Manchester City will travel to Ewood Park for the first time in thirteen months on Saturday to renew a fourteen year feud with an old foe. A 4-1 victory in May 2000 secured promotion for the blues and a subsequent 3,000 man pitch invasion saw Ewood Park drown in a sea of sky blue. Desperate to quell those contemptible memories is Manchester born Gary Bowyer who will be salivating over thoughts of a shock win at the weekend.

Slumping in a tasteless tenth place, Blackburn Rovers may have to wait another year until they can party in the prestige of the Premier League once again. However, the sour scent of Championship football was never sniffed out by the Rovers who looked destined to re-join the to flight's elite just over three years ago. With the promise of funds and costless chicken, Indian poultry company V H Group purchased the club under the name of Venky's London Limited for £23m in November 2010 but monumental pre tax-losses, failing managers and poor signings have sensationally sealed the club's unlikely demise.

('Chicken one day; feathers the next': Venky's owners look a Blackburn game)

However, three wins in their last five games has seen Bowyer's side achieve some imperative form as the Lancashire club aim to cling on to the dangling ropes of the play-off positions. With just two points separating the Rovers and sixth placed Ipswich Town, an escape route out of the Championship may just be in reach for the club that won the Premier League title back in 1995.

For Blackburn's Saturday opponents, the advantages of a successful takeover have exuberantly shown this season. Fifty-seven goals in 20 games have earned the blues the title of England's highest scoring team so far this campaign and the funds of Sheikh Mansour have been methodically moulded into maintaining success on the east side of Manchester.

(Contrasting fortunes: Sheikh Mansour's takeover has seen Manchester City join the European elite)

With Manuel's minions still marching strong in all domestic competitions, Saturday's clash will certainly not be taken lightly by the savvy South-American who is keen to meet the owner's expectations of five trophies in five years. With travel sickness cured and a new year to conquer, Manchester City should continue their fine record at Ewood Park this weekend.

Line-Ups

With a semi-final clash against West Ham to look forward to on Wednesday night, Manuel Pellegrini's is expected to be tinkered with once again. Micah Richards and Martin Demichelis are expected to return to first team football next week whilst Stevan Jovetić is unlikely to be risked after reaching full fitness this week. John Guidetti and Jack Rodwell are the latest Manchester City casualties after assuming respective knee and hamstring injuries and will play no part in Saturday's tie.

(Stevan Jovetić could play a part in City's clash with West Ham United on Wednesday)

New signings Rudy Gestede and Tom Cairney are expected to feature for Blackburn against the sky blues on Saturday, whilst injuries to former Manchester City man Dickson Etuhu and goalkeeper Paul Robinson will keep the two former Premier League players out of the third round clash.

Predicted line-ups

Blackburn Rovers: Eastwood, Marshall, Spurr, Williamson, Dann, Hanley, Taylor, Cairney, Rhodes, Gestede, Campbell

Manchester City: Pantilimon, Boyata, Nastasic, Lescott, Clichy, Nasri, Fernandinho, Garcia, Milner, Navas, Dzeko

Key Players

Jordan Rhodes

The striker has already scored 16 goals this season and continues to operate as Blackburn's driving force in their push for promotion. A dream move to the Premiership was dealt a major blow two weeks ago when Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis ruled out a move for the striker. However, the Scotsman will be hoping to attract more potential suitors by hurting Manchester City's defence on Saturday.

Jesús Navas

An excellent performance against Swansea City on New Year's Day will almost certainly force the Spaniard into Pellegrini's weekend plans. His speed may be frightening, but his defensive work caught the eye of the City faithful on Wednesday afternoon which proved instrumental in the blues' narrow 3-2 victory.

Head to Head Stats

Manchester City have not lost at Ewood Park since September 2007

In 10 Premier League away fixtures against the Rovers, Manchester City have scored 14 goals

The blues sealed promotion to the Premier League in 2000 with a 4-1 win at Ewood Park

The two teams have met 6 times in the FA Cup (City W3), (Blackburn W2) (Draw 1)

The last time the sides met in the FA Cup was March 2007 when Blackburn won 2-0 in the 6th round