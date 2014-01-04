Rodgers scouts youngster

Brendan Rodgers today attended the FA Cup clash between Wigan and MK Dons, as the Northern Irishman scouted 17 year old, Dele Alli.

The England international has made 7 league appearance this season grabbing a goal in the process and has recently got the attention of some of Europe's leading clubs. Liverpool have a good relationship with Mk Dons with Liverpool recently signed Sheyi Ojo off MK Dons and the youngster has been in superb form for the Liverpool U18s this season.

Liverpool will hope to secure the signature of Alli over the next few weeks and the player will add some extra excitement to their current academy teams. Chelsea were earlier linked to securing Alli's signature but the deal never occurred. Brendan Rodgers left the DW stadium early once the 17 year old was subbed off, so it's quite clear who exactly Rodgers was looking at.