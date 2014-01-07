January Transfer Window: Day 7

Ready to embark on their pursuit of a defender are Manchester City who, according to Sports Direct News, are set to make a bid for FC Basel's 22-year-old defender Fabian Schär. The Swiss centre-back has impressed for the Swiss champions this season, especially in huge Champions League fixtures against both Chelsea and Schalke 04. However, the blues will have to tussle with Chelsea and Liverpool if they are to get their man.

It seems that Manuel Pellegrini won't be given a costless ride in his transfer business this January and another starlet he'll have to compete for is FC Groningen's Richairo Živković. The 17-year-old Dutch striker is hot property in Europe right now and talkSPORT believe City are one of a number of clubs, including Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool and Barcelona, interested in securing the striker's services. Find out more about the 'new Arjen Robben' here on VAVEL! ---> https://www.vavel.com/en/football/314513-scout-report-richairo-zivkovic.html

(FC Groningen's 17-year-old striker has been attracting some of Europe's biggest clubs this January)

Seven days into the January transfer window, the future of Joleon Lescott still remains unresolved. According to talkSPORT, Paul Lambert's Aston Villa will test the blues with a £6m bid for the defender. However, Manuel Pellegrini insists he wants to keep Lescott at the club.

Other News

In other news, Samuel Stevens of the Independent believes Manchester City need cover in midfield where Yaya Touré and Fernandinho have been ever-present for the blues this season.

The journalist said 'One area where the Citizens don't really need more options is in attack but the midfielders behind sometimes look like they could do with a rest. Sami Khedira, Julian Draxler and Daniele De Rossi have all been linked but City's pragmatic manager likes to keep his cards close to his chest'.

However, one midfielder who could provide some much needed cover is set to be offered a new 2 year deal by his club, According to James Dickenson of the Daily Express, Real Madrid are ready to hand Manchester City target Xabi Alonso a fresh deal to keep him with Los Blancos.