points from their last 7 games. Paul Lambert has vowed to bring in experience in the January transfer window to support his young side, and experience could be key in Villa's survival this year. However, the return of Benteke is sure to be the most prodigious of developments within the Villa camp this year as their recent slump into relegation form threatens to derail their comfortable start.

One to look: Christian Benteke

Potential transfer targets: Steven Defour, Piotr Parzyszek

Cardiff City

Predicted finish: 18th

He's changed their kit from blue to red, he's targeted players with the number eight in their birth date and he's even questioned the goalscoring abilities of his own goalkeeper, but can Cardiff City's incongruous owner save his club from calamity? The bluebirds have won just 1 game out of their last 10 and sit just one point above the relegation zone, but many still feel the Welsh outfit have shown enough to suggest they can stay in the league. Vincent Tan's controversial management style saw fan favourite Malky Mackay depart the club earlier this month and a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal capped a horrendous start to the new year for the mysterious Malaysian, however, the appointment of Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær may well just keep Cardiff in the top flight. The Norwegian, who was spotted with Tan at the Emirates on Wednesday, has been promised £25m to spend in the January transfer window with Blackpool's Tom Ince topping their wanted list.

One to look: Jordan Mutch

Potential transfer targets: Tom Ince, Mats Møller Dæhli

Chelsea

Predicted finish: 2nd

José Mourinho's new 'safe' style of football may not appetise everyone, but the eccentric Portuguese manager certainly knows how to win games. Many will question Mourinho's decision to allow 9 goal striker Romelu Lukaku to leave the club on loan at the start of the season, but with Eden Hazard and Oscar skillfully steering his midfield, the blues haven't needed a prolific target man up top. Fernando Torres's goal in Chelsea's stunning 3-0 victory over Southampton on New Year's Day marked the the first goal scored by a Chelsea striker away from home in 13 months, but concerns lay elsewhere for Chelsea fans. Mourinho faces a battle to keep fan favourite Juan Mata in the January transfer window as the Spaniard begins to grow increasingly more frustrated at a lack of first team opportunities. With PSG said to be interested, the blues could be in for a busy summer.

One to look: Eden Hazard

Potential transfer targets: Radamel Falcao, Mario Balotelli

Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 17th

With only two wins from 11 Premier League games, Ian Holloway's Eagle's were failing to take flight in the top flight of English football. The appointment of ex-Stoke boss Tony Pulis in late November instilled a solidity into Palace's play and the Welshman enjoyed three wins in his first six games with his new club. A delightful 90th minute finish from Dwight Gayle secured a vital win against Aston Villa on Boxing Day and a spirited effort at the Etihad Stadium highlighted Palace's desire to escape from the bottom of the table. With a fresh solidity brought in by Pulis, the Eagles should have enough to soar above the bottom three.

One to look: Dwight Gayle

Potential transfer targets: Scott Dann, Joe Ledley

Everton

Predicted finish: 7th

David Moyes left the club in summer and claimed he had taken Everton as far as he could; his successor, however, looks to be taking them even higher. With a solid base of Seamus Coleman, Ross Barkley and Romelu Lukaku, Roberto Martínez's side have powered their way to 5th position in the league, recording only two losses in twenty fixtures. Recent results against Sunderland (L 0-1) and Stoke City (D 1-1) have threatened to derail the Toffees' sweet start to the season and the Spaniard is set to reject the advances of Manchester United and Chelsea to keep Ross Barkley steering his side towards the top four.

One to look: Ross Barkley

Potential transfer targets: Bruno Martins Indi, Callum McManaman

Fulham

Predicted finish: 16th

A 6-0 defeat to Hull City in Fulham's final fixture of 2013 had bookmakers suspending bets on their chances of relegation, but recent developments at the club will almost surely keep the Cottagers in the league for at least another year. The shrewd double appointment of experienced coaches Alan Curbishley and Ray Wilkins is sure to make René Meulensteen's job easier and a narrow 2-1 victory over West Ham United on New Years Day raised spirits over the Thames. With backroom staff to envy and plenty of talent still yet to shine, Fulham should be safe for another season.

One to look: Adel Taarabt

Potential transfer targets: Ravel Morrison, Ishak Belfodil

Hull City

Predicted finish: 10th

One manager that has gone under the radar this season is Hull City's Steve Bruce. The double coup of Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore from Tottenham Hotspur has proven to be an inspired piece of business from the ex-Manchester United defender who has guided his relegation favourites to a comfortable mid table slot. Remarkable wins over Liverpool (3-1) and Fulham (6-0) have highlighted Hull's glamorous attacking football so far this season and I expect them to continue to roar in 2014. If Bruce can bring in a goalscorer in the January window, a luxurious mid-table spot will be theirs in May.

One to look: Tom Huddlestone

Potential transfer targets: Nick Powell, Georgios Samaras

Liverpool

Predicted finish: 4th

Liverpool have been branded a one man team on many occasions this season, but it would be criminal to disregard the performances of any one but Luis Suárez. Although the Uruguayan's 20 goals have certainly helped Brendan Rodgers' side to a cosy top four place, the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson have also played significant roles in Liverpool's blistering form. A narrow defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day proved that Rodgers' men can battle with the best and with Steven Gerrard to welcome back this month, the reds could welcome Champions League football back to Anfield for the first time since 2010.

One to look: Luis Suárez

Potential transfer targets: Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Diame

Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st

Manuel Pellegrini's Mancunian minions have devoured every single one of the ten sides that have visited the Etihad Stadium this season, but their hopeless away form threatened to tarnish their glistening home record. Dismal defeats to Aston Villa, Sunderland and Cardiff City made many question the Chilean's credentials, but a four match unbeaten run on the road suggests City's travel sickness is a thing of the past. Defensive troubles have been a cause for concern for the Manchester club, but If the blues can continue to score goals and dig out wins away from home, but a record 57 goals from 20 games proves that despite Sergio Agüero's injury, nothing is wrong up top. If the blues can continue to score goals and dig out wins away from the Etihad, they have to be favourites for the title.

One to look: Fernandinho

Potential transfer targets: Kurt Zouma, Mateo Musacchio

Manchester United

Predicted finish: 5th

Succeeding the great Sir Alex Ferguson was always going to be a arduous task, and David Moyes has certainly felt the pressure since stepping foot in Old Trafford back in August. Six losses in 20 games has seen the reds slip to an unpalatable 7th place in the league and their defence of the 2012/2013 title looks to have been penetrated already. Poor business in the summer window has been frequently cited as the major reason for United's failings so far this season, but keeping Wayne Rooney in Manchester was possibly David Moyes' best piece of negotiating. The Englishman has unarguably kept his side in the race for European football despite being tempted away from the Theatre of Dreams by Chelsea with his 9 goals and 9 assists somewhat soothing the painful absence of Robin Van Persie. For now, the giant continues to sleep, but some shrewd business in the January window could reawaken the champions.

One to look: Adnan Januzaj

Potential transfer targets: Koke, Arturo Vidal

Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 9th

The Magpies have pecked their way to an impressive 8th place in the league with the goalscoring form of Loïc Rémy serving as the driving force behind their excellent start to the season. The controversial appointment of Joe Kinnear threatened to throw the future of the club into disarray, but Alan Pardew's passionate management style has seen the former boss hide away in the shadows. However, the Premier League's latest Manager of the Month may have to think twice about sealing a permanent deal for the QPR forward who has admitted he 'misses' Champions League football. Keen to avoid another relegation battle with his parent club, Rémy will undoubtedly be seeking a move to one of Europe's major clubs in the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, if their fulgent Frenchman continues to fire up front, the Toon Army will definitely finish in the top half of the table come May.

One to look: Loïc Rémy

Potential transfer targets: Remy Cabella, Phil Jagielka

Norwich City

Predicted finish: 15th

Only one word can describe Norwich City's start to the 2013/2014 campaign, and that word is 'unlucky'. After finishing in 11th place last season, Chris Hughton's summer transfer dealings were aimed specifically at catapulting the Canaries into the top half of the table. However, record signing Ricky Van Wolfswinkel and proven goalscorer Gary Hooper have failed to impress since moving to Loftus Road leaving their club in a repugnant 15th place. If Hughton can instill some life into his dynamic duo, the Canaries could take flight in the second half of the season, but a relegation battle currently lies in store.

One to look: Ricky Van Wolfswinkel

Potential transfer targets: Ola Toivonen, Johnny Heitinga

Southampton

Predicted finish: 8th

The Saints undeniably carry England's future World Cup hopes with Adam Lallana, James Ward-Prowse, Nathaniel Clyne and Luke Shaw all impressing for the club this season. A recent slump in form has seen Pochettino's side lose 3 out of their last 4 games, but the Spaniard has certainly injected a Mediterranean maturity into his sides' football. Dejan Lovren's addition to the squad has ensured the Saints go into 2014 with the fourth best defensive record in the league, but goals have been a problem for the budding Europa League members. With just 9 goals between them in 20 league games, Daniel Osvaldo and Ricky Lambert may have to make way for a top striker in January.

One to look: Adam Lallana

Potential transfer targets: Diego, Éver Banega

Stoke City

Predicted finish: 13th

The Potters made a bright start to life under Mark Hughes, collecting 6 points from their opening 4 games in the Premier League. However, since then, their doleful away form has haunted the Welshman who has witnessed his side collect just 5 points on the road this season. In contrast, Stoke have been a different animal on home turf and possess the league's 8th best home record so far this season. Another side struggling for goals, Hughes' will be tempted into the January market in search of a striker to avoid being sucked into a sinister relegation battle.

One to look: Oussama Assaidi

Potential transfer targets: Luuk de Jong, Michael Mancienne

Sunderland

Predicted finish: 20th

Sunderland have pushed for European football for years now, but managerial changes and failed signings continue to sap the life out of the Wearside club. The enigmatic Paolo Di Canio was deemed a horror appointment by many, and his controversial management style ultimately confirmed his departure from the club back in September. Gus Poyet's arrival promised to calm the frantic aura surround the Stadium of Light, and luxurious victories over Manchester City, Newcastle United and Chelsea in the quarter final of the league cup has given Sunderland fans some faint hope to hang onto. However, the Black Cats are beginning to run out of luck and with only 3 wins so far this season, it's hard to see Sunderland escaping relegation.

One to look: Steven Fletcher

Potential transfer targets: Charles N'Zogbia, Shaun Wright-Phillips

Swansea City

Predicted finish: 11th

The Swans are yet to set sail this season and have fallen short of expectations in their first 20 games. Michael Laudrup's side were expected to tussle for a European place before August, but high profile injuries to Michu and Pablo Hernandez have seen the Danes' side win only 5 times. With no wins in their last 6 games, the burden of the Europa League has proven to be too much for the Welsh outfit, however, Wilfried Bony's delicious brace against Manchester City on New Year's Day will give Laudrup hope that his side can achieve some goalscoring form in their coming fixtures.

One to look: Wilfried Bony

Potential transfer targets: Shay Given, Iago Aspas

Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 6th

Gareth Bale's £85m departure in September promised an exciting renaissance for the North London club who had plenty of cash to play with. Erik Lamela, Christian Eriksen and Roberto Soldado headed the list of high profile names brought in by Andre Villas-Boas, but no one ever considered that those signings could fail. Unfortunately for the Portuguese manager, they did, and their failure to fill Bale's boots sealed his departure from the club in December. However, the unlikely duo of interim manager Tim Sherwood and out-of-favour striker Emmanuel Adebayor have propelled Spurs back up the table towards the top four spot they desperately crave. The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder has engineered three crucial wins from his first four Premier League games in charge including a particularly pleasurable 2-1 win over Manchester United on New Year's Day. If Sherwood can mould Tottenham's new signings into the team, their talent will indubitably do the rest.

One to look: Emmanuel Adebayor

Potential transfer targets: Alvaro Morata, Alexander Buttner

West Bromwich Albion

Predicted finish: 12th

The sacking of Steve Clarke in mid-December seemed to be a knee-jerk decision from the Baggies' board, but stand in manager Keith Downing has bustled his Baggies to an unbeaten run of four games. The absence of 2012/2013 loan signing Romelu Lukaku has seen the Albion struggle in front of goal so far this season with Shane Long scoring just 3 goals in 14 games for the club, however, the emergence of England starlet Saido Berahino has given Baggies fans something to look forward to in 2014. The tricky winger has already scored 4 goals from midfield and his influence will be instrumental in keeping his side away from the relegation zone.

One to look: Saido Berahino

Potential transfer targets: Wilfried Zaha, Joe Mason

West Ham United

Predicted finish: 19th

Sam Allardyce's days are numbered at Upton Park where his side have failed to win since November. Seven games without a win has seen the Hammer's slip into a nauseous 19th place and Big Sam will be desperate to swerve his team away from their 7th relegation from the Premier League. Two red cards in four games has seen captain Kevin Nolan 'lose his head' and the guidance West Ham need from their leader has been criminally absent. Important cup ties against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City await the relegation battlers before a monumental six-pointer against Cardiff City on the 11th January and if Allardyce loses that one, he'll surely be shown the door.

One to look: Ravel Morrison

Potential transfer targets: Johnny Heitinga, Asamoah Gyan