January Transfer Window: Day 5

According Rob Carne of football website Caught Offside, injury prone Manchester City defender Micah Richards has asked his agent to negotiate him a move away from the Etihad Stadium this month. The full-back still harbours dreams of making it into Roy Hodgson's 23 man England squad for the World Cup in Brazil next year and would reportedly love to join his boyhood club Arsenal.

Another player reportedly on his way out of the club and heading towards London this month is Edin Džeko. Caught Offside believe Chelsea manager José Mourinho is keen on bringing in the forward this month to remedy his sides' lack of fire-power up front, stating the Portuguese boss sees the Bosnian as a 'cheaper option'.

However, Charlie Wyett of the Sun believes Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has made Džeko his number one target this summer and will offer £20m for the striker's services.

(Edin Džeko has been linked with moves to both Arsenal and Chelsea this week)

Other News

In other news, former City starlet Denis Suárez has had his say on Manchester City's February Champions League clash with his new club FC Barcelona. Speaking to Barcelona's official website, the youngster revealed he is looking forward to the tie but is backing the Spanish side.

'I really like this tie, it will be very open and I'll see my old friends', Suárez said. 'The match in Manchester will be very difficult for Barca because City, at home, are very strong'.

The midfielder added, 'the second game is at the Camp Nou, and if Barca play their brand of football it will be complicated for Manchester City'.

(The ex-City youngster joined Barcelona for an undisclosed fee last August)

Stevan Jovetić's fitness finally seems to be testing to patience of Manuel Pellegrini who wants the Montenegrin international to prove his fitness before the end of the season to convince him his £22m was well spent. The striker has played only three league games for his new club and continues to struggle with injuries.