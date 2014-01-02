Premier League clubs chase Nabil Dirar

Dirar, 27, is of interest to number of Premier League clubs according to Sky Sports. The Moroccan international, who joined Monaco from Club Brugge in 2012 has only recently returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury that had kept him out since last May.

With places in the Monaco starting eleven at a premium, the French club are willing to cash in on the winger.

During his time at Monaco, he has made 48 league appearances, scoring six goals since joining in 2012 from Club Brugge for 7.5m Euros.