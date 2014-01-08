Manchester City v West Ham United: Blues prepare to belittle Big Sam's Hammers

Manchester City will aim to place one foot in the Capital One Cup final on Wednesday night with a win over Sam Allardyce's Premier League strugglers. The blues have won two league cups in their 134 year history and will be unwilling to forfeit their proposed place at Wembley to make way for a side that has clashed with calamity in recent weeks.

With malignant memories of Aston Villa's late showing in last year's third round still fresh in the mind, complacency will incontestably play no part in City's performance this week. The visitors have to go back to the 18th December to locate their last victory, but Manuel Pellegrini's Mancunian minions will be planning an unsympathetic march over the West Londoners this evening.

(Waiting game: West Ham have not won a game since December 18th)

Hopeful of replicating Sunderland's shock win over Manchester United on Tuesday night, West Ham travel to the 'Coliseum of Catastrophe' completely costless of pressure. A 5-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday had many parting with their pennies to bet on Sam Allardyce's imminent departure, however, the manager has been given a surprise vote of confidence. The manager received a welcome boost on Tuesday afternoon when co-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan publicised their support for Allardyce in an open letter published on the club's official website.

Big Sam remains the only manager of a side currently in the bottom five of the Premier League who was in charge at the start of the season, however, acquisitions in the January window will ultimately format his future in London. The Hammers are close to confirming their second signing of the year with AS Monaco's Lacina Traoré expected to join Wolverhampton Wanderer's Roger Johnson at the club in the next few days.

(Gentle Giant: Lacina Traoré could be on his way to Upton Park)

Despite not beating Manchester City away from home in over ten years, Sam Allardyce remains confident of causing an upset on Wednesday night. In his pre-match press conference, the Dudley born gaffer said 'Nobody gives us a chance. We are underdogs but we believe we can get to Wembley. We don't have the same pressures as in the Premier League. There is a lesser pressure'.

As for Manuel Pellegrini's Manchester City, the Chilean will be hoping to add to a rampant run of eleven games unbeaten this evening. Five trophies in five years may be the blueprint for the South American's stint in Manchester, but with the Capital One Cup, FA Cup, English Premier League and Champions League all still available to the Citizens, more than just one trophy could be heading to Eastlands this season.

Pellegrini is confident that his side will face a different entity to the one that were feasted upon by Forest last weekend and despite announcing hiis support for Allardyce, the Chilean chancellor will be salivating at the thought of more savagery at the Etihad.

Prediction: 3-0

Line-Ups

Manchester City fans will be buoyed by the news that star striker Sergio Agüero is set to return to action in a fortnight's time. However, the Argentinian remains unavailable for Wednesday night's clash along with Stevan Jovetić, Micah Richards and Jack Rodwell. City starlet Marcos Lopes has been named in the squad.

(Sergio Agüero is set to return to first team action in two weeks time)

Another striker close to returning to full fitness is West Ham's Andy Carroll. The club record signing has yet to feature this season after suffering from a problematic foot injury and is expected to join the Hammer's fight against relegation next week. Kevin Nolan is suspended whilst James Tomkins, Winston Reid, James Collins and Ricardo Vaz Te are also absent.

Possible line-ups

Manchester City: Pantillimon, Zabaleta, Kompany, Nastasić, Kolarov, Silva, Nasri, Yaya Touré, Fernandinho, Džeko, Negredo

West Ham United: Adrian, Rat, Johnson, McCartney, Demel, Jarvis, Noble, Morrison, Diame, Cole, Maiga

Key Players

Edin Džeko

With City keen to put the tie to bed in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium; goals, goals and more goals are imperative. The Bosnian striker has impressed for the blues in recent performances without exhibiting his undeniable goalscoring abilities. With Sergio Agüero set to return in two weeks time, Džeko must seize the opportunity to impress and a prolific performance tonight could create a dilemma for Manuel Pellegrini.

Mohamed Diamé

The Senegalese midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool this January and has shone amongst a team of mis-performers this season. The City's glistening midfield expected to dominate proceedings, the tough tackling African will have to be on top form if the Hammers are to cause an upset tonight.

Head to Head Stats

Manchester City have won the League Cup on two occasions, beating West Bromwich Albion 2-1 in 1970 and Newcastle United 2-1 in 1976

West Ham have made it to the final of the League Cup on two occasions, losing to West Bromwich Albion in 1966 and Liverpool in 1981

Manchester City have reached three League Cup finals, winning two and losing one to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1974

West Ham have not beaten Manchester City away from home in the league since April 2003 when a Frédéric Kanouté goal gave them a 0-1 win

Since then, the blues have won 10 times out of 15 against the Hammers in the Premier League

The team's last League Cup meeting was in November 1984 when Manchester City won 1-2 in the third round