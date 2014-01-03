January Transfer Window: Day 3

A new meme created by Manchester City fan @Shaun_C_sXe has taken Twitter by storm this week! The meme, entitled '#WheresJovetic', depicts the Montenegrin striker in various famous settings around the world ranging from Nigella Lawson's kitchen to England's 1966 World Cup win. The City faithful have certainly tried to make light of the striker's unfortunate start to life in Manchester, and remarkably, it seems to have worked.

According to Goal.com, Manuel Pellegrini will welcome back the forward along with Micah Richards and Martin Demichelis who have been out with respective hamstring injuries. Jovetić has an outside chance of featuring at Blackburn this Saturday, but the Chilean has refused to risk the striker.

A striker who could be on his way out of the club in January is 21 year-old Swede John Guidetti. Reports from the Daily Mirror suggest West Ham United and Stoke City will battle for the forwards signature on loan to help them push away from the dreaded relegation zone.

Other News

The future of Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has dominated the back pages in the last few days with Besiktas, Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur all interested in the out of favour star. However, given City's defensive troubles so far this season, Manuel Pellegrini has told the Manchester Evening News that he will only consider sizeable bids for the man Mark Hughes paid £22m for in August 2009.

Constrastingly, the Daily Mail report that the Chilean will allow Lescott to leave on loan this January but only to a Premier League club. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United head the list of English clubs interested in the centre-back.

And finally, Sporting Lisbon look set to snatch Nigerian starlet Kelechi Iheanacho from under the noses of Manchester City after talkSPORT announced the Portuguese club had offered more money than the blues. The striker fired his side to a massive U17 World Cup win in November but the highly rated forward looks to have chosen Portugal over England.