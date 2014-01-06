Monaco want Ince

Blackpool wonderkid Thomas Ince is being targeted by French side AS Monaco. Ince has been by far the Tangerines’ stand-out player this season, and has been noted for scoring several impressive solo goals. However, his contract situation is a massive concern for Blackpool, as the current deal runs out this summer. If he wanted to, Ince could move to another club without them paying a transfer fee for him, and would therefore acquire a higher wage.

This scenario would be a disaster for Blackpool Football Club, who are on a terrible run of form in the Championship, having taken just one point from their last seven matches. Having been one of the early-season pace-setters, they would now do well to avoid a slide down the table. Letting their main asset leave for nothing would be a sizeable blow. Chairman Karl Oyston will be hoping manager Paul Ince, Thomas’s dad, will be able to persuade him to leave for a fee in January. If there is one club who would be prepared to part with a transfer fee to secure Ince’s services, rather than wait for his contract to run out, it as AS Monaco. The oil-rich French side spent €130 million on transfer fees alone this summer, due to the investment from Russian billionaire owner Dmitry Rybolovlev.

AS Monaco are second in Ligue 1, three points behind Paris Saint-Germain, although they lost their last league match 2-1 at home to relegation candidates Valenciennes. They face competition for Ince, with Cardiff, Aston Villa and Ajax among clubs reportedly interested.