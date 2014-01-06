January Transfer Window: Day 6

It may be a miserable Monday morning in Manchester, but news that Sergio Agüero's return is imminent will certainly slap smiles on the faces of Manchester City fans! Manuel Pellegrini revealed to Sky Sports News that the 19 goal striker is likely to return to first team action in a fortnight, and hasn't ruled out the possibility of the Argentine making a surprise early appearance in a week!

Another reason to drool comes with the news that the services of Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso have been offered to Manchester City. The Daily Star report that the Spanish giants have made the ex-Liverpool midfielder available to a host of clubs and although Manuel Pellegrini is keen to take Alonso on a costless, a fee will have to be paid if he arrives in January.

(Xabi Alonso could join Manchester City on a costless transfer in the summer)

Other News

Manchester City are keen for Swedish striker John Guidetti to gain Premier League experience and Sky Sports News understand that Stoke City have made enquiries over a loan move. The forward found himself on the sidelines after recovering from injury and is desperate to secure himself some first team football.

And finally, after being rejected by Everton defender Johnny Heitinga, Sam Allardyce has turned his attentions to Manchester City's Joleon Lescott according to The Times. The Hammers boss is desperate to seal his leaky defence up after suffering an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday.

(The Manchester City defender has been linked with over 10 clubs this January)