January Transfer Window: Day 4

Roberto Mancini is reportedly keen on bringing out-of-favour defender Joleon Lescott to Galatasaray with him. The pair worked together at Manchester City with Lescott featuring heavily in the Italian's plans in City's 2011/2012 Premier League title win. However, Sports Direct News believe the Englishman will snub a move to Turkey in favour of staying in England.

However, current boss Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that he wants to keep the defender at Manchester City, stating 'Joleon Lescott is a very important player for us'. (Goal.com)

(Manuel Pellegrini has insisted that Joleon Lescott remains in his plans)

Other News

In other news, Pellegrini has told the Manchester Evening News that he is happy with his sides' performances over the first half of the season, but has played down speculation that the club could win all four major trophies this season.